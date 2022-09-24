SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Joc Pederson won a World Series championship last season with the Atlanta Braves and expected to compete for one this season in San Francisco, only to be out of it in September instead. Logan Webb struck out seven over five innings to win for the fourth time in five starts, and the Giants continued their dominance of Colorado this season by beating the Rockies 5-2 on Tuesday night. Pederson homered in the first for his 23rd of the year and later added an RBI triple, but it’s hard not reaching the playoffs. “Just not fun, I like playing in the playoffs,” Pederson said. “I signed up here after this team won 107 games expecting to compete again. Things didn’t go our way, it happens, but I don’t enjoy not playing meaningful baseball.”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 36 MINUTES AGO