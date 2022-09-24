ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown church to hold its last service this weekend

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown church is set to hold its last service on Sunday. Zion's Reformed United Church of Christ - also known as The Liberty Bell Church - has been in operation for more than 250 years. It's also home to the "Liberty Bell Shrine." Come Sunday, its congregation will no longer gather at the church.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Poke Bar 25 & Bubble Tea to open at Shops of Bethlehem, on border of township and city

Poke Bar 25 & Bubble Tea will open in Bethlehem Township this fall, serving beverages and meals that originated in Asia. The new restaurant will open at the Shops at Bethlehem, the shopping center anchored by Giant at 2920 Easton Ave., just across the street from the City of Bethlehem. Renovations at the storefront on the east end of the shopping center near Bev's Auto Tags are under way.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Pennsylvania

What do you like to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If you usually prefer to eat seafood, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Pennsylvania that you should absolutely visit if you have't already.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thebrownandwhite.com

The Wicked Botanist holds second annual fall Lehigh Valley Wicked Plant Festival

For Dawn Ash, the owner of the Wicked Botanist, selling house plants via Facebook started off as a hobby. That was until she opened a storefront in Bethlehem in March 2021. After recently opening another storefront in Kutztown, The Wicked Botanist hosted its second annual fall plant festival, with an estimated 4,000 people in attendance.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Parking authority no longer wants East Reading Pool

READING, Pa. — The Reading Parking Authority is no longer interested in taking ownership of the East Reading Pool for the development of a 63-space surface parking lot, Nathan Matz, the authority's director, told the Reading City Council Monday night. "When this proposal came [to the parking authority], we...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crossing guards in BASD get a pay hike

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Area School District Board of Directors approved a pay increase for crossing guards Monday night at East Hills Middle School. Guards in Bethlehem will receive a flat $15 per hour rate, with BASD paying half the salary and approval pending from Bethlehem City Council to pay the other half.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Ice cream shop reopens in Schuylkill, months after fire

RINGTOWN, Pa. - An ice cream shop in Schuylkill County devastated by fire has reopened. Rentschler's isn't in the same spot it was before the fire. But it's just a couple doors down along West Main Street in Ringtown. According to Rentschler's Facebook page, the new place is a little...
RINGTOWN, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Household Document Shredding Event

Lamont McClure and the Department of Public Works will hold a Household Document Shredding event for Northampton County residents only on Saturday, October 8th from 10:00AM – 12:00PM at the Department of Human Services building at 2801 Emrick Blvd. Participants are requested not to arrive before the 10AM starting...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA

