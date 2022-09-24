Read full article on original website
Ford CEO Farley explains why the brand isn't going all-electric like GM
Ford is putting its foot on the gas pedal. The automaker has committed over $50 billion to electrify its lineup with new products and the factories needed to build them, but Ford CEO Jim Farley said it is also continuing to spend on future internal combustion engine (ICE) models like the 2024 Ford Mustang unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show and the upcoming F-Series Super Duty pickups.
GM spending $760M to convert Toledo factory to make EV parts
General Motors says it will spend $760 million to renovate its transmission factory in Toledo, Ohio, so it can build drive lines for electric vehicles.It's the first GM engine or transmission plant to begin the long transition from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles. The company has a goal of making only electric passenger vehicles by 2035.The move will keep the jobs of about 1,500 hourly and salaried workers at the Toledo plant, which now makes four transmissions used in pickup trucks and many other GM internal combustion vehicles. No new hiring is expected.“This investment helps build job security...
Public Citizen Urges GM Rival Toyota To Phase Out ICE Vehicles By 2030
In late 2021, GM rival, Toyota, announced its electric vehicle strategy, laying out its plans to introduce 30 new battery electric vehicles across its Toyota and Lexus brands by 2030. The Japanese automaker did not, however, indicate when it hoped to achieve full electrification of its lineup. The strategy is notably more conservative than that of General Motors, which earned the Japanese automaker criticism from outlets like Public Citizen, which believes that Toyota’s EV plans are simply not aggressive enough.
GM Might Build EVs on AMC’s Old HQ in Detroit
GMThe expected lease of the former AMC HQ is to support EV battery manufacturing at GM’s Factory Zero.
Hertz to order 175K electric vehicles from General Motors through 2027
Rental car giant Hertz agreed to order up to 175,000 electric vehicles from General Motors over the next five years. The deal with GM comes as Hertz is looking to create the largest rental fleet of electric vehicles in North America. The company has set a goal to electrify one-quarter of its fleet by the end of 2024. As part of the deal, Hertz will buy Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac and BrightDrop vehicles.
Biden to announce $900 million electric vehicle infrastructure overhaul at Detroit auto show
President Joe Biden will attend an auto show in Detroit, Michigan on Wednesday, where he will tour the newest models in auto-manufacturers electric vehicle portfolios and announce a new infrastructure plan to make driving electric vehicles more accessible. Biden, a vintage car enthusiast and owner of a 1967 C2 Corvette...
Is the Jeep Wagoneer S a Rivian R1S Killer?
The Jeep Wagoneer S midsize electric SUV is coming. Is it a Rivian R1S killer? The post Is the Jeep Wagoneer S a Rivian R1S Killer? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Did You Know GM Copied Ford’s SecuriCode Keypad?
GMGM apparently started making its own version in 2015, which is very similar to Ford's keypad entry system.
2024 Chevy Silverado HD ZR2 Teased
GM just revealed the refreshed 2024 Chevy Silverado HD, and with it, a teaser for the upcoming 2024 Chevy Silverado HD ZR2. GM Authority first reported on the new Chevy Silverado HD ZR2 in March, later spotting a prototype model on the road in May, followed by a chassis mule in June. Unsurprisingly given the name, the upcoming 2024 Chevy Silverado HD ZR2 will incorporate a wealth of enhancements to make the 2024 Chevy Silverado HD even more capable off-road, including greater ground clearance and more traction on loose surfaces.
2 Great Ford Maverick Alternatives Under $30,000
Find out which two trucks make excellent Ford Maverick alternatives for under $30,000. The post 2 Great Ford Maverick Alternatives Under $30,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD revealed with the most diesel power ever
The Chevrolet Silverado HD is being refreshed for 2024. The heavy-duty pickup has been restyled and updated with more capability and technology. The 2024 Silverado 2500 and Silverado 3500 both feature a redesigned front end with toned-down grille compared to the current trucks and C-shaped light bars bracketing the headlights.
Corvette Parts Supplier Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
A Michigan-based supplier that produces tube assemblies and transmission components for the Chevy Corvette has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. According to a recent report from Crain’s Detroit Business, Erin Industries Inc. recently filed for Subchapter V of Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The company experienced a downturn over the course of the last two years as a result of rising material costs and supply chain disruptions.
Corvette Z06, Hummer EV, Escalade-V Ownership Requirement: No Exceptions To Six-Month Policy, Says GM
Customers who purchase a new C8 Corvette Z06, GMC Hummer EV, or Cadillac Escalade-V will be required to own their vehicle for at least six month in order to transfer existing warranties to a new buyer, regardless of whether that new buyer is a private party or a dealership. For...
GM, Hertz make deal to deploy up to 175,000 EVs
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Rental car company Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ.O) plans to order up to 175,000 General Motors Co (GM.N) electric vehicles over the next five years, its latest move toward zero-emission models.
Does General Motors Make A Hybrid Pickup Truck?
Here's the true story of the pioneering Chevy and GMC hybrid powertrains. The post Does General Motors Make A Hybrid Pickup Truck? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
BrightDrop Zevo 600 Receives Fast Company 2022 Innovation By Design Recognition
As part of its push toward a portfolio comprised exclusively of battery electric vehicles, General Motors is planning to offer EVs for all walks of life, including passenger vehicles, trucks, and commercial vehicles. The BrightDrop Zevo 600 delivery van has made waves as a zero-emission transporter, and it was recently recognized as one of the honorable mentions in the Automotive category of the 2022 Innovation by Design Award by Fast Company.
Preview: 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD upgrades interior, adds ZR2 grade
Chevrolet's Silverado 1500 was updated for the 2022 model year and now the truck's heavy-duty companion has been updated as well. The updated Silverado HD was revealed late on Monday in both 2500HD and 3500HD guises and will make a public debut on Sept. 29 at the 2022 State Fair of Texas. It will go on sale next year as a 2024 model. Electric vehicle fans can also look forward to a new Silverado EV coming for 2024.
Chevrolet Chile Sales Down 16 Percent In August 2022
Chevrolet Chile sales decreased 16 percent to 3,345 units in August 2022. The figures place Chevrolet as the country’s best-selling automobile brand during the month. Chilean auto sales figures are limited since reporting only shows the best-selling models in each segment. As such, no sales data is available for vehicles that sell in lower volumes. Nevertheless, individual Chevy model sales performance (for models for which sales data is available) was as follows:
2023 Chevy Camaro Gets New Sharkskin Metallic Color: First Look
The 2023 Chevy Camaro adds two new exterior colors to its palette: Radiant Red Tintcoat and Sharkskin Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Sharkskin hue. Assigned RPO code GXD and touch-up paint code WA-130H, Sharkskin Metallic is one of nine exterior colors offered on the muscle car, which include:
Biden Administration Approves EV Charging Infrastructure Deployment
The Biden Administration just announced the approval of Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plans for all 50 states, plus D.C. and Puerto Rico. The EV charging infrastructure announcement arrives ahead of schedule under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program, as funded by the recent Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. All U.S....
