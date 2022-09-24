ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Maryland Department of Transportation looking for feedback on transit alternatives between Towson and Downtown Baltimore

The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) and Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) are working with Baltimore City and Baltimore County to determine the best alternatives to serve passengers traveling between Towson and Downtown Baltimore. The North-South Corridor Study is part of the Central Maryland Regional Transit Plan (RTP), a project identifying...
Crash reported on I-695 in Parkville

PARKVILLE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday morning crash on I-695 in the Parkville area. The crash was reported at around 9:30 a.m. along the outer loop between Perring Parkway and Loch Raven Boulevard. The two left lanes along the outer loop are currently blocked. There has...
Tree on fire in truck on I-695 in Parkville

PARKVILLE, MD—Crews are responding to a fire on I-695 in the Parkville area. At around 1:15 p.m., units from Providence Volunteer Fire Company responded to a tree on fire in the back of a truck on I-695 between Perring Parkway and Loch Raven Boulevard. There has been no word...
Assaults reported in Overlea, Rosedale, Essex

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local assaults that were reported over the past week. At just after 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, a known individual pointed a revolver at a known victim in the area of Middleborough Road and Route 702 in Middle River in Essex (21221). At...
fox5dc.com

Death investigation underway near popular Silver Spring trail

SILVER SPRING, Md. - Sligo Creek Parkway is currently closed as police investigate a death in the area. Police are advising drivers who need to pass through Sligo Creek Parkway between Schuyler Road and Wayne Avenue to expect delays and find an alternate route. Montgomery County police is handling the...
DC News Now

Man shot, killed at Maryland business that threw overnight party

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating the shooting death of someone who attended a party at a business in Odenton, Md. early Sunday morning. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said officers went to the business, located in the basement of a building at 1588 Annapolis Rd., after […]
Nottingham man robbed by men in ski masks, five burglaries reported

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a robbery and five burglaries that were reported this month. At just before 6 a.m. on Friday, September 9, three individuals broke into a location in the 7000-block of Darlington Drive in Parkville (21234) and stole an undisclosed amount of money and property. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle.
mocoshow.com

Body Found Near/Along Sligo Creek

Per our public safety report, Cordell Pugh: SLIGO CREEK DEATH INVESTIGATION: ~2PM Monday just off of Sligo Creek Parkway near Schuyler Road (Montgomery County, MD). Driver stopped along Parkway spotted body along/near Creek. (M-NCPPC territory.) Details limited. We’ll have an update as soon as more information is available. Featured image...
chestertownspy.org

Chestertown Faces Bridge Problems Again: A Chat with Resident Michael McDowell

A renewed concern with heavy truck traffic across the Chester River Bridge onto Maple Avenue- Washington Avenue (Rt. 213) was addressed by concerned residents at last week’s Town Council and County Commissioners meetings. Representatives of the State Highway Administration and Maryland Department of Transportation were on hand at Tuesday’s...
foxbaltimore.com

2 stores in Baltimore County sell winning lottery tickets worth $100,000

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Two stores in Gynn Oak and Parkville sold winning lottery tickets worth $100,000 each last week, the Maryland Lottery said. A player claimed a $100,000 prize after they bought a Money Rush scratch-off from the ING Wireless store in the 7000 block of Liberty Road. Meanwhile, the 8 Days A Week Liquor in the 1700 block of Taylor Avenue sold a Keno ticket on Sept. 22 also worth $100,00. The ticket was also claimed, the lottery said.
Parkville Keno player follows intuition, wins $100,000

PARKVILLE, MD—Playing a few rounds of Keno with her mom on Thursdays and Saturdays is a Parkville woman’s favorite routine. She treasures their time together as they play their favorite Lottery game. The mother-daughter team visits a variety of local retailers. The daughter, who wound up with a...
WTOP

1 dead, 1 injured in Anne Arundel Co. shooting

A shooting in Odenton, Maryland, left one man dead and another person hurt in the pre-dawn hours on Sunday, Anne Arundel County police said. It happened in the 1500 block of Annapolis Road, Odenton around 2:15 a.m., according to Anne Arundel County police. Police said the victims were targeted but...
CBS Baltimore

Man shot, killed in Lansdowne, Baltimore County

BALTIMORE-- Moments before noon Sunday officers from the Wilkens Precinct responded to the area of Birdnest Court and Songbird Circle in Lansdowne, Baltimore County.Upon their arrival, officers say they located a male suffering from a gunshot wound.The victim was then taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.Baltimore County Homicide responded and will be investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.
WBAL Radio

AACOPD arrest woman after she reportedly hit people with car

A woman is accused of driving into several people outside a bar this weekend in Glen Burnie. Anne Arundel County police say they were trying to clear a rowdy crowd in the parking lot of Frank's Den along Crain Highway just after midnight on Sept. 24 when 32-year-old Ashia Payne put her car in reverse.
Daily Voice

Biker Ejected From Ride Killed By Hit-Run Driver, Struck By Second Vehicle In Elkridge: Police

A hit-and-run driver who killed a 55-year-old man in Maryland is at large following an early morning crash in Howard County. Columbia resident Timothy Joseph Wise was riding a motorized bike shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 on Maryland Route 175 between I-95 and Route 108 in Elkridge when he was struck by an unknown driver, according to a spokesperson with the Howard County Police Department.
Daily Voice

Maryland Man Dead After Massive Party Crowd Prevents First Responders From Helping

One person is dead and at least one person was injured in a massive late night party in Odenton, authorities say. Officers were alerted of a shooting inside of the basement business around 2:30 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 25. Once on the scene, nearly 100 people were seen scattering from the business, with one bleeding victim trying to get away and another in the doorway, according to Anne Arundel County police.
