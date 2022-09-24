7 Sacramento events for Halloween enthusiasts: haunted houses, bar crawls and festivals

Cue the jaggedly carved pumpkins, warm-toned crunchy autumn leaves and fall-inspired cinnamon drinks because it’s finally fall.

Meaning, Halloween — the one day it’s socially acceptable to sport a bloody mouth — is just around the corner.

As we creep closer to spooky festivities, the list of events are sure to grow. For now, here are a couple of Halloween and fall-inspired haunted houses, family-friendly festivals and bar crawls in the Sacramento area:

Haunted houses

SACRAMENTO SCREAM PARK

Sacramento Scream Park in Roseville includes three separate mazes.

Stumble into vampires, monsters, dark cupids and evil babies throughout the tours of “Louisiana Catacombs,” “Blind Asylum” and “Skull Ripper Haunted Mansion.”

Tickets : $19.99 to $32.99

Address : 4909 Auburn Blvd., Sacramento

HEARTSTOPPERS HAUNTED HOUSE

Heartstoppers Haunted House is an immersive haunted experience with a “terrifying storyline,” according to its website. If haunted houses aren’t your thing, spend the night playing carnival games.

Tickets : $5 to $145

Address : 2300 Mine Shaft Lane, Rancho Cordova

Family-friendly Halloween events

28th annual Elk Grove Giant Pumpkin Festival

Giant pumpkins carved into canoes, carnival rides and food trucks are set for the 28th annual Elk Grove Giant Pumpkin Festival .

The free two-day festival on Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2, will have activities stacked from 9 a.m. to around 4 p.m.

Parking is $10. Biking valet is free.

Tickets : Free

Address : Elk Grove Regional Park, 9950 Elk Grove Florin Road, Elk Grove

FALL FESTIVAL SPOOKTACULAR

Gather the family for an afternoon of trick or treating and giveaways at the Fall Festival Spooktacular at Esther’s Park in Oak Park.

From 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, event-goers will be surrounded by live art and performances and food and drinks.

Tickets : Free

Address : Esther’s Park, 3408 3rd Ave., Sacramento

Adult Halloween events

HALLOWEEN BAR CRAWL

Your best Halloween outfit could score you $1,000 if you wear it to the 5th annual Halloween Bar Crawl . The event kicks off at The Zebra Club in midtown at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 and runs til midnight.

The event is for those 21 and up.

Tickets : $10 to $15

Address : The Zebra Club, 1900 P St., Sacramento

SHANNON MCCABE’S VAMPIRE BALL

The 14th annual Shannon McCabe’s Vampire Ball is set for 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at Harlow’s in midtown. Early bird and bottle service tickets are sold out.

The event is for those 21 and up.

Tickets : $35 to $375

Address: Harlow’s, 2708 J St., Sacramento

TRICK OR DRINK HALLOWEEN BAR CRAWL

Trick or Drink Halloween Bar Crawl is a three-day event that kicks off at 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 at the Flatstick Pub in downtown Sacramento. Crawls will also take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 and 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.

Event-goers will have access to the “best bars Sacramento has to offer” along with drink specials. Halloween costumes are encouraged.

This event is for those 21 and up.

Tickets : $15

Address : Flatstick Pub, 630 K St. #120, Sacramento

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento?

