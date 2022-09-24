Read full article on original website
Bengals secondary welcomes Tyreek Hill bringing ‘spice’ to primetime showdown
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals secondary scouted plenty of video this week of Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill. That included film of the comments he made about Eli Apple after Miami’s 21-19 win over Buffalo that got blasted out all over social media on Sunday night. “I can’t wait...
What Thursday’s White Out, new helmets mean to the Bengals
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Joe Burrow has garnered plenty of attention for his fashion style. From the striped black and gray suit he wore to the Super Bowl, the rose-tinted, rectangular frames glasses he had on during a press conference or his custom SpongeBob SquarePants sneakers, he’s enjoyed playing the role of Bengals fashion icon.
Joe Burrow looking forward to growing relationship with Cavs’ guard Donovan Mitchell
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Third-year Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow already has incredible status throughout the state of Ohio, and now, that reaches to new Cavaliers point guard Donovan Mitchell. The guard was traded from the Utah Jazz to the Cavaliers on Sept. 1 for a massive package that included Lauri...
How Cameron Sample, DJ Reader and the rest of the Bengals defense graded vs. the Jets
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - The Bengals defense was stout in their 27-12 win on Sunday. Though the Bengals entered the last quarter with a 15-point lead, the Bengals shut out the Jets offense to cap off the win. Trey Hendrickson led the Bengals with an overall defense grade of 94.2,...
Joe Burrow on facing Tua Tagovailoa, connection with Donovan Mitchell and Kid Cudi: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The first time Joe Burrow faced Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was back as LSU’s starting quarterback in 2018. Tagovailoa helped Alabama win that game 29-0 on its way to the College Football Playoff — the Tide lost in the national championship game to Clemson — but Burrow returned the favor the following year in a 46-41 win as part of LSU’s undefeated season.
Can Jacoby Brissett keep playing well for Browns? Mary Kay Cabot, Casey Kinnamon on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com and...
How Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and the rest of the Bengals offense graded vs. the Jets
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - The Bengals offense was fluid in its 27-12 win on Sunday. From start to finish, they played fast and aggressive to finally add one to the win column. Samaje Perine led the Bengals with an overall offensive grade of 84.5, and a pass-block grade of 76.9, according to Pro Football Focus.
Joe Burrow explains the success of the Bengals defense: ‘You can never have peace of mind’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow knows how to break down a defense. He used those talents to give a brief scouting report of sorts for Cincinnati’s own defense, and offer his take on why they are playing so well. The Bengals have only allowed four touchdowns...
Heat is becoming a rising issue for sports fans, players
Data shows from 1970 to 2019, the average temperature during the Bengals season has gone up almost two degrees in Cincinnati. That may not seem like a lot, but it can impact both players and fans.
Guardians’ win streak halted at seven as Tampa Bay prevails in extra innings with 6-5 victory
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Harold Ramirez smashed a two-run double in the 11th inning to give Tampa Bay a late lead, and the Rays held on for a 6-5 victory, snapping Cleveland’s seven-game winning streak Tuesday at Progressive Field. The Guardians, who clinched their 11th American League Central Division...
Myles Garrett suffered a sprained shoulder, strained biceps and cut hand when he flipped his Porsche; aims to play vs. Falcons
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If Myles Garrett has his way, flipping his Porsche several times on the way home from Browns practice Monday afternoon and sustaining non-life threatening injuries won’t keep him from playing Sunday in Atlanta against the Falcons 1-2. Garrett is a on a mission to help the Browns win a Super Bowl this season, and not even a terrifying accident is enough to stop him.
