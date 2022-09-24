ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

ClutchPoints

Browns get encouraging Myles Garrett update after scary accident

Everyone let out a huge sigh of relief upon learning that Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett did not suffer any life-threatening injuries in a car accident Monday in Berea, Ohio. Even more encouraging to know is that Garrett is expected to be discharged from the hospital before the end of the day, according to his agent, Nicole Lynn.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Rough Baker Mayfield News

With an offseason to heal and fresh start in Carolina, some thought Baker Mayfield's 2022 would be the year of the revenge tour. However, through three games that hasn't been the case for the former No. 1 overall pick. In fact, three weeks into the season, Baker ranks dead last in QBR among starting NFL quarterbacks.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Bears rely on ground game and backup Khalil Herbert

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — If not for running the football, the Chicago Bears would have very little offense. The Bears have been able to run it throughout quarterback Justin Fields’ struggles in the passing game and Sunday had their biggest day on the ground since Walter Payton was their starting running back in 1984 with 281 total team rushing yards.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Giants Elevate DL Henry Mondeaux & CB Fabian Moreau

Both will return to the practice squad without having to pass through waivers after the game. Moreau, 28, is a former third-round pick of Washington back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.33 million contract that included an $825,392 signing bonus. He was testing the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (9/25/22)

It is Sunday, September 25, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are in the midst of their mini-bye after the Thursday night Week 3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. This is a good day for fans to enjoy NFL football and track their fantasy teams without the stress of watching a tight Browns game.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Jets Signing OT Cedric Ogbuehi Off Texans Practice Squad

New York is in dire straights at tackle, as they’re missing veteran Duane Brown for another week on injured reserve and starter George Fant got banged up in Week 3. Ogbuehi, 29, is a former first-round pick out of Texas A&M by the Bengals in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $9,325,682 million rookie contract that contained $8,728,997 fully guaranteed.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Jhonkensy Noel may be the power hitter of the future for the Cleveland Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians have a hard-hitting prospect to keep an eye on. Not since Travis Hafner have the Cleveland Guardians had such an obvious power-hitting prospect with some gaping holes in their swing. That’s the best way to describe 21-year-old, minor league prospect Jhonkensy Noel, who was recently called up to Triple-A Columbus to help fill the numerous voids that the team is having after Cleveland called up most of their best talent.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

The Cavaliers Have Quickly Overcome A Monumental Setback

Things are looking really good for the Cleveland Cavaliers right now. The team’s stock was already on the rise but things got even better when they landed Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz a few weeks ago. Now people see the Cavs as serious playoff contenders and one of...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Reveals Starting Left Guard vs. Browns

Through three weeks, the Atlanta Falcons field a top-five rushing attack in the NFL and are coming off a dominating performance on the ground in a 27-23 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Star running back Cordarrelle Patterson ran for 141 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries (8.2 yards per...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Steelers Announced Decision At Punter On Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced a pair of roster moves this Tuesday afternoon. The Steelers signed punter Jordan Berry to their practice squad. In order to make room for him, the front office released linebacker Delontae Scott. Berry actually played for the Steelers from 2015-2020. During that span, he averaged 44.4...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Titans Make Three Moves Including Signing LB Joe Schobert To Practice Squad

The Titans also released LB Gerri Green from their practice squad. TE Thomas Odukoya (International) Schobert, 28, was a fourth-round pick by the Browns out of Wisconsin back in 2016. He finished out his four-year, $2.97 million rookie contract that included a $633,956 signing bonus. Schobert then signed a five-year...
NASHVILLE, TN
AthlonSports.com

Todd McShay Reveals 'Clear-Cut' Top 3 Quarterbacks In 2023 NFL Draft Class

It's never too early to look ahead to the next year's NFL Draft. Longtime analyst Todd McShay is doing just that this Tuesday. McShay revealed his "clear-cut" top three quarterbacks in the 2023 class via Twitter on Tuesday. The list includes Ohio State's CJ Stroud, Alabama's Bryce Young and Kentucky's Will Levis.
NFL
Yardbarker

Arthur Smith praises Cordarrelle Patterson, Falcons offense after win

Veteran running back Cordarrelle Patterson helped the Atlanta Falcons earn their first win of the year, downing the Seahawks 27-23 in Seattle on Sunday after two heartbreaking losses to open the season. Patterson had 17 carries for a career-high 141 yards and a touchdown, and his 40-yard run late in...
ATLANTA, GA

