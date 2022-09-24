ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officer placed on leave after shooting, injuring man accused of earlier stabbing

A nine-year veteran of Oklahoma City's police force is on administrative leave after shooting and injuring a man who is accused of stabbing another person.

Late Wednesday, officers received a 911 call regarding a domestic stabbing at a residence in the 3300 block of SE 89. The wounded victim, who had a non-life-threatening injury, was taken to an area hospital by a family member. According to police, the suspect in the stabbing left the house in a vehicle.

Police said Sgt. Julian Barrie saw a vehicle matching the description of the suspect's vehicle being driven erratically in a parking lot at SW 104 and Western Avenue. Barrie acted to stop the vehicle because of the way it was being driven, but quickly realized its potential connection to the stabbing, police said.

Police said the suspect, after stopping his vehicle, exited the car and "quickly advanced" toward Sgt. Barrie with a knife raised above his head.

"(The suspect) was given several commands to stop and drop the knife. He refused and was subsequently shot," police said.

On Friday, police said the suspect is expected to survive. Police said he will be booked on assault complaints after being released from a hospital.

