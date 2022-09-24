ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Stephanie Croy
3d ago

No! That’s for Rich People get it , most of us in Alabama can’t afford a 52,000 car! They are okay for people who want them , just don’t try to make all of us get one!

justaname
3d ago

these electric grids will never handle it most houses could never handle it can you imagine and when the wind blows we lose our electric here in Alabama going to have a lot of electric cars stranded on the side of the road especially in the winter time here when we get black ice horrible idea

Uness
3d ago

Don’t shove a Electric car down our throats .. can’t afford and not even a place to charge them!! This is a Biden family/ China sham to get richer off our backs just like this “Green New Deal”!!! 😡😡😡

AL.com

Mobile Baykeeper sues Alabama Power over coal ash in Mobile-Tensaw Delta

The battle over storing coal ash on the banks of the Mobile River, in one of Alabama’s most ecologically sensitive and unique areas, is heading to federal court. Environmental group Mobile Baykeeper filed a lawsuit today against Alabama Power Company, arguing that the utility’s plans to cover in place coal ash ponds at the James M. Barry Electric Generating Plant, about 25 miles north of Mobile, would “leach pollutants into public waters of the United States and of Alabama indefinitely,” and would be in violation of the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act, and federal coal rules enacted in 2015.
thebamabuzz.com

12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 19

We’ve got the inside scoop on 12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the renovation of the Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility in Tuscaloosa. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility Renovation...
April Killian

Black Panther Spotted in Alabama? Maybe...Maybe Not.

Fairly often I'll see a social media post, a news article, or a friend will send me a story about someone spotting a very rare "black panther" somewhere in the southern United States or in my home state of Alabama. Social media frenzies often erupt around these sightings with neighborly warnings such as "Keep the kids and pets indoors!" causing fear, panic and lots of gossip. Wildlife officials almost always completely dismiss these sightings - but I have found many of the witnesses to be very credible and sincere - and the sightings persist year after year. So, what exactly are all these people seeing?
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Mazda Toyota Manufacturing Plant to Add 100 More Jobs in Alabama

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturing plant that makes seats for...
AL.com

What makes Alabama reunion with former 5-star LB Drew Sanders unique

Alabama will find itself in a unique spot Saturday afternoon in Fayetteville. Looking across the field and seeing a former Crimson Tide player on the opposing sideline won’t be weird at this point in the transfer portal era. It had 17 players from last year’s team jump back into the pool, but the face they’ll see amid Arkansas’ sea of crimson Saturday isn’t like the others.
thecutoffnews.com

See the former jobs of the governor of Alabama

Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Alabama using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
alabamanews.net

Great Weather for Alabama; Major Hurricane Ian Tampa Bound

FANTASTIC FALL WEATHER: No threat of rain for Alabama most of this week as each day will feature pleasant afternoons with highs in the mid to upper 70s, and splendid nights with lows mostly in the 50s. We will mention breezy conditions at times through the week, and especially by the end of the week due to the pressure gradient wind field around approaching Hurricane Ian. Now much of Alabama is under a Fire Weather Watch as the combination of breezy conditions and very low humidity will increase our fire dangers the next few days. Please no outdoor burning!!!
The Georgia Sun

New deal could end Georgia’s water wars

Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia, Florida, and Alabama...
