sent-trib.com
BGSU coach Loeffler gets wake-up call with health scare
Bowling Green State University football coach Scot Loeffler found out there is nothing worse than having to watch your own team play on television. Because of blood clots that hospitalized Loeffler for two days last week, he had to watch the Falcons’ 45-14 loss to Mississippi State Saturday on the SEC Network, just like other people around the country.
sent-trib.com
Falcons sweep Golden Flashes in seven sets
KENT, Ohio – The Bowling Green State University volleyball team needed just seven sets to defeat Kent State twice in both teams’ Mid-American Conference openers Friday and Saturday. On Friday, the Falcons downed the Golden Flashes 25-8, 25-21, 24-26, 28-26. On Saturday, it was a clean sweep for...
sent-trib.com
BGSU Athletics mourns the passing of Kerm Stroh
The Bowling Green State University athletics family mourns the passing of Kermit “Kerm” Stroh, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 88. Stroh, who earned an honorary doctorate from BGSU in 2002 and was named a BGSU honorary alumnus in 2003, is a 2022 inductee into the BGSU Athletics Hall of Fame. His transformational support continues to impact countless student-athletes, coaches and teams at the university.
sent-trib.com
Eastwood girls first, BG boys second at Extravaganza
NAPOLEON — The Eastwood girls cross country team won the Liberty Center Extravaganza at Leaders Farms in Napoleon Saturday. On a course that features two creek crossings, Eastwood junior Haley Sponaugle finished third in 19:08.74 and sophomore Leah Emch (19:16.04) was fourth. Other Eastwood runners were senior Talia Baum...
thevillagereporter.com
Rusty Smith Dominates First Ever Sportsman/Modified Dirt Duel
WAUSEON, OH – Oakshade Raceway hosted the first ever Sportsman/Modified Dirt Duel pitting the weekly Sportsman class against UMP Modifieds that would culminate in a $1,000 to win feature. It was Rusty Smith in a Sportsman that would best the field of 40 drivers and become the first Sportsman/Modified...
13abc.com
BGSU Head Football Coach speaks out about health issues
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University Head Coach Scot Loeffler revealed he recently suffered a blood clot on Monday. During a press conference, the collegiate coach said his health caused him to miss Saturday’s game against Mississippi due to blood clots. Loeffler said he had not been...
sent-trib.com
Sisters of Notre Dame present SHINE: Women’s Summit 2022
TOLEDO — The Sisters of Notre Dame will host the inaugural SHINE Women’s Summit on Thursday. This event will bring women of all faiths, ages and backgrounds together at the Valentine Theatre for an afternoon to support, honor, inspire, nurture and empower each other. “Empowering women has been...
13abc.com
Ohio bill may increase penalties for swatting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio state senator introduced a bill to legislatures that would strengthen the penalty for swatting. In March 2022, Ohio Senator Andrew Brenner (R-19) introduced S.B. 292, a bill that would make swatting a third degree felony, or a first degree felony if someone were seriously injured.
ohio.org
Calling Toledo Home
I live in Toledo's Old West End neighborhood, which is also where I grew up. My street is quiet, with most neighbors having lived here for over 20 years (some even longer than that). Go a few blocks up the street and you'll find the Historic Old West End - 25 city blocks of late Victorian houses that are the largest collection left standing in the US.
sent-trib.com
Lucine Spangler
Lucine Spangler, 102, of Toledo and formerly Bowling Green passed away September 27, 2022. She was born on November 11, 1919 to the late John and Mary (Meurer) Romaker in Custar, Ohio. She married Robert M. Spangler and they were married 39 until he passed away. Lucine is survived by...
sent-trib.com
Dr. Briant Hamor Lee Sr.
Dr. Briant Hamor Lee Sr., 84, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away September 25, 2022. He was born May 6, 1938 in New Haven, Connecticut to the late Alfred McClung II and Elizabeth (Briant) Lee. He married Nancy White in 1962 and she survives in Bowling Green. Along with his...
Hospice of Northwest Ohio holding job fair
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Are you interested in working in hospice care? Thursday is your chance to learn more and interview for jobs with Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Hospice of Northwest Ohio is holding an open job fair Thursday, Sept. 29, at its Perrysburg Hospice Center. The center is looking...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Toledo, OH — 15 Top Places!
Nestled by Lake Erie, Toledo sets the stage for a delightful brunch experience in Ohio. Foodies will enjoy both the delicious dishes and the fascinating views around. Vegetarians won’t have a difficult time either since many healthy eateries are available. It’s alright if you’re quite unsure where to go...
sent-trib.com
Local Briefs: 9-26-2022
Students can get help with their schoolwork and enjoy a snack at the library on weekdays from 4-6 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Dec. 2. America Reads tutors from Bowling Green State University will be available to help K-5 students with reading support and homework help in the Children’s Place at the library, 251 N. Main St. Snacks and juice from Connecting Kids to Meals will also be served during this time.
13abc.com
City of Toledo announces Fall Festival and Trick or Treat hours
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced the details about next month’s Fall Festival and Trick or Treat hours. The City’s free Fall Festival will take place at the Ottawa Park Open Air Shelter, located at 2200 Kenwood Blvd., on Oct. 15 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're craving a slice of pie and in northwestern Ohio, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint, which has been around since 1939. Bud's pies are homemade and made fresh every day. Customer favorites include peach, coconut cream, blueberry, and lemon meringue. And when they're in season, patrons say the rhubarb and strawberry are must-haves.
sent-trib.com
Health department conducts inspections
Wood County Health Department inspectors spent much of the week of Labor Day in the county’s northern cities and Bowling Green. Bob Evans Restaurants LLC, 435 Lemoyne Road, Northwood, had two critical and one non-critical offense. Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation...
nbc24.com
Why gas prices are rising again in northwest Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledoans heading to the pump are prepared to pay more right now. "Oh, my God, the gas is already high and it's going to go higher," Toledo resident Althea Coleman said. "I'm like, I don't know how I'm going to make it." With the BP-Husky Toledo...
mlivingnews.com
Toledo’s Longest Running Jazz Band Continues to Deliver Authentic New Orleans Sound
For over 50 years, bandleader and clarinetist Ray Heitger and his mates have been serving the area with the big brass sounds of classic New Orleans jazz with the Cakewalkin’ Jass Band. Using the stylized moniker, “Jass”, harks back to over a century ago, the height of the Dixieland...
13abc.com
Road to be dedicated as Brandon Stalker Memorial Way
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Washington Local Schools district will be dedicating a roadway to Officer Brandon Stalker on Oct. 12. The Brandon Stalker Memorial Way will be located on Alexis Road, between Tetherwood and Herst, in front of Whitmer Criminal Justice Garage which is located on 5601 Clegg Dr.
