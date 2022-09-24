Man arrested in fatal shooting of grandmother; 81-year-old woman allegedly tossed to ground by caregiver: Staten Island’s crime stories of the week

Read full article on original website
Governor Kathy Hochul Urges NY Republicans to Leave the State – a Record Number of Them Actually GoBrooklyn LassiterNew York City, NY
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
New York Mayor Believes There Could be 75,000 Migrants as Tent City is CreatedTom HandyNew York City, NY
Murphy Signs 3 Bills into Law, Vetoes 4Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Opinion: Monmouth County Car Thefts Are A Sign Of Failed Crime PolicyOssiana TepfenhartMonmouth County, NJ
Man sought for questioning in Sept. 14 robbery at smoke shop on Staten Island; business hit 2nd time Monday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking via social media for the public’s help to identify a man sought for questioning in connection with a prior alleged robbery at a smoke shop that also was targeted on Monday. Less than two weeks ago, on Sept. 14 around...
wabcradio.com
Suspect Arrested in Vicious Beating of a Woman at a Queens Subway Station
NEW YORK, NEW YORK -(77WABC)- Police have arrested a man involved in a vicious attack at a Queens subway station. Police say the 33-year-old victim was approached by the man who then dragged her across the Mezzanine floor and beat her. It happened around 5:15 a.m. last Tuesday at the...
Tips sought in reported theft of tools from vehicle in West Brighton
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD reached out on social media for tips in the alleged theft of about $3,000 in tools from a vehicle in West Brighton. Police responded on Sept. 13 around 8:35 a.m. to a 911 call of a burglary on Floyd Street near Raymond Place. A 32-year-old man told police that an unidentified individual forcibly entered his vehicle between the hours of 6 p.m. on September 12 and 6 a.m. the next day, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Police: Man sought in connection with Meiers Corners smoke shop robbery
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man threatened an employee with violence before removing several pieces of merchandise from a smoke shop in Meiers Corners late Monday afternoon, police said. Officers from the 120th Precinct responded to a report of a robbery at Puffcity Smoke Shop, located at 1975 Victory...
Boyfriend of man beaten to death in NYCHA apartment arrested for his murder
Police have arrested a man who beat his 37-year-old boyfriend to death in their Bronx apartment Saturday.
Man struck by Jersey City sergeant’s pickup truck will receive $292K in lawsuit settlement
Jersey City will pay a man who a police sergeant struck with his vehicle during a chase five years ago nearly $300,000 to settle a federal lawsuit. The City Council last week approved by 8-0 vote the $292,000 settlement with Shiron Cooper related to the Aug. 6, 2017 incident that was caught on camera. The lawsuit was filed against Jersey City, the police department, then-Sgt. John Ransom and Police Officer Patrick Egan, who was eventually dismissed from the lawsuit.
hudsoncountyview.com
33 arrested by Hudson County Sheriff’s Office during ‘Operation Fall Sweep’ for warrants
33 people were arrested by the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office during their “Operation Fall Sweep” for warrants, Sheriff Frank Schillari announced. “Taking these alleged criminals off of our streets ensures the safety of all of Hudson County’s residents and visitors, improving the quality of life in our communities,” Schillari said in a statement.
NBC New York
Arrest Made in Case of NYC Woman Run Over After Falling Out Boyfriend's Car
A 48-year-old Brooklyn man has been arrested for allegedly driving without a valid license in the crash that killed a 46-year-old woman who fell into the street after trying to get into her boyfriend's vehicle over the weekend, authorities say. Oddly Michel was allegedly behind the wheel of the black...
1 person hospitalized, 2 cars badly damaged in Hylan Blvd. collision
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police were seen responding to a multiple-car crash in Grasmere Tuesday that sent one person to the hospital and left two vehicles badly damaged. The collision, which was reported around 11:50 a.m., prompted an emergency response at the intersection of Hylan Boulevard and Narrows Road South.
Gunmen in ski masks fatally shoot 17-year-old boy in the Bronx
Officials are investigating the fatal shooting of a teen boy by a group of suspects in the Bronx Sunday evening, authorities said.
NYPD to Staten Islanders: Don’t fall victim to check-cashing scam
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The NYPD is warning Staten Islanders to avoid falling victim to a check-cashing scam. A tweet from the 122nd Precinct said individuals are approaching victims on the street, asking for help in cashing a check. From there, the individual and victim go together to a...
Woman, 31, arrested after Great Kills car crash Monday afternoon
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 31-year-old woman who police say was driving without a license was arrested after a car accident in Great Kills on Monday afternoon, police said. Amanda Gomez was driving a 2009 Honda Pilot SUV when it collided with a 2006 Honda Accord SUV at the intersection of Gurley Avenue and Abingdon Avenue at approximately 12 p.m. on Monday afternoon, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
UPDATE: Investigation Into Bergen County Man Recorded Urinating On Ex-Wife's Grave Announced
HERE'S THE LATEST: A Bergen County man who was recorded urinating on his ex-wife's grave received a summons and is being investigated further, police in Rockland County confirmed on Monday, Sept. 26. Daily Voice broke the story Friday about the secret recording made of Dean Eichler, 68, desecrating the grave...
Video shows Paterson, NJ police officer punching suspect
PATERSON — Video has surfaced showing police beating a 19-year-old city resident who stopped and asked questions when he saw his older brother being questioned during a traffic stop. Melissa Sanchez told NJ.com that she and her cousin Haneif Booker were leaving a store on Aug. 28 when they...
NBC New York
Teen Gunned Down by Group in Ski Masks During Bloody 24 Hours in NYC
A teenager shot and killed on a Bronx block Sunday evening became the city's latest victim of gun violence, following a series of other weekend shootings in the borough that saw many more New Yorkers wounded. Officers responding to calls of shots fired on Beekman Avenue found 17-year-old Jordany Mercedes...
Brooklyn boy, 13, took out the trash and disappeared, family says
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The mother and father of a 13-year-old Brooklyn boy asked the public for help in locating him after he took out the trash Saturday morning and didn’t come back. Rashawn Davis’ mother, Nephteria Cooper, flew to New York City from Kansas City, Missouri after learning her son was missing. “I was […]
NBC New York
Woman Intentionally Mowed Down, 4 Slashed as Large NYC Fight Reported: Cops
A 31-year-old woman died after being intentionally hit by a white sedan in Queens over the weekend -- at the same time four men showed up at a hospital with slash or stab wounds following a fight, and authorities are looking into how the two incidents might be related. Police...
News 12
Police: Man wanted for questioning after punch-from-behind attack, robbery
Newark's public safety directory is requesting the public's help in identifying a man wanted for questioning after a punch-from-behind attack and robbery last week. On Sept. 22, police were informed around 10:30 a.m. that a man had been struck from behind with a closed fist by a suspect who apparently stole cash from the victim's pocket.
WGMD Radio
New York City woman falls out of boyfriend’s car, killed by hit-and-run driver: report
A New York City woman who was trying to get into a vehicle driven by her boyfriend Sunday morning fell to the ground when he began driving away and was fatally struck by a second vehicle, cops told the New York Post. The 46-year-old victim, who remains unnamed at this...
S.I. man’s escape bid foiled after he hits cop car, multiple other vehicles and nearly runs over officer
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Four months ago, a wayward driver rammed into a police car in Stapleton, then hit several parked vehicles and nearly ran over some cops in a bid to escape arrest, said prosecutors. Afterward, Nicholas Kirsheh, 25, barreled into Brooklyn where he was finally arrested after...
