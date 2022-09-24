Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Forks Diner to be converted into six-bay auto repair shop by Wrenchtec
FORKS TWP., Pa. - The old Forks Diner will be serving auto repair customers by early spring of next year. Dave Fiore and Sherief Elsamra, partners in the Wrenchtec four-bay garage at 20 E. Lawn Road in Nazareth, have acquired the former diner at 3315 Sullivan Trail for $650,000 to open a second location.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown church to hold its last service this weekend
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown church is set to hold its last service on Sunday. Zion's Reformed United Church of Christ - also known as The Liberty Bell Church - has been in operation for more than 250 years. It's also home to the "Liberty Bell Shrine." Come Sunday, its congregation will no longer gather at the church.
WFMZ-TV Online
Better on the Bone Butcher and Deli opens in Pottstown after some surprise help from Allentown company
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - After a long road, Better on the Bone Butcher and Deli in Pottstown officially opened on Tuesday. The moment almost never happened for owners Dottie and Mark Spillane. "This was big step for us from where we came from," Mark said. The couple overcame homelessness and put...
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton Farmers' Market to move to Lafayette campus during Garlic Fest
EASTON, Pa. - The Easton Farmers' Market is moving locations for a day to make room for another city event. The market will be at Lafayette College's Quad on Saturday, Oct. 1, which is the first day of the Easton Garlic Fest. The farmers' market will still be open 9...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMZ-TV Online
Poke Bar 25 & Bubble Tea to open at Shops of Bethlehem, on border of township and city
Poke Bar 25 & Bubble Tea will open in Bethlehem Township this fall, serving beverages and meals that originated in Asia. The new restaurant will open at the Shops at Bethlehem, the shopping center anchored by Giant at 2920 Easton Ave., just across the street from the City of Bethlehem. Renovations at the storefront on the east end of the shopping center near Bev's Auto Tags are under way.
22 Businesses That Should Come to Bucks County, Pa. in 2022
Nestled between Philadelphia and Central Jersey, Bucks County, Pa. is home to a ton of great local businesses that we love. But what chain restaurants and retailers is the area missing? I certainly had some opinions so I made a list. In an area (such as ours) that is constantly...
New businesses, expansions coming to Lower Bucks
From a major redevelopment near the Oxford Valley Mall to new openings in a Bensalem shopping plaza, big and small changes alike are forthcoming in the Lower Bucks County business community. Restaurants and retail coming to Oxford Valley Mall area. During its Sept. 19 meeting, the Middletown Township board of...
Easton’s Garlic Fest returns to Centre Square with plenty of pungent events and vendors
Although Centre Square is still encumbered with blocked-off work zones here and there, Garlic Fest will still celebrate its 19th weekend stinking up the heart of Easton, construction be damned. The city’s annual festival celebrating the odorous Allium sativum, more commonly known as garlic, returns for another year with plenty...
3 Great Seafood Places in Pennsylvania
What do you like to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If you usually prefer to eat seafood, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Pennsylvania that you should absolutely visit if you have't already.
thebrownandwhite.com
The Wicked Botanist holds second annual fall Lehigh Valley Wicked Plant Festival
For Dawn Ash, the owner of the Wicked Botanist, selling house plants via Facebook started off as a hobby. That was until she opened a storefront in Bethlehem in March 2021. After recently opening another storefront in Kutztown, The Wicked Botanist hosted its second annual fall plant festival, with an estimated 4,000 people in attendance.
WFMZ-TV Online
Parking authority no longer wants East Reading Pool
READING, Pa. — The Reading Parking Authority is no longer interested in taking ownership of the East Reading Pool for the development of a 63-space surface parking lot, Nathan Matz, the authority's director, told the Reading City Council Monday night. "When this proposal came [to the parking authority], we...
WFMZ-TV Online
Crossing guards in BASD get a pay hike
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Area School District Board of Directors approved a pay increase for crossing guards Monday night at East Hills Middle School. Guards in Bethlehem will receive a flat $15 per hour rate, with BASD paying half the salary and approval pending from Bethlehem City Council to pay the other half.
WFMZ-TV Online
Ice cream shop reopens in Schuylkill, months after fire
RINGTOWN, Pa. - An ice cream shop in Schuylkill County devastated by fire has reopened. Rentschler's isn't in the same spot it was before the fire. But it's just a couple doors down along West Main Street in Ringtown. According to Rentschler's Facebook page, the new place is a little...
Motorcyclist injured in Bethlehem crash on Main Street
A two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on Main Street in Bethlehem left one person injured and snarled traffic. The crash involving a motorcycle and SUV was reported a little before 3:30 p.m. Friday at Main Street and West Broad Street. The motorcycle driver had minor injuries and was taken to a...
If You Searched for the Best Suburb in Pennsylvania, Where Would It Be? Hint: It’s in Delaware County
If you could pick any suburb in Pennsylvania to live in, where would you move to? Would you stay right here in Delaware County?. According to 247wallst.com, the best suburb in Pennsylvania is actually in Delaware County’s own back yard. The publication named Swarthmore Borough, population 6,304, as the...
Troubled waters for lone bridge into Easton’s Hugh Moore Park
Repairs needed for the only open bridge into Easton’s Hugh Moore Park could mean the island park is inaccessible to visitors by car while the city searches for repair funds. The city’s 260-acre park between the Lehigh River and Lehigh Canal is only accessible by two bridges on Hill Road, and only one of them has been open.
This Bucks County Property, Surrounded by Farmland, Has Just Hit the Market for $2.9 Million
The Bucks County home is a unique find for those looking for a regal place to stay. A beautiful home in the Bucks County area that sits on private farmland has hit the housing market for a pretty penny. Ryan Mulligan wrote about the property for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
All Lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Are Closed in Bucks County, PA
This will cause gridlock this afternoon. If you normally travel down the Pennsylvania Turnpike for the evening commute, you won't be able to do that. An accident has closed the Westbound side of the roadway in Feasterville, Pa. It is closed as of 4:30 pm on Tuesday (September 27). The...
thevalleyledger.com
Household Document Shredding Event
Lamont McClure and the Department of Public Works will hold a Household Document Shredding event for Northampton County residents only on Saturday, October 8th from 10:00AM – 12:00PM at the Department of Human Services building at 2801 Emrick Blvd. Participants are requested not to arrive before the 10AM starting...
WFMZ-TV Online
Young Easton sneaker shop owner to be honored by the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
EASTON, Pa. - Tucked away on Bank Street in Downtown Easton, you won't find your average sneakers at the Snkr Box LV, stocking some of the hardest kicks to find. D'Anthony Santiago, the owner, is just 18 years old, and he's already had the business for over a year. "It...
Comments / 0