Still Kickin': Ahlee Yart finding his way as WT's punter

Ahlee Yart wasn't supposed to see the field this year.

Gage Urias was coming back for West Texas A&M and was slated to remain the starting kicker. If you checked the WT athletics website before the season started, Yart was listed exclusively as a kicker.

However, a few weeks before the season, there was a change in plans.

Head coach Hunter Hughes declined to get into specifics before the season started, but the starting punter position became vacant. This opened up a new opportunity for Yart, who proceeded to win the job.

No pressure, right?

“I was actually pretty nervous because I hadn’t punted since high school," Yart said. "I was trying to compete for the kicking spot. Once I got the punting job I was really nervous, but God has a plan.”

Yart, a Dumas graduate and two-time All-State player for the Demons, has had a solid start to his new career as a punter.

The 5-foot-8 redshirt freshman has punted 10 times for a total of 449 yard, a 44.9 yard average. Half his punts have covered more than 50 yards with a long of 68 and four of them have landed inside the opponents 20.

Not bad for a guy who didn't anticipate playing the position again.

Hughes is always looking to get the best out of everyone, however. He hypes his guys up when they're performing well, but he always lets them know when they can be better. When asked about the impressive start Yart has had to the season, Hughes referenced the Buffs' 31-24 loss to Texas A&M-Kingsville last weekend.

"Did you miss the first quarter?" Hughes asked rhetorically. "He had an eight-yard punt. It wasn't a great start."

Again, though, Hughes always hypes his players up when they deserve it.

"He rebounded and he ended up having a 49.5-yard average," Hughes said. "That helped as we were trying to scrap back into the game. I think as he continues on his confidence will grow. We have a lot of confidence in him and the way he can kick the ball. ... He’s going to continue to improve and I expect big things from him.”

Yart expressed confidence in himself too, as well as a willingness to learn from his mistakes.

"I’m just trying to gain more confidence as we go," he said. "The one punt that didn’t go my way I should’ve listened to the coaches to line drive it. I thought I was going to pin them since we were kind of close. I sent it up high, the wind caught it and I should’ve listened and trusted the coach.”

All humans make mistakes. It's how one bounces back from those mistakes that matters. Yart is taking Hughes' advice on how to move forward when those mishaps happen.

“Coach says to flush it and move on to the next," Yart said. "If we dwell on it, we’re just going to keep making more mistakes from overthinking it. That’s not good for anyone. So you just flush it and then you can look at film after the game to look at what you did wrong and critique it then.”

If any Dumas Demon fans, players or coaches think that mindset sounds familiar, you're on to something.

Yart singled out the impact Dumas head coach Aaron Dunnam had on his career. That may be why Yart has gravitated toward Hughes.

"The way (Dunnam) does things is not far from how coach Hughes does things down here," Yart said. "Work hard and do hard work with discipline. That’s what’s helped me the most is coach Dunnam telling us to be disciplined, seize the moment and when the moment comes just take advantage of it.”

The Buffs have an unenviable task this week.

WT is scheduled to travel to No. 4 Angelo State for a 7 p.m. Saturday contest. Pulling off an upset win won't be easy, but Yart is showing that growing confidence that he and Hughes both talked about.

“We just have to play our game," Yart said. "We know our potential if we play our game. If we trust the game plan and keep doing what we do instead of trying to get caught up with the crowd and other players game, we’ll come out with a victory."

WEST TEXAS A&M AT ANGELO STATE

Lone Star Conference football

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Legrand Stadium, San Angelo

Records: AGU 3-0; WT 2-1

Coverage: Follow @hpisani91 on Twitter for live updates, plus post game story to appear on amarillo.com.