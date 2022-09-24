Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Explainer: Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is out on bail - here's what that meansVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Police Department used 'Fantasyland' Coordinates for Years until Discovered; Now they use 'Atlantic Ocean'Zack LovePhiladelphia, PA
The first union at Home Depot in the U.S. attracts nearly 300 workers in PennsylvaniaVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's One of a Kind Cookie SpeakeasyTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
What to Eat & Drink at Old City FestMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
thesunpapers.com
Free SAT prep classes at the Moorestown Library
The Moorestown Library will offer free classes presented by YES Tutoring to help students in grades 10 through 12 prepare for the SAT. The series kicks off with an overview class on Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. Students will learn valuable test-taking strategies using real SAT English and Math exam problems.
thesunpapers.com
Haddonfield Memorial High School Students receive letters of commendation
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC®) announced on Sept. 20 that 13 Haddonfield Memorial High School (HMHS) senior(s) received Letters of Commendation from the 2023 NMSC®. They are Nathan Field, Moira Geiger, Lilliana M Kuball, Sophie Levine, Henry McFadden, Sabrina Miller, Ciara Smith, Thea Spellmeyer, Jeffrey Tan, Yunjie...
thesunpapers.com
Moorestown rec center hosts fall concerts
Mark your calendars for two outstanding concerts this fall. Local, world-class talent will be performing swing, jazz, blues and any combination of the above. Both concerts will take place on Friday evenings at 7 p.m. on the third floor of the Church Street Rec Center. Opus Soul will perform on...
thesunpapers.com
Moorestown Music Collective hosts FUNdraiser
Moorestown Music Collective (MMC), a nonprofit whose goal is to bring live musical performances to Main Street while promoting the township’s retail districts, will host its first FUNdraiser on Oct. 1. “We need funds to operate and to date, we’ve largely just had the various members of the collective...
thesunpapers.com
‘It’s always neat to come back’
It’s rare for high-school class reunions to continue past 25 or 30 years, let alone a half-century. Schedules conflict, people become disinterested, memories fade away over time. But the township high school has one graduating class that has stuck together for a long time – 55 years to be...
thesunpapers.com
Rotary Club hosts first annual cornhole tournament
Join us on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, for our first annual Corn Hole Tournament at Harbaugh Village in Mullica Hill. Doors open at noon and the tournament will begin at 1 p.m. Double elimination tournament with prizes for first, second and third place. Cash bar (no outside beverages allowed) and...
thesunpapers.com
Home and school hosts board of education candidate forum
Moorestown’s Home & School organization will be hosting a Board of Education (BOE) Candidate Forum via Zoom on Oct. 13 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The Moorestown Braver Angels Alliance will be moderating the event. The candidate forum provides voters with an opportunity to get to know each of the candidates so they can make informed decisions on Election Day.
thesunpapers.com
Cinnaminson Board of education seeks committed new member
The township board of education discussed the hire of a new member at its Sept. 19 meeting, a move that will increase membership from nine to 10. “The board held a special meeting to conduct interviews of potential board of education candidates,” said School Superintendent Stephen M. Cappello. “Six residents interviewed for the position.”
thesunpapers.com
Fire Department again hosts open house, the first since 2018
It’s been a long time since the township fire department opened its stations to the public, something that usually coincided with National Fire Prevention Week in early October. This year, Delran goes one step further, acknowledging October as National Fire Prevention Month. And for the first time since 2018,...
thesunpapers.com
Par ‘for’ the course: Fire department raises its own funds
After a two-year pause because of COVID, the township fire department’s golf outing – one of its main fundraisers – will make its return on Friday, Oct. 14. The golf outing will take place at Rancocas Country Club in Willingboro; in its 15 years, it has also been held at clubs in Pennsauken and Riverton.
thesunpapers.com
Burlington County offering flu shots through Jan. 3
With the start of the seasonal flu season fast approaching and the danger of overlapping infections of influenza and COVID-19, Burlington County health officials are encouraging residents to obtain their seasonal flu vaccine as soon as possible. To assist residents, the Burlington County Health Department will once again offer seasonal...
thesunpapers.com
Burlington County to hold three additional paper shredding events
Burlington County has scheduled three additional paper shredding events this fall to help residents dispose of confidential documents. The first event was held on Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Burlington County Resource Recovery Complex, 22000 Burlington-Columbus Road in Florence. The other events will be held at the same location and time on Oct. 23 and Nov. 20.
thesunpapers.com
Burlington County Commissioners’ statement on the passing of Gov. Jim Florio
The Burlington County Commissioners released the following statement in response to the passing of Gov. Jim Florio:. “All of Burlington County and New Jersey mourn the loss of Governor Florio. He will be remembered as a leader and a statesman who championed New Jersey’s environment, public safety and education throughout his career. He was a courageous fighter who never backed down from a challenge or avoided a vote or action because it might also be unpopular. He was a friend of Burlington County, and we were immensely proud he chose to make our county his adopted home during his later years. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife and family during this time of loss.”
