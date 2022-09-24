ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center Ice Foundation confident about plans for athletics facility in Reynoldsburg

By Scott Gerfen
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
A group of hockey parents hoping to bring a $30 million youth athletics facility to Reynoldsburg by the end of next year has confidence in its fundraising efforts as a deadline approaches.

The Center Ice Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, hopes to show the city by the end of the year that its plan to build a complex with two indoor ice rinks, a field house, a hotel and restaurants has “a reasonable chance of succeeding,” according to Bob McElheney, the foundation’s executive vice president.

Reynoldsburg City Council approved an agreement in December 2021 by which the city would be willing to donate land at the northwest corner of East Main and Hanson streets if the foundation raises the necessary funds.

However, that doesn’t mean the foundation needs to raise $30 million, according to McElheney. The goal, he said, is to raise enough money “to get into other funding areas, like a conventional business loan.”

“I can’t give an exact number, but funding-wise, we are probably at 30% to 40% of where we need to be − best case scenario − by the end of the year,” he said.

The foundation and its volunteers have been reaching out to individual donors, philanthropists and investors and have been talking with people McElheney said are “key players in this market” to help bring the project to fruition.

“The Blue Jackets are very much aware of what we’re doing,” he said. “We’ve been in conversations with them. We’ve talked to a lot of local business owners. It’s a matter of everyone getting on the same page and saying all of us are in this collectively, and we’re going to see this come to fruition and make this happen.”

The journey for the foundation began in 2019 when McElheney and other parents formed the Center Ice Foundation of Central Ohio with the goal of raising $8 million to build an indoor ice hockey facility in Pickerington.

The effort was supported by Pickerington City Council and Mayor Lee Gray, who in June 2019 finalized a deal to set aside 8 acres for a facility to be built on undeveloped land on Gray Drive.

However, raising money became a challenge while working with an Arizona developer and fundraising group, and then the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“We really, all three of us, including the city of Pickerington, couldn’t get aligned on what the scope of the project would be,” McElheney said. “The city of Pickerington ultimately decided they didn’t want to be part of the project.”

That’s when Andrew Bowsher, who at the time was Reynoldsburg’s development director, contacted the foundation.

“When that became public, he really led the charge and reached out to us and said, ‘We’re very interested. Let’s have a conversation,’” McElheney said.

The sports facility would be part of the city’s plan to develop 14 acres it bought for $1.15 million along East Main Street between Carlyle Drive and Hanson Street.

Another piece of the overall development is Central Ohio Primary Care, the nation’s largest physician-owned primary care group.

The Reynoldsburg Planning Commission approved a major-site plan in August for a 60,000-square-foot facility on 5.3 acres of the 14 acres the city purchased. The property is across from Glen Rest Memorial Estate at East Main Street and Carlyle Drive.

Reynoldsburg will recoup most of the money it spent to acquire the land thanks to a purchase agreement City Council approved last spring with The Daimler Group, which will pay $190,000 per acre for the 5.3 acres needed for the Central Ohio Primary Care facility. That agreement includes a Dec. 1 closing date.

The Central Ohio Primary Care facility will bring 180 to 200 jobs to the city, Mayor Joe Begeny has said.

When asked about the Center Ice Foundation’s effort, Begeny said the city “still has a lot hope for it.”

However, if the financing does not come through, the property is zoned as an innovation district, which could support developments such as light manufacturing, office space and restaurants, for example.

However, McElheney is confident that the Center Ice Foundation will be able to raise the money necessary to proceed with the project.

“If ever a supporter was going to come forward and say, ‘Hey, I want to donate $10, $100, $1million, now is the time,” he said. “There may not be another opportunity later. We’re confident and we feel good, but we’re not at the finish line yet.”

#Athletics#Volunteers#Charity#The Center Ice Foundation#Reynoldsburg City Council
