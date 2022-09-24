Read full article on original website
What ESPN’s College Football Power Index says about Auburn through four games
Auburn (3-1, 1-0 SEC) has a 21.1% chance of defeating LSU (3-1, 1-0 SEC) in Saturday’s 6 pm C.T. game at Jordan-Hare Stadium, according to ESPN’s College Football Power Index. The computers didn’t seem to think much of Auburn’s 17-14 OT win against Missouri. Head coach Bryan Harsin’s squad dropped from #51 following the 29-point loss against Penn State to #52, a spot behind former SEC comrade Tulane.
Auburn’s offense still searching for remedy to second-half woes
A troubling trend for Auburn’s offense has carried over from the final stretch of last season. The Tigers have continued to struggle offensively in the second half of games against Power 5 competition — an issue that sunk the team during its five-game losing streak to end last season and has resurfaced the last two weeks against Missouri and Penn State. Over the last two weeks, Auburn scored just six second-half points (not including overtime) on 14 possessions, averaging 0.29 points per drive after halftime.
Auburn’s WRs haven’t scored this season. Can Tigers’ coaches accelerate their production?
Auburn’s wide receiver corps is in rare company through the first four weeks of the season — and not for the right reason. Auburn is one of just three FBS teams — not including option-based service academies like Army and Navy — that has yet to have a wide receiver score a touchdown, either receiving or rushing, this season. The Tigers join UAB and South Florida in that distinction, making them the only Power 5 team with that glaring omission on their season stats.
Tipoff time, TV options set for Auburn’s trip to West Virginia for Big 12/SEC Challenge
Auburn’s trip to West Virginia for the Big 12/SEC Challenge will get started before lunch on Jan. 28, 2023. The SEC announced tipoff times and network designations for all 10 games in the annual interconference showcase, with Auburn’s matchup at West Virginia set for an 11 a.m. CT tip. The game will air on either ESPN or ESPN2.
What Bryan Harsin said about Auburn’s upcoming game against LSU
Auburn’s SEC opener against Missouri was far from pretty; in fact, quarterback Robby Ashford went so far as to call it a “grimy” game. But Auburn ultimately got the job done, holding off Missouri in overtime thanks to an unlikely turnover that sealed the 17-14 win for Bryan Harsin’s team.
Auburn updates depth chart with a few changes ahead of LSU game
Auburn made a few changes to its official two-deep depth chart ahead of its SEC West clash with LSU this weekend. Robby Ashford, coming off his first career start, is listed as Auburn’s starting quarterback for Saturday’s 6 p.m. matchup at Jordan-Hare Stadium (ESPN), while the backup spot is shared by freshman Holden Geriner and T.J. Finley, who are separated by an “OR” on the two-deep. Finley started the first three games of the season after winning the starting job in fall camp, but he missed last week’s SEC opener against Missouri due to a shoulder injury he sustained against Penn State. It’s unclear if Finley will be available for the LSU game, but Bryan Harsin said Monday the junior will practice this week. Geriner, meanwhile, made his debut against Missouri, playing parts of two drives in the third quarter of Auburn’s 17-14 win.
Kickoff time, TV network set for Auburn’s trip to No. 1 Georgia
The latest installment of The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry will be an afternoon kickoff. Auburn’s matchup with top-ranked Georgia next weekend will kick off at 2:30 p.m. and air on CBS, the SEC announced Monday. The game will be part of a CBS doubleheader, with Texas A&M at Alabama as the second game of the day on the network.
Assessing Auburn’s offense through four games
Bryan Harsin is four games into his second season as Auburn’s head coach. Eight games remain, including Saturday’s (6 pm C.T.) game against LSU. While there is a lot of football remaining, there’s so much we’ve learned about Harsin’s squad in four games this season.
Bryan Harsin addresses Auburn’s quarterback situation
Auburn listed Robby Ashford as the starting quarterback on the depth chart on Monday with a pivotal game against LSU on Saturday at Jordan-Hare. Freshman Holden Geriner is listed next, which is reasonable since Ashford started in last week’s 17-14 OT win. Geriner made his college football debut when Ashford exited the game with what he said was a Stinger after throwing a block for receiver Koy Moore in the third quarter.
What LSU coach Brian Kelly said about facing Auburn
LSU (3-1, 1-0 SEC) and Auburn (3-1, 1-0) will square off Saturday under the lights in each team’s first divisional matchup of the season. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN. Read more Auburn football: Tate Johnson to miss 6-8 weeks as Auburn moves on to third option at center.
Kevin Scarbinsky: Auburn got a win it didn’t earn, and only hastened the inevitable
How low can you go? Asking for a proud football family that’s seen better days. Saturday was not among them. Instead, in a homecoming not worth remembering, Auburn sank to that place where you don’t quite hit bottom but you can see it from there. Show me a...
Power 25 Rankings: Auburn solidifies top spot with Opelika next, Thompson jumps to No. 2
Auburn High School solidified its hold on the No. 1 spot in this week’s AL.com Power 25 high school football rankings with a 42-21 win over No. 22 Ramsay last week. The Tigers garnered three of the four first-place votes and finished with 99 total points in this week’s poll, which ranks the top teams in the state of Alabama regardless of classification. Auburn has another tough test this week against rival and No. 15-ranked Opelika.
