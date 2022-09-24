ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Thursday’s White Out, new helmets mean to the Bengals

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Joe Burrow has garnered plenty of attention for his fashion style. From the striped black and gray suit he wore to the Super Bowl, the rose-tinted, rectangular frames glasses he had on during a press conference or his custom SpongeBob SquarePants sneakers, he’s enjoyed playing the role of Bengals fashion icon.
Joe Burrow on facing Tua Tagovailoa, connection with Donovan Mitchell and Kid Cudi: Transcript

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The first time Joe Burrow faced Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was back as LSU’s starting quarterback in 2018. Tagovailoa helped Alabama win that game 29-0 on its way to the College Football Playoff — the Tide lost in the national championship game to Clemson — but Burrow returned the favor the following year in a 46-41 win as part of LSU’s undefeated season.
Myles Garrett suffered a sprained shoulder, strained biceps and cut hand when he flipped his Porsche; aims to play vs. Falcons

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If Myles Garrett has his way, flipping his Porsche several times on the way home from Browns practice Monday afternoon and sustaining non-life threatening injuries won’t keep him from playing Sunday in Atlanta against the Falcons 1-2. Garrett is a on a mission to help the Browns win a Super Bowl this season, and not even a terrifying accident is enough to stop him.
