Cincinnati, OH

Indiana Daily Student

Indiana women’s soccer loses goalkeeper Jamie Gerstenberg to red card in loss to Wisconsin

For the third straight match, Indiana women’s soccer was shut out, losing 2-0 to Wisconsin on the road Sunday afternoon. Sophomore goalkeeper Jamie Gerstenberg, who has seven clean sheets and two Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Week honors this season, was given a red card and sent off in the 32nd minute after starting the game with no goals allowed.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana volleyball goes 1-1 in East Coast trip over the weekend

Indiana went on a two-stop road trip this weekend as they played in State College, Pennsylvania and College Park, Maryland. The Hoosiers faced a tough loss against Penn State but were able to bounce back and beat Maryland before heading home. The Hoosiers’ first challenge of the weekend was against...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

29th annual Lotus Festival brings Bloomington together to enjoy music and community

“You might be standing still right now, but you won’t be for long.”. A Lotus World Music and Arts Festival volunteer introduced Forgotten Tribe, an Indianapolis-based hip-hop, soul and reggae band to an eager audience on Saturday. On the third day of the 29th annual Lotus Festival, bands from all around the world gathered in Bloomington to share music and culture with the community.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

National diversity magazine recognizes IU’s work in increasing diversity on campus

IU-Bloomington and Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis received the Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity for 2022. According to INSIGHT’s announcement, IUB and IUPUI, along with 102 other universities, were awarded for their demonstration of an excellent commitment to diversity and inclusion across their campuses. Since...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Get IDS email updates

As new apartments are being built there is construction near Memorial Stadium. A new six-story apartment building is in the process of being built. » Plans for affordable homes in northwest Bloomington hope to decrease the unhoused population. » Heading Home organization outlines plan to fight homelessness in Bloomington...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

As new apartments are being built there is construction near Memorial Stadium

Local developer, University Properties, is planning to build a new six-story apartment building just west of Memorial Stadium, according to The Herald-Times. The complex says it will offer students closer housing to campus, according to H-T. According to H-T, Strauser Construction’s plans will begin in November and be completed in...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Graduate workers vote against a new strike

Graduate workers at IU voted against a new strike Monday. The graduate workers voted in favor of granting the Coordination Committee the authority to set a new strike date. According to a statement from the Indiana Graduate Workers-United Electrical Workers Coordination Committee recommended voting against another strike. However, it did recommend voting to grant the committee the right to set a future strike deadline if negotiations with the University Graduate School and Bloomington Faculty Council do not result in an outcome that IGWC-UE members vote in favor of.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

