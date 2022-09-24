7 Sacramento events for Halloween enthusiasts: haunted houses, bar crawls and festivals
Cue the jaggedly carved pumpkins, warm-toned crunchy autumn leaves and fall-inspired cinnamon drinks because it’s finally fall.
Meaning, Halloween — the one day it’s socially acceptable to sport a bloody mouth — is just around the corner.
As we creep closer to spooky festivities, the list of events are sure to grow. For now, here are a couple of Halloween and fall-inspired haunted houses, family-friendly festivals and bar crawls in the Sacramento area:
Haunted houses
SACRAMENTO SCREAM PARK
Sacramento Scream Park in Roseville includes three separate mazes.
Stumble into vampires, monsters, dark cupids and evil babies throughout the tours of “Louisiana Catacombs,” “Blind Asylum” and “Skull Ripper Haunted Mansion.”
Tickets : $19.99 to $32.99
Address : 4909 Auburn Blvd., Sacramento
HEARTSTOPPERS HAUNTED HOUSE
Heartstoppers Haunted House is an immersive haunted experience with a “terrifying storyline,” according to its website. If haunted houses aren’t your thing, spend the night playing carnival games.
Tickets : $5 to $145
Address : 2300 Mine Shaft Lane, Rancho Cordova
Family-friendly Halloween events
28th annual Elk Grove Giant Pumpkin Festival
Giant pumpkins carved into canoes, carnival rides and food trucks are set for the 28th annual Elk Grove Giant Pumpkin Festival .
The free two-day festival on Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2, will have activities stacked from 9 a.m. to around 4 p.m.
Parking is $10. Biking valet is free.
Tickets : Free
Address : Elk Grove Regional Park, 9950 Elk Grove Florin Road, Elk Grove
FALL FESTIVAL SPOOKTACULAR
Gather the family for an afternoon of trick or treating and giveaways at the Fall Festival Spooktacular at Esther’s Park in Oak Park.
From 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, event-goers will be surrounded by live art and performances and food and drinks.
Tickets : Free
Address : Esther’s Park, 3408 3rd Ave., Sacramento
Adult Halloween events
HALLOWEEN BAR CRAWL
Your best Halloween outfit could score you $1,000 if you wear it to the 5th annual Halloween Bar Crawl . The event kicks off at The Zebra Club in midtown at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 and runs til midnight.
The event is for those 21 and up.
Tickets : $10 to $15
Address : The Zebra Club, 1900 P St., Sacramento
SHANNON MCCABE’S VAMPIRE BALL
The 14th annual Shannon McCabe’s Vampire Ball is set for 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at Harlow’s in midtown. Early bird and bottle service tickets are sold out.
The event is for those 21 and up.
Tickets : $35 to $375
Address: Harlow’s, 2708 J St., Sacramento
TRICK OR DRINK HALLOWEEN BAR CRAWL
Trick or Drink Halloween Bar Crawl is a three-day event that kicks off at 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 at the Flatstick Pub in downtown Sacramento. Crawls will also take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 and 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.
Event-goers will have access to the “best bars Sacramento has to offer” along with drink specials. Halloween costumes are encouraged.
This event is for those 21 and up.
Tickets : $15
Address : Flatstick Pub, 630 K St. #120, Sacramento
