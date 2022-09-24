Retailers staffing up for the holidays are advertising for tens of thousands of roles amid continued labor shortages. But some seem to be pulling back on hiring amid daunting macro headwinds. Macy’s, Inc. announced plans to recruit 41,000 full- and part-time seasonal positions across its Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury stores, warehouses, fulfillment centers and call centers. It said the number of seasonal openings is consistent with previous years, and aims to retain some holiday hires as permanent employees. “With our focus on making meaningful investments in our colleagues, we are proud to provide an unmatched culture and fulfilling career opportunities that...

ECONOMY ・ 14 MINUTES AGO