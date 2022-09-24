ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Bed, Bath & Beyond will close at least one WA store as partial national list released

By Genevieve Belmaker, Mona Moore, Catherine Mucigrosso
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12hxMV_0i8dYgWh00

At least one Tacoma-area Bed, Bath & Beyond store will be closing as the home goods retailer plans to shutter 150 stores nationwide.

Bed, Bath & Beyond will close the Lakewood Towne Center location at 5830 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd., S.W. in south Lakewood, according to a company list released last week on Sept. 16.

About 20% of their locations, amounting to 150 low-performing stores, will be shuttered. The Lakewood store is the only location in Washington state currently on the list for closures.

Since January 2022, the company has closed four other stores in the state; 511 Valley Mall Parkway in East Wenatchee; 200 Triangle Center in Longview; 2600 SW Barton St. in Seattle and 1740 East Washington St. in Union Gap.

In a presentation to stockholders earlier this month, the company reported it had already started closing locations and reducing its workforce.

Bed Bath & Beyond will also change what you find on their shelves.

The presentation mentioned offering more popular brands like Calphalon and KitchenAid while dumping three of its nine store brands: Haven, Wild Sage and Studio 3B. The brand products run the gamut from bath towels to home decor.

Sue Gove , Director and Interim Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are working swiftly and diligently to strengthen our liquidity and secure our path for the future.”

According to Footwearnews.com, Bed Bath & Beyond has closed at least 37 U.S. locations across 19 states.

As of May, the company had 955 stores, including 769 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in the U.S. and Canada, 135 buybuy BABY stores, and 51 stores under the names Harmon, Harmon Face Values or Face Values. The company has about 34,000 employees, according to a 2021 company report .

Other stores in WA state

There are 16 Bed, Bath & Beyond stores in Washington state, according to the company website.

Locations include a store at 4255 Meridian Street in Bellingham , an Auburn location at 1101 Outlet Collection Way, Suite 1260 , and in Puyallup at 4102D South Meridian Street . There are also locations in Olympia, including 2405 4th Avenue West .

Other state closures of Bed, Bath & Beyond since Jan. 2022:

Alabama

1000 Oxford Exchange Blvd.

Arizona

1004 North Promenade Parkway, Casa Grande

1212 South Castle Dome Ave., Yuma

California

Almarida Place, 515 East Hamilton Avenue, Campbell

32391 Golden Lantern, Laguna Niguel

147 Great Mall Drive, Milpitas

22235 El Paseo, Rancho Santa Margarita

Tustin Market Place II, 13692 Jamboree Road, Tustin

Florida

963 Harley Strickland Blvd., Orange City

Georgia

130 Perimeter Center West, Atlanta

4475 Roswell Road, Marietta

Idaho

1732 Hurley Drive, Pocatello

Michigan

1132 Jackson Crossing, Jackson

Minnesota

1303 Miller Trunk Highway, Duluth

1295 Promenade Place, Eagan

Missouri

5201 North Belt Highway, St. Joseph

Mississippi

131 S. Frontage Road, Meridian

New Jersey

Edgewater Commons, 489 River Road, Edgewater

New York

Auburn Plaza, 217 Grant Ave., Auburn

328 Eastern Blvd., Canandaigua

388 Feura Bush Road, Glenmont

1520 Military Road, Niagara Falls

401 S. Oyster Bay Road, Plainview

25 Waterfront Place, Port Chester

14B Spring Valley Marketplace, Spring Valley

Ohio

Ontario Towne Center, 2259 Walker Lake Road, Mansfield

Pennsylvania

7507 McKnight Road, Pittsburgh

2845 Concord Road, York

Texas

Sunrise Palms Shopping Center, 3000 Pablo Kisel Blvd., Brownsville

4169 Sunset Drive, San Angelo

Virginia

2051 Chain Bridge Road, Vienna

Washington

511 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee

200 Triangle Center, Longview

2600 SW Barton St., Seattle

1740 East Washington St., Union Gap

Wisconsin

Memorial Mall, 3347 Kohler Memorial Drive, Sheboygan

West Virginia

555 Cabela Drive, Triadelphia

Comments / 1

default-avatar
mccarjb
3d ago

The Lakewood Towne Center doesn't have the best reputation. Store owners have cautioned me about leaving anything visible in my vehicle. Then again, homelessness, drugs, and thefts seem to be the norm in Democrat run cities here in Washington.

