Ravens Doing Solid Job Limiting Penalties

The Ravens have been one of the most disciplined teams in the NFL over the first two weeks of the season.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have been one of the most disciplined teams in the NFL over the first two weeks of the season.

Baltimore has accumulated the fewest penalty yards among all 32 teams with 34. The Ravens are also second with six overall penalties.

"It’s a start, right, and we have a long way to go, but our guys are playing disciplined football," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "They’re doing a good job with their feet and their hands, and playing fundamental football in those kinds of situations, and that’s what you do. We’re not grabby in the backend, our offensive linemen aren’t holders; we don’t teach that. Knock on [wood], let’s keep it up. Let’s keep it rolling.”

Baltimore had five penalties for 29 yards in the Week 1 game at the New York Jets. The Ravens had just one penalty for five yards at home against Miami the following week.

Last season, the Ravens ranked in the middle of the NFL with 102 penalties for 848 yards.

The discipline will be key in Week 3 against New England, which is also a disciplined team. The Patriots have just 10 penalties for 70 yards over the first two games, which ranks in the top third of the NFL.

“We have a lot of respect for them; we have a lot of respect for [head] Coach [Bill] Belichick, obviously, admiration," Harbaugh said. "I’ve said many times that you try to study the best in the business, in your profession. So, I study Coach Belichick as much as I can. You’re not in their meeting rooms, but you watch their tape all the time and you see what he says and what you think they’re trying to do.

"So, nothing but the utmost admiration and respect, and that’s what makes it so meaningful to go up there and compete against those guys and against his team.”