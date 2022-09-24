ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With no more federal waivers, some local schools still offer students free meals

By Mark Johnson, Lansing State Journal
LANSING — Federal funding that allowed schools to offer free meals to all students has run out, but some Lansing-area schools are continuing to provide free meals to all students.

Through the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture implemented waivers that allowed schools across the country to offer all students free lunch and breakfast, regardless of whether students and their families qualified based on income. The waiver was not renewed for the 2022-23 school year, meaning many students once again will have to pay for their school meals.

Because of the end of the waivers, some schools, including Holt Public Schools, Charlotte Public Schools and Eaton Rapids Public Schools have limited which students receive free meals or they've ended the practice entirely.

For instance, only the students who qualify for free or reduced lunch now receive lunches at no or reduced cost at Charlotte High School, while all elementary school students in Charlotte get free breakfast and lunch. Eaton Rapids High School students only receive a free breakfast, while elementary students all receive the benefit.

But some schools in Greater Lansing are finding different ways to continue feeding students at no cost to the students through various programs.

At Lansing School District, all students will continue receiving free meals through the Community Eligibility Provision, a federal “non-pricing meal service option” for schools and school districts in low-income areas that allows schools to provide free breakfast and lunch to all enrolled students.

Schools are reimbursed through the program based on a formula that takes into account the percentage of students eligible for free meals based on their participation in other programs for low-income families, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.

The district budgeted about $10.6 million under "food service activities" in this year's budget, according to budget documents, but a portion of that will be reimbursed through the Community Eligibility Provision.

Lansing School District participated in the program even before the COVID-19 pandemic and through the program, it can continue offering its most at-risk students, and the entire student body, access to two nutritious meals every school day.

“It’s so important for our families,” said Jody Taratuta, general manager for SodexoMAGIC, which provides food services for the Lansing School District. “We know there are still so many food insecurities within our community. When they send their kids to school, they can get that free breakfast and free lunch. It’s a way to help our families fight some inflation knowing they’re going to get a healthy meal when they’re at school.”

Federal free school lunch funding has stopped. Here’s what families should know.

The Community Eligibility Provision, through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, allows schools and school districts in low-income areas to serve breakfast and lunch at no cost to enrolled students without requiring them to complete applications.

In addition to covering all meals for all Lansing School District students, the program helps cover the cost of meals for other school districts.

At Charlotte Public Schools, Superintendent Mandy Stewart said, all students in developmental kindergarten through the eighth grade receive free meals through the program.

Students in every building, except the high school, in Eaton Rapids Public Schools, also receive free meals. All Eaton Rapids High School students can receive a free breakfast every school day, but not lunch, through the program, Superintendent Bill DeFrance said.

Only students at Dimondale Elementary, Hope Middle School and Sycamore Elementary in the Holt district receive free meals under the Community Eligibility Provision.

Grand Ledge Public Schools has resumed charging students for meals, except for those who are eligible for free or reduced lunch.

Students who don’t receive free meals through the Community Eligibility Provision, whether it be lunch, breakfast or both, can still apply for free or reduced meals. Eligibility is based on family incomes.

For example, students who come from a family of four that has an annual income of $51,338 or less qualify for free meals, according to a Michigan Department of Education press release.

Families can contact their child’s school for more information on applying for free or reduced meals.

Contact Mark Johnson at majohnson2@lsj.com.

