2022 Wayne State athletic hall of fame class to be inducted Oct. 29

norfolkneradio.com
Wayne State remains No. 1 in latest coaches poll
The Wayne State volleyball team was a unanimous No. 1 selection with all 47 first place votes in the latest AVCA (American Volleyball Coaches Association) Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll released Monday afternoon. The 16-0 Wildcats, tied for the best start in school history (2010), collected 1150 points in...
norfolkneradio.com
Wayne State's Beller, Brahmer collect NSIC Volleyball Player of the Week honors
Taya Beller and Maggie Brahmer of Wayne State College collected Northern Sun Conference Volleyball Player of the Week honors announced Monday afternoon by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota following their play over the weekend in NSIC road sweeps at No.4 St. Cloud State and No.9 Minnesota Duluth. Beller, a...
norfolkneradio.com
Wildcat women's golfers finish fifth at Southwest Minnesota State invite
Juniors Tricia Hemann and Abbey Kurmel posted the top Wayne State scores as the Wildcats placed fifth out of 12 teams at the EverSpring Inn and Suites Mustang Invitational women’s golf tournament held Saturday and Sunday at Marshall Golf Club in Marshall, Minnesota. The Wildcats shot rounds of 323 and 328 for a two-day, 36-hole total of 651.
norfolkneradio.com
Defense carries No. 1 Wayne State in sweep of No. 9 Minnesota-Duluth
No.1 Wayne State forced 24 attack errors with 12 blocks and held No.9 Minnesota Duluth to a .100 hitting percentage as the Wildcats posted a 25-20, 25-16, 25-15 Northern Sun Conference volleyball road sweep in Duluth, Minnesota Saturday. The win for the 16-0 Wildcats, now 6-0 in the NSIC, matches the best start to a season in school history (2010) while handing the home Bulldogs (13-1, 5-1 NSIC) their first loss of the season.
norfolkneradio.com
Wayne State 4-0 for first time since 1993 following 48-21 win over Concordia-St. Paul
WAYNE - Wayne State scored touchdowns on five straight possessions in the first half to build a 34-7 lead at halftime and the Wildcats cruised to a 48-21 Northern Sun Conference football victory Saturday evening over Concordia-St. Paul in front of a crowd of 1,980 at Bob Cunningham Field in Wayne. The Wildcats are 4-0 for the first time since 1993 while the visiting Golden Bears drop to 0-4. After both teams traded punts on their opening possessions, Wayne State got on the scoreboard first on an Anthony Watkins one-yard run, capping a 77-yard drive on 10 plays to put the ‘Cats in front 7-0 with 4:35 to play first quarter.
norfolkneradio.com
Noecker blows away XC field at UNK invite
Three-time defending state champion Carson Noecker of Hartington-Newcastle blew away the field yesterday at the UNK High School Cross Country Invitational at the Kearney Country Club. Noecker, a Cedar Catholic student, finished the 5,000 meter course in 14 minutes, 51 seconds, nearly two minutes ahead of second-place Class C finisher,...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk softball splits with Lincoln Pius X
The Norfolk softball team split a pair of games With Lincoln Pius X on Monday at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park. The Panthers won the opener 4-3 but dropped the nightcap 11-5. Norfolk hosts Columbus in a doubleheader on Tuesday, starting at 5 p.m. WP- Jessica Schmidt 8 IP, 8 Hits, 3 Runs,...
norfolkneradio.com
Monday's local sports results; Tuesday's schedule
Norfolk softball split with Lincoln Pius X at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park. The Panthers won the opener 4-3 then lost the nightcap 11-5. The Norfolk boys tennis team won one and tied one in a tennis triangular in Fremont. The Panthers drew with Bellevue East, winning all of the singles matches, but losing the three doubles matches. Norfolk rebounded to defeat the host Tigers 5-1.
