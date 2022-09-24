Bed, Bath & Beyond will close at least one WA store as partial national list released

At least one Tacoma-area Bed, Bath & Beyond store will be closing as the home goods retailer plans to shutter 150 stores nationwide.

Bed, Bath & Beyond will close the Lakewood Towne Center location at 5830 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd., S.W. in south Lakewood, according to a company list released last week on Sept. 16.

About 20% of their locations, amounting to 150 low-performing stores, will be shuttered. The Lakewood store is the only location in Washington state currently on the list for closures.

Since January 2022, the company has closed four other stores in the state; 511 Valley Mall Parkway in East Wenatchee; 200 Triangle Center in Longview; 2600 SW Barton St. in Seattle and 1740 East Washington St. in Union Gap.

In a presentation to stockholders earlier this month, the company reported it had already started closing locations and reducing its workforce.

Bed Bath & Beyond will also change what you find on their shelves.

The presentation mentioned offering more popular brands like Calphalon and KitchenAid while dumping three of its nine store brands: Haven, Wild Sage and Studio 3B. The brand products run the gamut from bath towels to home decor.

Sue Gove , Director and Interim Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are working swiftly and diligently to strengthen our liquidity and secure our path for the future.”

According to Footwearnews.com, Bed Bath & Beyond has closed at least 37 U.S. locations across 19 states.

As of May, the company had 955 stores, including 769 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in the U.S. and Canada, 135 buybuy BABY stores, and 51 stores under the names Harmon, Harmon Face Values or Face Values. The company has about 34,000 employees, according to a 2021 company report .

Other stores in WA state

There are 16 Bed, Bath & Beyond stores in Washington state, according to the company website.

Locations include a store at 4255 Meridian Street in Bellingham , an Auburn location at 1101 Outlet Collection Way, Suite 1260 , and in Puyallup at 4102D South Meridian Street . There are also locations in Olympia, including 2405 4th Avenue West .

