CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If Myles Garrett has his way, flipping his Porsche several times on the way home from Browns practice Monday afternoon and sustaining non-life threatening injuries won’t keep him from playing Sunday in Atlanta against the Falcons 1-2. Garrett is a on a mission to help the Browns win a Super Bowl this season, and not even a terrifying accident is enough to stop him.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO