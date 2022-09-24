Read full article on original website
Can't wait for Black Friday? Amazon announces Prime Early Access Sale
The inaugural Prime Early Access Sale kicks off from October 11-12. Here's what else you should know. Amazon has announced the Prime Early Access Sale. The sale takes place from October 11-12 and covers 15 countries. Amazon usually offers a ton of discounts around Black Friday, allowing online shoppers to...
New leak gives us first look at the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
A leak has potentially given us new information about the Galaxy S23 Plus. Renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus have appeared online. The renders show that the device will see several design changes. As we get closer to the end of the year, one can’t help to wonder...
A recent update has disrupted texting for some Galaxy S22 users
Reports are claiming Samsung's September update has caused S22 devices to stop receiving texts. Samsung recently released its September security update for the Galaxy S22. After the update, some users are reporting that texting on carrier-locked models is broken. The bug appears to only be affecting S22 owners in the...
Vanilla Samsung Galaxy S23 renders break cover, look a lot like Galaxy S23 Plus
We hope you're a fan of very minimalist design. Trusted leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer has leaked renders for the Samsung Galaxy S23. The device looks similar to the Galaxy S23 Plus renders leaked earlier today by the same source. It appears Samsung is going for a more minimalist look in 2023.
Daily Authority: 📱 Thin for the win?
Do you care about phone thickness? Plus leaked Pixel 7 Pro specs, the return of E3, and more of today's top tech news. ☕ Good morning, and welcome to Tuesday’s Daily Authority. It’s currently 5°C here and I’m writing this from underneath a huge blanket with a homemade chai pumpkin latte. Cozy!
Noticed weird glitches on old images in Google Photos? You're not alone.
Many Google Photos users are reporting that their old images have been damaged. Many Google Photos users are seeing corruption in their old images. Weirdly, the photos appear as if they’ve had some water damage. Cracks and other distortions are also appearing in older photos stored in the app.
Google Pixel 7 Pro spec sheet leaks: Is it what you expected?
It looks like the Pixel 7 Pro will be an iterative upgrade over last year's Pro phone. A new leak has apparently revealed the key Google Pixel 7 Pro specs. Expect the same screen, battery size, and cameras as the Pixel 6 Pro. A trusted leaker posted an apparent Pixel...
A Pixel Watch randomly attempted to pair with someone's phone at a mall
A Pixel Watch randomly tried to pair with a stranger's phone. Google has started to send the Pixel Watch to retail stores. One mallgoer in Australia received a random Fast Pair notification to set up a Pixel Watch. The notification also confirmed that a device app is needed for setup.
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra camera tested: Here’s what 200MP can do on a phone
All the megapixels in the world can't save poor software. It’s the age of megapixels and, for better or worse, 200MP cameras are soon about to become the norm. Motorola is taking the, well, edge here with its Moto Edge 30 Ultra smartphone and Samsung’s new HP1 sensor with a whopping 200 megapixels. Flanked by a 50MP ultrawide sensor and even a 60MP front-facing camera, the focus here is on better imaging by tossing more pixels than you can shake a stick at.
The Galaxy Book 2 Pro made Samsung's ecosystem worth my time
A slim and speedy laptop that binds your Samsung devices. When you hear the name Samsung, you don’t typically think of laptops; you think of foldables, smartphones, or even their watches and TVs. Samsung as a brand has a strong legacy, so much so that a college of mine recently made a case for why it deserves to be the “face of Android.” As the company has grown in popularity, so has its portfolio of devices and the interconnectivity between them. The Galaxy ecosystem is growing.
A Pixel Watch was spotted early at Target
A Pixel Watch was discovered in the wild. The Pixel Watch was spotted at a Target distribution center a week before Google’s Pixel event. The watch could end up on store shelves sooner than expected. Next Thursday Google will be holding its hardware event where it’s expected that we’ll...
You can now create and share links for WhatsApp video calls
You can now pre-arrange WhatsApp video calls using the new Call Links feature. WhatsApp is introducing a new Call Links feature. It’ll allow users to create and share links to WhatsApp video calls. The option will roll out to WhatsApp users in the coming weeks. WhatsApp is debuting a...
What is Samsung Free?
01Quick answer02What is Samsung Free?03Is Samsung Free any good?04Disabling Samsung Free05FAQ. Can you truly get something for nothing? Samsung Free seems to promise that, but what is it, and what exactly do you get if you decide to use it? If you have a Galaxy phone, you might have even swiped past Samsung Free without realizing it. We’ll cover what Samsung Free is and if it’s worth your time — if not your money — to use the service.
Google shows off all Pixel 7 Pro colors in all their glory in new video
Google shows off the Pixel 7 Pro in its Obsidian, Snow, and Hazel colors. Google has released a new YouTube video focused on the Pixel 7 Pro. The video shows off the design and all the colors the Pixel 7 Pro will come in. The three colors are Obsidian (black),...
Daily Authority: 📱 Practice makes Pixel perfect
A familiar Pixel 7 approaches, TV series memes will be made, and more in today's TDA. 🤧 Good day, and welcome back to the Daily Authority! Our household has come down with some sniffles, but don’t worry; it’s only a mild cold made particularly worse by hay fever. Spring was never going to be kind after two years spent sheltering indoors.
An error is preventing some people from using Google Wallet
Google Wallet has started running into an error that's preventing users from sending mobile payments. Some people are reporting that they are unable to use Google Wallet. The root cause of the issue is an error that claims the device is rooted or running uncertified software. The software in question...
Poll: What will Google get wrong with the Pixel 7 series?
Google's recent flagships have all had some kind of weakness, but what about the Pixel 7?. No smartphone is truly perfect, but this is particularly true of the Google Pixel series. Almost every flagship Pixel phone has had a significant weakness over the years. So with the Pixel 7 series...
Trust me, a foldable phone is not a tablet replacement
Size matters, but there's a lot more at play in the large-screen Android world. There’s an old saying, “tech that forgets its history is doomed to repeat it.” That’s not the exact saying but bear with me. Every few years, one piece of tech is tapped to replace another, no matter how ingrained the original device is in our everyday lives. First, it was tablets coming after laptops. Now, it’s foldable phones coming after tablets. As someone who’s spent time with both large-screen devices, I’m here to put a stop to this idea early. A foldable phone is not a replacement for a tablet.
Huawei announces international launch of the Mate 50 Series
The Mate 50 series will be Huawei's latest flagship. Huawei has announced the international launch of the Mate 50 Series. The lineup will feature a 10-scale adjustable physical aperture. Huawei has enhanced drop resistance on the Mate 50 series by 10 times. Despite its precarious position in the industry, Huawei...
The iPhone 15 Ultra could steal a feature Android users saw in the Pixel 3
The iPhone 15 Ultra could have a dual front camera setup and more storage. New details about the iPhone 15 Ultra have leaked. The leak suggests that the next generation iPhone may have dual front cameras. The leak also claims the iPhone 15 Ultra could have more storage. Although the...
