Mississippi man gets 25 years in prison for 2020 ‘ambush’ shooting of family member in west Alabama
A Mississippi man has been sentenced to prison in a 2020 shooting in west Alabama that authorities describe as a premeditated ambush. Eric Daniel Jennings, 38, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault. Both Jennings and the victim are 38 years old. Jennings was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Andy Hamlin,...