Reply
2
Related
MyNorthwest.com

King County Water Taxi continues service during the fall, winter amid high demand

As other transit operations cut back their fall and winter services, King County Water Taxi has decided to stay open seven days a week, through most of the day. If you ride the King County Water Taxi to and from West Seattle, your seasonal, water-based commuting option will still be available. Starting October 17, the water taxi will continue its midday and weekend sailings between downtown Seattle and Seacrest dock in West Seattle.
KING COUNTY, WA
luxury-houses.net

Brand New, Beautifully Designed Home Commanding Views of Lake WA, Mt. Rainier in Kirkland Hits Market for $3.388M

The Estate in Kirkland is a luxurious home in a short distance to Juanita Beach Park, Downtown Kirkland, & I-405 now available for sale. This home located at 8345 NE Juanita Drive, Kirkland, Washington; offering 04 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 4,116 square feet of living spaces. Call Sunny Elston (Phone: 425-351-3377), Hadley Elston (Phone: 425-691-8060) – Windermere Real Estate/East for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Kirkland.
KIRKLAND, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Local
Washington Business
State
Wisconsin State
City
Lakewood, WA
City
Olympia, WA
State
Washington State
City
Tacoma, WA
City
Home, WA
City
Longview, WA
City
East Wenatchee, WA
City
Seattle, WA
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Seattle, WA
Business
State
Alabama State
Tacoma, WA
Business
State
West Virginia State
City
Bellingham, WA
City
Puyallup, WA
rentonreporter.com

These Edmonds and Renton shoe stores could change your life

Wide Shoes Only: Huge selection, expert fitting and superior customer service. If you’ve got wide, wide feet, we’ve got the eeeexact solution to help fortify your sole. Wide Shoes Only – with locations in Edmonds and Renton – specializes in outfitting people with wider feet, by not only offering more than 600 models of wide-soled shoes, but by also providing precision fitting by highly trained, expert staff.
EDMONDS, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Nearly 40% of U.S. adults have strong feelings about Seattle

Is Seattle considered a desirable place to live? With our beautiful natural scenery, outdoorsy lifestyle and temperate climate, I've always thought so. But these days, not everyone seems to conjure up such positive associations with the city. In fact, a new national survey suggests Seattle may have become one of...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Viet-Wah, a Little Saigon staple, closing Friday amid crime, COVID concerns

SEATTLE — It's a bittersweet goodbye for a Vietnamese supermarket that's been a longtime staple in Seattle's Little Saigon neighborhood. Viet-Wah near 12th and Jackson will be closing its doors on Sept. 30 after owners say they've lost customers throughout the pandemic because of crime, short-staffing and more. “We’re...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oyster Bay#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Bath Beyond#The Lakewood Towne Center#S W#Triangle Center#Calphalon#Kitchenaid#Footwearnews Com
KOMO News

Brush fire causes closure of EB US 2 just east of Monroe

MONROE, Wash. — A brush fire just east of Monroe caused the closure of eastbound US 2 on Monday morning. The Washington State Department of Transportation blocked traffic at Main Street around 6:22 a.m. and reopened just over an hour later.
MONROE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
The Suburban Times

Video: Chambers Creek Canyon Trail a log gem

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how. Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct...
LAKEWOOD, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Seattle Children’s emergency department sees ‘unprecedented demand,’ long wait times

Seattle Children's Hospital is seeing "unprecedented demand" in its emergency department, creating long wait times and forcing providers to see some patients with non-life threatening illnesses in the waiting room, said Seattle Children's Emergency Medicine medical director Tony Woodward. After an initial lull at the start of the pandemic, Woodward...
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Thurston and Pierce counties become focus of search for new 2-runway airport site

CORRECTION: The three areas being considered for an airport are 6 miles in diameter. A previous version erroneously used the term radius. One site southeast of East Olympia in Thurston County and two rural expanses of land in Pierce County are among three so-called “greenfield” sites still under consideration for a new airport after a state commission on Friday narrowed the options it will consider.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

5 Highest Rated “Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives” In Washington State

Not only have these Washington restaurants been featured on the hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" but they are the highest rated on the list. All the restaurants on the list are amazing, but with 26 in total I had to shrink it down to only the best. I looked at google reviews for ranking and if any were tied I ranked the businesses by the most reviews. So what are the highest rated restaurants featured on the show in Washington State?
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

WA Sheriff Buys Homeless Bus Tickets & Invites to WA Leaders Homes

Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has written a harsh letter to Washington State leaders about the homeless camp problem in his city. The letter sent September 22nd 2022 is in response to the homeless camp in Spokane in which Knezovich describes as " inhumane conditions created by WSDOT's inaction." His letter, which you can read in full below, describes his plans for solving the problem that are nothing short of controversial. Here is what he is going to do.
SPOKANE, WA
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
5K+
Followers
282
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy