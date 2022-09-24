ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Wolf expert: Missing mother of Colorado's North Park wolfpack likely dead

By Miles Blumhardt, Fort Collins Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
 3 days ago

It appears likely the mother of Colorado's first wolf pups born in 80 years is no longer in North Park, leaving many to question what happened to her.

Evidence of her disappearance includes no confirmed sightings of her since mid-February despite an increase of video and photos of the pack (six yearlings and the breeding male), no denning activity and no pups seen this year, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife PW said the female is more than 6 years old and wolves in the wild have a life expectancy of 4.5 years. The agency said it does not have evidence to suggest the female is dead or has left the area. The collar she was wearing has not worked for months.

I asked wolf expert Diane Boyd about possible scenarios of what might have happened to the missing mother and what might happen to the pack now that it appears the matriarch is gone.

Boyd spent 40 years studying wolves in the Northern Rocky Mountains and recently authored a report titled " Lessons Learned to Inform Colorado Wolf Reintroduction and Management " for the National Wildlife Federation.

Given what you know of the situation and wolves, what is the likely fate of the female wolf?

She would likely not just disperse, because she is the glue of the pack and most important member. It is unlikely she was deposed by another female because there would be pups if that happened before breeding season was over in late February. If she hasn't been seen since February, the most likely scenario is she is dead, but we really don't know at this point.

What are likely causes of her death, if that is her fate?

There are two causes: natural or human caused.

The most likely scenario is she was killed by a human, and the second is she died from natural causes.

In Yellowstone National Park, the highest cause of mortality of wolves is being killed by other wolves. Outside of the park and the rest of the world occupied by humans, most wolf deaths are human caused.

More: Colorado wolf reintroduction Wildlife agency identifies likely release sites

What are likely natural causes?

Wolves die naturally from all kinds of things, getting kicked by elk, drowning, other predators and I even had one die in an avalanche. They also die of contagious disease, but that doesn't appear to be the case in Colorado because you would think other wolves in the pack would have symptoms or succumb to the disease and that doesn't appear to be the case.

What are likely human-caused deaths?

She could have been hit by a vehicle. The first mortality in Yellowstone after wolves were reintroduced was by a UPS driver. Can you imagine being that driver?

She could have been shot, trapped or poisoned. A strong possibility is that she was shot in Wyoming.

We should not project who would intentionally or unintentionally kill her. There are a lot of different scenarios. The chances are very slim a local rancher would kill her because they have too much to lose and have been cooperative so far.

If the breeding female is gone, what happens to the pack?

The packs sometime disintegrate and splinter. Sometimes they hold together and eventually a new breeding female comes into the pack. That's not as likely in Colorado because there are so few wolves.

But wolves are amazing at finding each other, so if there is a breeding female in the area or one comes down from Wyoming they will find each other for mating and pup rearing.

If the female is dead, I wouldn't be too worried because there will be other opportunities for immigrating females. You might eventually end up with the pack splintering and have two or three packs.

It is very unlikely the breeding male will breed with his daughters.

More: Colorado wolf reintroduction Groups widely differ on number of wolves

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Wolf expert: Missing mother of Colorado's North Park wolfpack likely dead

Comments / 15

Richard the Great
3d ago

Normal life span in the wild is 4.5 years. This wolf was six years old. Yet it is claimed the most likely cause is killed by a human. 🙄

Reply
2
Related
99.9 KEKB

Bear Found Hiding Under Porch Of Colorado Home

It's that time of year when the bears in Colorado (and everywhere else for that matter) are looking to eat a lot of food to fill their bellies and fatten up for the hibernation season. Bears will commonly consume between 20.000 and 25,000 calories a day to prepare for their...
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Colorado Wildlife Officials Make Huge Discovery About Previously Extinct Fish

Some good news has jumped out of the waters of Colorado. Wildlife officials have just discovered that a previously-extinct fish is now reproducing naturally in the wild. In recent years, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has been trying to bring back the greenback cutthroat trout to the state’s waters, and while they have been vigilant about protecting areas where the fish reappeared, wildlife authorities hadn’t seen the species officially take hold again in its natural habitat – until now.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
State
Wyoming State
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
Outsider.com

Motorcyclist Hits Moose on Colorado Road, Sustains Serious Injuries

A motorcyclist was left seriously injured after hitting a moose on the road in Colorado. The moose died in the crash. Adam Lamb, 44, of Colorado Springs, got in the accident at 6:10 p.m. on Park County Road 62 on the Grant side of the pass, according to Out There Colorado. The motorcycle hit the moose, and then hit a roadside post, which caused Lamb to be thrown from his bike. The moose died, and Lamb currently is suffering from serious injuries including broken arms.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Park
K99

Colorado’s Ultimate Road Trip In 1,000 Miles and 24 Hours

Are you ready to set out on the ultimate Colorado road trip? This proposed outing courtesy of Out There Colorado hits several of Colorado's best adventures in one shot. This road trip isn't for the timid. You'll need a solid 24 hours travel time. In addition, you'll be racking up 1,000 miles on your car. In the end, though, you'll be able to say you've seen Colorado at its best.
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Chain law season swiftly approaching

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - While September is associated with fall colors and cooling temperatures, it’s important to remember that higher elevations will be starting to see snowfall soon. The Colorado State Patrol and Colorado State Patrol Golden Troop Office has begun an initiative to help drivers of Commercial...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
K99

Google Says This Is The Most Popular Dog In Colorado

So much so, there is an entire week every year that's dedicated to celebrating our beloved furry friends. Did you know that the week of September 20 is National Dog Week?. Late World War I veteran, Captain William Lewis Judy, founded National Dog Week nearly a century ago in 1928, according to National Today.
COLORADO STATE
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Ganahl Falsely Claims That Kids Are ‘Identifying as Cats … All Over Colorado & Schools Are Tolerating It’

University of Colorado Regent and Colorado gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl is the latest Republican to repeat outrageous and thoroughly debunked claims about furries in public schools. “Not many people know that we have furries in Colorado schools,” said Ganahl during a Saturday appearance on Jimmy Sengenberger’s KNUS radio show....
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

These Are The 10 Most Affordable Places To Live In Colorado

Nothing is cheap these days - that includes the cost of living. Those who don't actually live in Colorado might see the state as nothing more than a traveler's paradise (and perhaps, specifically for those looking to drop a lot of money), but those who live here (or, at the very least, have visited different parts of the state... and I'm talking beyond Aspen, Denver or *insert popular mountain town here*) know that Colorado, as a whole, has so much to offer.
COLORADO STATE
azbigmedia.com

Arizona water: Running out of river, running out of time

Let’s be clear about this: It’s not just about Arizona water. Every time you lift a glass of water to your lips, enjoy a hot shower or fill up your swimming pool, there’s a certain amount of fraught history coming out of the faucet. From personal health...
ARIZONA STATE
The Coloradoan

The Coloradoan

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
470K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Fort Collins and Northern Colorado through news, community events, entertainment and classifieds.

 http://coloradoan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy