Indiana Daily Student
Indiana women’s soccer loses goalkeeper Jamie Gerstenberg to red card in loss to Wisconsin
For the third straight match, Indiana women’s soccer was shut out, losing 2-0 to Wisconsin on the road Sunday afternoon. Sophomore goalkeeper Jamie Gerstenberg, who has seven clean sheets and two Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Week honors this season, was given a red card and sent off in the 32nd minute after starting the game with no goals allowed.
Indiana men’s soccer looks to get back on track Tuesday against Northwestern
After riding a three-match winning streak into its conference slate, Indiana men’s soccer’s momentum has seemingly vanished. The Hoosiers fell to Ohio State 2-1 on the road on Sept. 18 then settled for a 1-1 draw in an emotional contest with Michigan State at home Friday. While navigating...
Indiana volleyball goes 1-1 in East Coast trip over the weekend
Indiana went on a two-stop road trip this weekend as they played in State College, Pennsylvania and College Park, Maryland. The Hoosiers faced a tough loss against Penn State but were able to bounce back and beat Maryland before heading home. The Hoosiers’ first challenge of the weekend was against...
‘All the pieces are in place’: Indiana women’s basketball expects championship-level season
Indiana women’s basketball appeared at the program’s first combined institutional basketball media day Thursday. Head coach Teri Moren and junior guards Sydney Parrish and Chloe Moore-McNeil spoke on the podium for the Hoosiers. Moren was first to speak and addressed several key questions facing the Hoosiers entering the...
29th annual Lotus Festival brings Bloomington together to enjoy music and community
“You might be standing still right now, but you won’t be for long.”. A Lotus World Music and Arts Festival volunteer introduced Forgotten Tribe, an Indianapolis-based hip-hop, soul and reggae band to an eager audience on Saturday. On the third day of the 29th annual Lotus Festival, bands from all around the world gathered in Bloomington to share music and culture with the community.
National diversity magazine recognizes IU’s work in increasing diversity on campus
IU-Bloomington and Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis received the Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity for 2022. According to INSIGHT’s announcement, IUB and IUPUI, along with 102 other universities, were awarded for their demonstration of an excellent commitment to diversity and inclusion across their campuses. Since...
As new apartments are being built there is construction near Memorial Stadium. A new six-story apartment building is in the process of being built. » Plans for affordable homes in northwest Bloomington hope to decrease the unhoused population. » Heading Home organization outlines plan to fight homelessness in Bloomington...
Kinsey Institute celebrates 75th anniversary with bronze sculpture of founder Alfred C. Kinsey
For the 75th anniversary of the Kinsey Institute, Melanie Cooper Pennington, a lecturer of sculpture at Indiana University’s Eskenazi School of Art, Architecture and Design, commissioned a bronze sculpture of Alfred C. Kinsey outside Lindley Hall to commemorate his impact on the university. Alfred C. Kinsey founded the Kinsey...
MCCSC school board candidates discuss safety, book banning and equity during forum Monday
To learn more about each candidate and their priorities, read our Monroe County voter’s guide to the local school board elections. The Monroe County Community School Corporation School Board Candidate Forum on Monday night began with a quote:. “There is no power for change greater than a community discovering...
As new apartments are being built there is construction near Memorial Stadium
Local developer, University Properties, is planning to build a new six-story apartment building just west of Memorial Stadium, according to The Herald-Times. The complex says it will offer students closer housing to campus, according to H-T. According to H-T, Strauser Construction’s plans will begin in November and be completed in...
Woman, alleged to have killed IU student in e-scooter hit and run, charged with 3 felonies
Bloomington resident Madelyn Howard, who allegedly struck and killed an IU student riding an electric scooter in a hit-and-run incident Sept. 18, has been charged with three felonies by Monroe County Prosecutor Erika Oliphant. Howard, 22, was charged with reckless homicide, allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated resulting in death...
COLUMN: What reporting on the Lotus Festival taught me as a journalist
I’ve had professors who say journalists look for the bad. Every time I hear that — and it’s been multiple times at this point — I wish I’d had the nerve to speak up and say something in class. So, maybe this is my chance.
‘Divesting introduces a lot of risk’: IU Foundation hesitant about divestment despite campus group pressure
The IU Foundation, which manages the university’s $3.3 billion endowment, does not consider divestment from fossil fuels to be in the best interest of IU. “Operationally, divesting introduces a lot of risk,” co- Chief Investment Officer Jim Bergstrom said. The money in IU’s endowment derives from donations to...
Graduate workers vote against a new strike
Graduate workers at IU voted against a new strike Monday. The graduate workers voted in favor of granting the Coordination Committee the authority to set a new strike date. According to a statement from the Indiana Graduate Workers-United Electrical Workers Coordination Committee recommended voting against another strike. However, it did recommend voting to grant the committee the right to set a future strike deadline if negotiations with the University Graduate School and Bloomington Faculty Council do not result in an outcome that IGWC-UE members vote in favor of.
Down Syndrome Family Connections hosts annual Buddy Walk Sunday at Fairgrounds
The Down Syndrome Family Connections will host the 15th annual Buddy Walk on Sunday, Oct. 2. at the Monroe County Fairgrounds. Registration will start at 1:30 p.m. and the walk will begin at 3:00 pm. October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month, and the walk is held to show support. The...
People of Lotus: Meet two performers of the 2022 music and arts festival
On Friday night at the 29th Annual Lotus Music and Arts Festival, attendees were greeted with rainy, autumnal weather. Echoes of music could be heard from the Sample Gates all the way to the courthouse in the heart of downtown Bloomington. A variety of people could be found throughout the...
