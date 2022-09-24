ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change

A single quarter could be worth more than $200 — and it has nothing to do with inflation. The U.S. Sun recently reported that a rare quarter — minted in the year 2000 with an error on it — has sold for $216 on eBay. The coin is part of the state Washington quarters series featuring New Hampshire, but it was struck onto a Jefferson nickel.
Clean Energy: Plenty to celebrate, more to do in wake of uncertainty

Autumn may have arrived, but this summer will certainly be remembered as one of the hottest across the United States and around the world. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, temperatures were above average throughout most of the contiguous U.S. In fact, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Texas all experienced their second-warmest summers on…
What’s Going on With Holiday Hiring?

Retailers staffing up for the holidays are advertising for tens of thousands of roles amid continued labor shortages. But some seem to be pulling back on hiring amid daunting macro headwinds. Macy’s, Inc. announced plans to recruit 41,000 full- and part-time seasonal positions across its Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury stores, warehouses, fulfillment centers and call centers. It said the number of seasonal openings is consistent with previous years, and aims to retain some holiday hires as permanent employees. “With our focus on making meaningful investments in our colleagues, we are proud to provide an unmatched culture and fulfilling career opportunities that...
