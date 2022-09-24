Read full article on original website
Related
baltimorefishbowl.com
Maryland Department of Transportation looking for feedback on transit alternatives between Towson and Downtown Baltimore
The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) and Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) are working with Baltimore City and Baltimore County to determine the best alternatives to serve passengers traveling between Towson and Downtown Baltimore. The North-South Corridor Study is part of the Central Maryland Regional Transit Plan (RTP), a project identifying...
Nottingham MD
Crash reported on I-695 in Parkville
PARKVILLE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday morning crash on I-695 in the Parkville area. The crash was reported at around 9:30 a.m. along the outer loop between Perring Parkway and Loch Raven Boulevard. The two left lanes along the outer loop are currently blocked. There has...
Nottingham MD
Tree on fire in truck on I-695 in Parkville
PARKVILLE, MD—Crews are responding to a fire on I-695 in the Parkville area. At around 1:15 p.m., units from Providence Volunteer Fire Company responded to a tree on fire in the back of a truck on I-695 between Perring Parkway and Loch Raven Boulevard. There has been no word...
Nottingham MD
Assaults reported in Overlea, Rosedale, Essex
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local assaults that were reported over the past week. At just after 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, a known individual pointed a revolver at a known victim in the area of Middleborough Road and Route 702 in Middle River in Essex (21221). At...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5dc.com
Death investigation underway near popular Silver Spring trail
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Sligo Creek Parkway is currently closed as police investigate a death in the area. Police are advising drivers who need to pass through Sligo Creek Parkway between Schuyler Road and Wayne Avenue to expect delays and find an alternate route. Montgomery County police is handling the...
Man shot, killed at Maryland business that threw overnight party
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating the shooting death of someone who attended a party at a business in Odenton, Md. early Sunday morning. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said officers went to the business, located in the basement of a building at 1588 Annapolis Rd., after […]
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore to reimagine historic Druid Hill Park with swimmable lake, pedestrian bridge
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore's Department of Park and Recreation is embarking on an ambitious plan to make Druid Hill Park's reservoir lake the centerpiece of the historic West Baltimore park. For decades, the reservoir lake has been an inaccessible yet imposing feature of the park. But recent infrastructure changes...
Nottingham MD
Nottingham man robbed by men in ski masks, five burglaries reported
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a robbery and five burglaries that were reported this month. At just before 6 a.m. on Friday, September 9, three individuals broke into a location in the 7000-block of Darlington Drive in Parkville (21234) and stole an undisclosed amount of money and property. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle.
RELATED PEOPLE
mocoshow.com
Body Found Near/Along Sligo Creek
Per our public safety report, Cordell Pugh: SLIGO CREEK DEATH INVESTIGATION: ~2PM Monday just off of Sligo Creek Parkway near Schuyler Road (Montgomery County, MD). Driver stopped along Parkway spotted body along/near Creek. (M-NCPPC territory.) Details limited. We’ll have an update as soon as more information is available. Featured image...
chestertownspy.org
Chestertown Faces Bridge Problems Again: A Chat with Resident Michael McDowell
A renewed concern with heavy truck traffic across the Chester River Bridge onto Maple Avenue- Washington Avenue (Rt. 213) was addressed by concerned residents at last week’s Town Council and County Commissioners meetings. Representatives of the State Highway Administration and Maryland Department of Transportation were on hand at Tuesday’s...
foxbaltimore.com
2 stores in Baltimore County sell winning lottery tickets worth $100,000
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Two stores in Gynn Oak and Parkville sold winning lottery tickets worth $100,000 each last week, the Maryland Lottery said. A player claimed a $100,000 prize after they bought a Money Rush scratch-off from the ING Wireless store in the 7000 block of Liberty Road. Meanwhile, the 8 Days A Week Liquor in the 1700 block of Taylor Avenue sold a Keno ticket on Sept. 22 also worth $100,00. The ticket was also claimed, the lottery said.
WJLA
Md. man dies after large crowd prevents shooting victim from getting aid at studio party
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Glen Burnie man was shot to death at a recording studio in Odenton, Md. on Sunday after a crowd "was actively impeding officers from rendering aid" to shooting victims, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Officers said they responded to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOP
Anne Arundel Co. police say crowd blocked officers from helping after deadly shooting Sunday
Police in Anne Arundel County have identified the victim of a deadly shooting early Sunday in Odenton, Maryland. Alexander Leon Gray Jr., 38, of Glen Burnie, was found dead inside a doorway in the 1500 block of Annapolis Road. A large party had been advertised as running from midnight to...
Nottingham MD
Parkville Keno player follows intuition, wins $100,000
PARKVILLE, MD—Playing a few rounds of Keno with her mom on Thursdays and Saturdays is a Parkville woman’s favorite routine. She treasures their time together as they play their favorite Lottery game. The mother-daughter team visits a variety of local retailers. The daughter, who wound up with a...
WTOP
1 dead, 1 injured in Anne Arundel Co. shooting
A shooting in Odenton, Maryland, left one man dead and another person hurt in the pre-dawn hours on Sunday, Anne Arundel County police said. It happened in the 1500 block of Annapolis Road, Odenton around 2:15 a.m., according to Anne Arundel County police. Police said the victims were targeted but...
Man shot, killed in Lansdowne, Baltimore County
BALTIMORE-- Moments before noon Sunday officers from the Wilkens Precinct responded to the area of Birdnest Court and Songbird Circle in Lansdowne, Baltimore County.Upon their arrival, officers say they located a male suffering from a gunshot wound.The victim was then taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.Baltimore County Homicide responded and will be investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBAL Radio
AACOPD arrest woman after she reportedly hit people with car
A woman is accused of driving into several people outside a bar this weekend in Glen Burnie. Anne Arundel County police say they were trying to clear a rowdy crowd in the parking lot of Frank's Den along Crain Highway just after midnight on Sept. 24 when 32-year-old Ashia Payne put her car in reverse.
Name of man killed in convenience store parking lot in Prince George’s County released
Prince George's County Police are investigating a shooting in Suitland that left one man dead.
Biker Ejected From Ride Killed By Hit-Run Driver, Struck By Second Vehicle In Elkridge: Police
A hit-and-run driver who killed a 55-year-old man in Maryland is at large following an early morning crash in Howard County. Columbia resident Timothy Joseph Wise was riding a motorized bike shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 on Maryland Route 175 between I-95 and Route 108 in Elkridge when he was struck by an unknown driver, according to a spokesperson with the Howard County Police Department.
Maryland Man Dead After Massive Party Crowd Prevents First Responders From Helping
One person is dead and at least one person was injured in a massive late night party in Odenton, authorities say. Officers were alerted of a shooting inside of the basement business around 2:30 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 25. Once on the scene, nearly 100 people were seen scattering from the business, with one bleeding victim trying to get away and another in the doorway, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Comments / 0