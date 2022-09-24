It’s not too late for a garden, here’s what you can plant in autumn in WA to harvest later

As fall has begun, cold weather and harsh conditions for plants will soon follow, but there are a few crops you can still plant in time for harvest.

The Farmers’ Almanac has predicted when the first frost is coming across Washington , giving you a warning of when to prepare your garden for winter.

But if you’re thinking of planting a few more plants before the cold weather hits, here are a few that can survive Washington’s upcoming autumn, according to Washington State University’s Extension Home Garden Series :

Crops to plant before winter

During the middle and end of September:

▪ Winter broccoli can be planted as seedlings to be harvested during the beginning of November.

▪ Winter cabbage can be planted as seedlings to be harvested in the middle of February.

▪ Winter carrots can be planted as seedlings to be harvested during the beginning of March.

▪ Winter cauliflower can be planted as seedlings to be harvested in the middle of February.

▪ Asparagus seeds and asparagus crowns can be planted as transplants to be harvested during the end of March, after one or two years.

▪ Bok Choy can be planted as transplants to be harvested in the beginning of June.

▪ Brussels sprouts can be planted as transplants to be harvested as soon as the middle of October.

▪ Kale can be planted as seedlings to be harvested as soon as the middle of October.

▪ Winter leek can be planted as seedlings to be harvested in mid-November.

▪ Winter lettuce can be planted as seedlings to be harvested during the end of November.

▪ Winter onion can be planted as seedlings to be harvested during the beginning of May.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac uses the date of the predicted first frost to estimate deadlines for planting crops in the fall. Here is when you should plant your crops by this autumn:

▪ Beets- Sept. 26.

▪ Arugula- Oct. 6.

▪ Lettuce- Oct. 1.

▪ Radishes- Oct. 6.

▪ Spinach- Oct. 16.

▪ Swiss Chard- Oct. 1.

▪ Turnips- Oct. 1.

The almanac estimates planting deadlines by city. To find your local deadlines, visit the almanac’s planting calendar and enter your city.

Tips for winter gardening

Swanson’s Nursery in Seattle offers a few tips to prepare your garden for winter weather:

▪ During September and October you can transplant spring-flowering bulbs and perennials to produce blooms after winter.

▪ As September can be a dry month in the Pacific Northwest, make sure to keep your plants watered.

▪ Add extra mulch to your garden and beds to insulate your plants from harsh autumn and fall weather.

▪ Promptly remove any plants that die in your garden.

▪ Plant arugula, lettuce, mustard greens or beet seeds.

▪ Bring houseplants inside to save them from the cold weather.

