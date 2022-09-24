Read full article on original website
Newcomers pursue state House seat for Bay, Genesee, Saginaw, Tuscola counties
VASSAR, MI — Fresh from besting incumbent state House Rep. Rodney Wakeman in the August primary election, Republican Matthew Bierlein will face Democrat Paul M. Whitney in the race for the state House 97th District in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, general election. Bierlein beat Wakeman 3,711 to 2,532 votes...
Here’s the Latest Updated Winter Outlook for Michigan This Year
We are expected to have the perfect storm of perfectly fun and snow weather this winter. The National Weather Service recently released an updated weather outlook for December (2022,) January (2023,) and February (2023.) This outlook uses a basic scale of below average, average, or above average precipitation and temps. In my opinion, the outlook points to a fun and possibly very snowy winter.
Meet the candidates for a new state Senate seat stretching from Ann Arbor to Jackson
ANN ARBOR, MI - Current elected officials hailing from different sides of the Washtenaw-Jackson county line will go head-to-head in a race to decide a new Michigan Senate district stretching from Jackson to Ann Arbor in the November general election. Democrat Sue Shink, an attorney and current chair of the...
Best Brunch in Lansing, MI — 15 Top Places!
Do you want to go on an epic food trip, but you don’t know where to go just yet?. I suggest you check out Lansing in the state of Michigan. The city has a thriving food scene you can’t miss, with its multitude of eateries serving delicious plates bound to keep your gastronome self happy.
Potter Street Station in Saginaw receives historic district status
SAGINAW, MI — A 19th century-built, defunct train station now can earn benefits available to historic properties protected under state law. The Potter Street Station, which narrowly avoided demolition on multiple occasions in recent decades, now carries a status belonging to properties covered by the Michigan Local Historic Districts Act of 1970.
Part of Interstate 94 to reopen Tuesday in Jackson County
The Michigan Department of Transportation plans to reopen the Interstate 94/Michigan Avenue interchange in Jackson at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Gas prices spike in Michigan
Drivers in West Michigan are seeing a big jump in gas prices on Monday morning. Prices have been rising for six straight days after declining for nearly 100 days in a row.
New GISD Fire Training Facility will be first of its kind in Michigan
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – The Genesee Intermediate School District today broke ground on what will soon be the state’s only fire training facility that is not owned by a municipality’s department. It’s a first-of-its-kind fire training facility that will allow the district to more than double its...
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Tropical storm turns into hurricane, and a record breaking celebrity
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole takes a look at the forecast as we head into the first full week of fall. Maureen Halliday and Seth Wells join the Now Desk to talk more about Ian strengthening to a hurricane as it heads for Florida, some space news, and a celebrity breaks a charitable record. Plus, what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
WILX-TV
Ingham County seeks public input on Lake Lansing Road project
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Road Department wants to know what people think about having fewer lanes on a busy road in the name of safety. The project would convert Lake Lansing Road between Abbot and Hagadorn roads from four lanes down to two with a center turn lane. It will also improve the crosswalks at Birch Road Drive and Towar Avenue.
Michigan’s Best Grocery Store Is In West Michigan And It’s Not Meijer
Michiganders have a lot of options when it comes to grocery shopping. Off the top of my head, I can think of Meijer, Aldi, Family Fare, Wal-Mart, Sam's Club, Costco, Trader Joe's, and Kroger. These grocery stores not only offer groceries but a lot of them also have all of your shopping needs covered.
Lansing police help elderly man clear tree from yard
When a tree collapsed into an elderly Lansing’s man yard, he got some much-needed help from the Lansing Police Department.
Jackson County interchange reopens with 2 new roundabouts
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – An I-94 interchange is reopening after two new roundabouts were constructed. The Michigan Department of Transportation is planning to reopen the I-94/Michigan Avenue interchange in Jackson County at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27. The interchange has been closed since May as MDOT officials worked to...
'Udder mess' on Northern Michigan road as milk truck overturns, spilling thousands of gallons on pavement
It was an “udder mess” after a milk truck overturned in Northern Michigan Saturday afternoon. Michigan State Police officials say it happened around 3:45 p.m. Saturday in Livingston Township, just west of Gaylord.
WILX-TV
Ramps closing for I-69 rebuilding project
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People traveling through Eaton County need to plan ahead if they are traveling I-69 on Monday. Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be closing several ramps on Sept. 26 and 28 as part of their rebuilding project between Charlotte and Marshall in Calhoun County. According to MDOT, the approaches to the Kalamo Road bridge over I-69 will be closed from Monday until Friday, Sept. 30.
Right to Life of Michigan: 84-year-old volunteer was shot while canvassing
Right to Life of Michigan says one of its volunteers was shot Tuesday while canvassing for the upcoming election in Lake Odessa, a West Michigan village located between Lansing and Grand Rapids. The organization said the 84-year-old was going door-to-door to talk about Proposal 3, a Nov. 8 election proposal seeking to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. ...
Addressing troubled housing, Saginaw council OK’s largest stimulus expenditures yet
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw will spend $11.6 million of its $52 million in American Rescue Plan Act federal stimulus funds on four initiatives aimed at revitalizing the city’s housing stock. The Saginaw City Council approved the measures during a special meeting Monday, Sept. 26, when members debated how...
What makes Horrocks so popular? The history of Lansing's favorite market
From live music to everyday grocery shopping, Horrocks Farmers Market offers a wide range of services, including food trucks, garden centers, a gelato business, floral arrangements, a candy counter and even a pizzeria. Horrocks has gained a longstanding reputation for its product and atmospheric quality for over 60 years.The market began in 1959 as a fruit stand and Christmas tree farm, but it quickly became a full-time operation, featuring a wide selection of produce and deli products. "Because my grandma and grandpa were farmers, the money they had was just the money they had, so they had their savings for...
Frandor evicts CATA over 'safety concerns' caused by shelters and riders
MONDAY, Sept. 26 — Frandor is kicking out CATA in three weeks because the shopping center’s management says bus shelters and some riders pose “many safety concerns for our customers and employees.”. "Lansing Police are not effectively helping us with vagrancy, public intoxication/open container, aggressive panhandling, public...
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Michigan
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Michigan offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Great Lake State has to offer along the gorgeous The Southern Michigan Railroad.
