Ward 2 race: Wagoner calls for more transparency in city government, cloudy on details

As a candidate for Bartlesville City Council, Chelsie Wagoner positions herself as the "constitutional conservative" choice and champions the cause of greater transparency at all levels of government.

"I think every form of government lacks transparency at the extent of what it should be," she said.

More transparency needed in budget

Wagoner also is calling for more transparency in the city's budget as a result of concerns expressed to her from unnamed sources and after a review of past Bartlesville city budgets.

"The distribution of what we do supply for departments, I feel like it's not adequately accommodating every single department. There are some that I feel like you're adequately given, and then there are other departments that are not adequately given," she said.

From her budget research, Wagoner believes emergency service workers are "absolutely underfunded..., especially when you think of the revenue we're bringing in. Then the sales tax. It's more fine detail, but the transparency of the budget itself is the budgets within the departments individually."

"Administration costs should be limited to ensure that emergency service employees and other city service employees are fairly and adequately compensated," she said.

Emergency workers meet or exceed pay compared to other cities the size of Bartlesville, according to the city. Both the police and fire departments got a pay increase of between 11.5% and 20.5% during the 2021-22 fiscal year.

The city takes great lengths to keep the budget process open to everyone, Kelli Williams, city spokeswoman, said.

Bartlesville hosts public budget workshops each year, which invite citizens to voice their concerns, she said. In addition, city budgets from 2006 to the present and city audits from 2004 to the present can be found on the Bartlesville city website, and printed copies can be found at Bartlesville Library.

Water isn't clean enough

Wagoner also said Bartlesville citizens deserve better and higher quality water and said that just meeting the Environmental Protection Agency standards doesn't mean the water is safe.

"When you talk about water in layman's terms, with water quality is a very huge spectrum of detail, so to put it into layman's terms, they're contaminants when you have clean drinking water. That's the basic common term, but it's a vague term," said Wagoner.

She also is critical of the Bartlesville Water Department because she says the city's water only meets minimum EPA requirements - a standard she claims hasn't been changed in 20 years - and because the city has increased water utility costs without improving water quality.

"Everybody assumes that that is good enough when you look at the fine detail. When you look at the transparency of it, that doesn't necessarily mean clean and healthy and safe," Wagoner said.

However, she said she has no plan to improve water quality or how to pay for it, adding that would be up to the director of the water department to figure out.

Wagoner said she hasn't discussed her concern with Terry Lauritsen, the city's water utility director, but she said, "I've sent an e-mail. I have not talked to him specifically. It was about a year and a half ago. It was not in regards to the water quality."

In response, Lauritsen told the E-E that Bartlesville's water is safe.

"Actually, legal is safe. Neither the EPA nor the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality rates water quality based on a tiered system. That is to say, water is either safe to drink and use or it isn't," he said. "This aside, the City of Bartlesville exceeds minimum standards in every aspect regarding its potable water. Water samples are provided to the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality to be tested on a regular basis."

A full report of the city's water can be found on the city's website.

Taxation is theft

As a homeschool teacher, Wagoner instructs her children that taxation is theft and subscribes to that belief in her life. She pledges never to support a tax increase.

According to the Bartlesville municipal code, an increase in tax rate can only be approved by a majority vote of registered voters. City Council members are able to add tax increases to the ballot.

When asked if a person who adheres to the belief that taxation is theft should be in charge of how tax money is spent, she replied, "Yes and no."

Wagoner clarified that bond issues are separate from her pledge to not support taxes, but she would need to look into the transparency of the bond before supporting it.

When asked if she would vote for a bond she supported 100%, she said "It depends on the financial fine details."

City services is government's only role

Wagoner also believes that the city government should only manage city services.

Her main criticism of Bartlesville's city government is that it shouldn't have been able to force her to wear a mask when entering a city-owned building during the pandemic since she is a taxpayer who helps fund the city.

"Mandating masks or doing anything outside of the core services that we should supply, that's considered an overreach," said Wagoner.

Wagoner didn't elaborate on what is or isn't a core service other than the mask mandate issue.

"I essentially believe that's the main issue. I feel like the spectrum of that is the core of that; anything outside of that goes into the transparency category."

Wagoner said her main motivation for running for office was to unseat City Council member Paul Stuart, who has since decided not to run for re-election.

Wagoner said Stuart used the term "anti-vaxxer" - which she says is a slur - on a Facebook post in the past.

"So the words that were spoken were personal and it was then they were personally affecting and attacking my family for the choice of slur terms that he chose to use," she said.

Stuart doesn't recall the post and doesn't recall having any conversations with Wagoner about the post. "If there is a better term that they wanted to be called, I would use it," he said.