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk boys tennis wins one, ties one at Fremont
No. 1: Michael Foster, Norfolk def. Tanner Adams, 8–3 No. 2: Alex Bauer, Norfolk def. Bryce Ripley, 8–3 No. 3: Drake Dieter, Norfolk def. Casey Schreck, 8–2 No. 1: Peyton Lemmon/Tanner Hosick, Bellvue West def. Taylem Hinze/Nick Speidel, 8–1. No. 2: Cooper Moore/Keen Zimmerman, Bellevue West...
kscj.com
WARHORSE & HO-CHUNK BRING CASINO GAMING TO NEBRASKA
THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN BEGAN OPERATIONS ON SATURDAY, ONE DAY AFTER THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A LICENSE. NEBRASKA’S FIRST CASINO IS RUN BY HO-CHUNK INC, THE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ARM OF THE WINNEBAGO TRIBE OF NEBRASKA, AND C-E-O LANCE MORGAN SAYS THERE WERE LONG LINES WAITING FOR THE DOORS TO OPEN:
News Channel Nebraska
Retired colonel from Nebraska rides his bike across the country to honor his lost soldiers
SPALDING, Neb. – A Nebraska man is headed to Arlington National Cemetery to honor fallen troops, and he’s getting there on his bicycle. Col. Chris Kolenda, who served as a battalion commander in Afghanistan in 2007, established the Fallen Hero Honor Ride to commemorate the six soldiers he lost under his airborne unit command.
norfolkneradio.com
2022-23 NORTHEAST COMMUNITY COLLEGE BUDGETS APPROVED
Northeast Community College Board of Governors held a special meeting Tuesday discussing the schools budgets for the 2022-23 school year. Vice President of administrative services Scott Gray says even though property taxes went up over their 20 county service area, their levy decreased for the second straight year. "Our property...
siouxlandnews.com
Norfolk woman recovering from spinal cord injury after July 3rd hit-and-run accident
NORFOLK, Neb. — Cami Story was hit by an SUV over the 4th of July weekend in Norfolk, Neb., resulting in a spinal cord injury. Story is sharing her experience of recovery at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals’ in Lincoln, which specializes in healing through its spinal cord injury program.
klkntv.com
Downtown Norfolk welcomes new escape room
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Downtown Norfolk is getting a new attraction this upcoming weekend. Encrypt Escape Rooms will open to the public for the first time on Saturday and will include two storylines for guests to explore. Those two challenges will give teams 60 minutes to find the missing...
WOWT
Police search for man in northeast Nebraska
OAKLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - Police in the northeastern Nebraska town of Oakland on Monday were asking the public to be on the lookout. They were attempting to locate Daniel Hanna, 58, from Oakland, describing him as approximately 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pound; with blonde hair and blue eyes. He had last been seen shirtless and wearing white pants.
News Channel Nebraska
Beemer woman dies in Cuming County crash on country road
BEEMER, Neb. – A 36-year-old northeast Nebraska woman is dead after a one-vehicle crash in Cuming County. According to Cuming County Sheriff Brad Boyum, the crash happened north of Beemer just after 2:00 p.m. Monday afternoon. Boyum said the accident occurred just north of County Road M on County...
norfolkneradio.com
"Vote Yes For Norfolk" Launching Campaign Wednesday
Local business leaders, youth coaches and community residents will gather at the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce to launch their “Vote Yes For Norfolk” on Wednesday, September 28th. They are working to improve safety, streets, and sports opportunities in Norfolk with the goal of bringing much needed infrastructure and improvements to the city.
Nebraska teen accused of illegally burying fetus appears in court
18-year-old Celeste Burgess is charged with abandoning a dead body, a felony, as well as concealing a death and false reporting. A trial date is set for January in Madison County.
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk Employee Receives Hy-Vee's Highest Honor
A Hy-Vee employee was honored Friday with its highest honor. The Norfolk Daily News reports Magaña, a 17-year employee was bestowed the Legendary Customer Service Award that recognizes employees who go above and beyond every day to help customers and provide exemplary service. Magaña was one of only 15 recipients nationwide this year, selected from more than 90,000 contestants.
norfolkneradio.com
Remembering Norfolk Bank Shooting Victims 20 Years Ago
This is a week that Norfolk residents will never forget. It was 20 years ago, September 26th 2002, when five people lost their lives during the robbery of the U.S. Bank located at 13th and Pasewalk Avenue. The Norfolk Daily news reports that five people, Samuel Sun, Lola Elwood, Jo...
