2022 Wayne State athletic hall of fame class to be inducted Oct. 29

WAYNE - Wayne State scored touchdowns on five straight possessions in the first half to build a 34-7 lead at halftime and the Wildcats cruised to a 48-21 Northern Sun Conference football victory Saturday evening over Concordia-St. Paul in front of a crowd of 1,980 at Bob Cunningham Field in Wayne. The Wildcats are 4-0 for the first time since 1993 while the visiting Golden Bears drop to 0-4. After both teams traded punts on their opening possessions, Wayne State got on the scoreboard first on an Anthony Watkins one-yard run, capping a 77-yard drive on 10 plays to put the ‘Cats in front 7-0 with 4:35 to play first quarter.

WAYNE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO