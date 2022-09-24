The Madison County Board on Tuesday passed their Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget. Commissioner Troy Uhler says they did face some challenges this year. Uhler stated, “The biggest difference you will see is we had to raise the levy by 4.31% year-over-year. It appointed to .0166-cents. The operating budget went up by 5.37%. We had all three budgets under budget from a year ago, however after receiving COVID money to the Sheriff’s Office, we used that money last year to off-set some expenses last year and didn’t have that cash on hand this year. It amounted to about $1.5 million. I think our ask year-over-year was $1.4 so we did get ourselves in a cash flow situation.”

MADISON COUNTY, NE ・ 12 HOURS AGO