ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Man arrested in fatal shooting of grandmother; 81-year-old woman allegedly tossed to ground by caregiver: Staten Island’s crime stories of the week

By Shaina McLawrence
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Tips sought in reported theft of tools from vehicle in West Brighton

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD reached out on social media for tips in the alleged theft of about $3,000 in tools from a vehicle in West Brighton. Police responded on Sept. 13 around 8:35 a.m. to a 911 call of a burglary on Floyd Street near Raymond Place. A 32-year-old man told police that an unidentified individual forcibly entered his vehicle between the hours of 6 p.m. on September 12 and 6 a.m. the next day, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Crime & Safety
NJ.com

Man struck by Jersey City sergeant’s pickup truck will receive $292K in lawsuit settlement

Jersey City will pay a man who a police sergeant struck with his vehicle during a chase five years ago nearly $300,000 to settle a federal lawsuit. The City Council last week approved by 8-0 vote the $292,000 settlement with Shiron Cooper related to the Aug. 6, 2017 incident that was caught on camera. The lawsuit was filed against Jersey City, the police department, then-Sgt. John Ransom and Police Officer Patrick Egan, who was eventually dismissed from the lawsuit.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

33 arrested by Hudson County Sheriff’s Office during ‘Operation Fall Sweep’ for warrants

33 people were arrested by the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office during their “Operation Fall Sweep” for warrants, Sheriff Frank Schillari announced. “Taking these alleged criminals off of our streets ensures the safety of all of Hudson County’s residents and visitors, improving the quality of life in our communities,” Schillari said in a statement.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nypd#Staten Islander#Islanders#Violent Crime#Navy Pier Court
The Staten Island Advance

Woman, 31, arrested after Great Kills car crash Monday afternoon

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 31-year-old woman who police say was driving without a license was arrested after a car accident in Great Kills on Monday afternoon, police said. Amanda Gomez was driving a 2009 Honda Pilot SUV when it collided with a 2006 Honda Accord SUV at the intersection of Gurley Avenue and Abingdon Avenue at approximately 12 p.m. on Monday afternoon, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC New York

Teen Gunned Down by Group in Ski Masks During Bloody 24 Hours in NYC

A teenager shot and killed on a Bronx block Sunday evening became the city's latest victim of gun violence, following a series of other weekend shootings in the borough that saw many more New Yorkers wounded. Officers responding to calls of shots fired on Beekman Avenue found 17-year-old Jordany Mercedes...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn boy, 13, took out the trash and disappeared, family says

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The mother and father of a 13-year-old Brooklyn boy asked the public for help in locating him after he took out the trash Saturday morning and didn’t come back. Rashawn Davis’ mother, Nephteria Cooper, flew to New York City from Kansas City, Missouri after learning her son was missing. “I was […]
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Police: Man wanted for questioning after punch-from-behind attack, robbery

Newark's public safety directory is requesting the public's help in identifying a man wanted for questioning after a punch-from-behind attack and robbery last week. On Sept. 22, police were informed around 10:30 a.m. that a man had been struck from behind with a closed fist by a suspect who apparently stole cash from the victim's pocket.
NEWARK, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
62K+
Followers
39K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy