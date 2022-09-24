ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

KTAR.com

Work to begin Monday night on I-17 improvement project north of Phoenix

PHOENIX – Work is scheduled to begin Monday night on a long-planned freeway improvement project north of Phoenix, transportation officials said. Construction to widen Interstate 17 from Anthem to Black Canyon City and add “flex” lanes from Black Canyon City to Sunset Point is expected to take three years at a cost of $446 million, the Arizona Department of Transportation said Monday.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

State Route 88 improvement along 11-mile gravel section begins this week

PHOENIX — An 11.16-mile gravel section of State Route 88 between Apache Lake and the Theodore Roosevelt Dam will undergo paving and other improvements starting this week. The Arizona Department of Transportation and the Tonto National Forest’s project will work to improve the roadway’s resilience during heavy rainfall and limit the repairs needed after flooding, according to a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

2 people in helicopter survive ‘hard landing’ in desert north of Mesa

PHOENIX – Two people aboard a small helicopter survived a “hard landing” Monday morning in a desert area of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, authorities said. The occupants avoided serious injury and were able to walk away from the scene near State Route 87 (Beeline Highway)...
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix nonprofit rescues nearly 200 people from heat during summer months

PHOENIX — A Phoenix nonprofit announced Friday it rescued nearly 200 people from the heat during the 2022 summer. Phoenix Rescue Mission said it rescued 185 individuals experiencing homelessness during its Code:Red Summer Heat Relief Campaign, which ran from the start of May until the end of August. “Helping...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Last repairs on US 60 water transmission line break to begin Oct. 2

PHOENIX — The final repairs on the U.S. 60 water line will shut down a portion of the freeway for several weeks starting next month. From Oct. 2-28, the eastbound U.S. 60 ramp to southbound Loop 101 and the eastbound U.S. 60 off-ramp to McClintock will be closed, the city of Tempe said in a press release.
TEMPE, AZ
KTAR.com

Pedestrian asking for help in Phoenix killed when car gets knocked into her

PHOENIX – A pedestrian was killed in Phoenix early Monday when a vehicle hit the car she’d flagged down to ask for help, authorities said. Candice Russell, 41, had stopped a car on eastbound Buckeye Road at Ninth Avenue around 4:45 a.m. and was asking the driver to call 911 when the collision occurred, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTAR.com

Katie Hobbs, Kari Lake set to participate in town hall event next week

PHOENIX – Democrat Katie Hobbs and Republican Kari Lake won’t be debating anytime soon, but Arizona’s gubernatorial candidates are both scheduled to participate in a forum next week in Phoenix. The U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is hosting an Arizona governor’s race town hall at 6 p.m....
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Glendale Community College teams with police on law enforcement training academy

PHOENIX — Glendale Community College and nine West Valley police departments announced Thursday they’ve partnered to launch a fulltime law enforcement training academy. The first class consisting of 30 recruits will begin Monday at the Glendale Regional Public Safety Training Center located on Glendale Avenue and El Mirage Road, Glendale Community College said in a press release.
GLENDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Glendale police to work with Valley agencies for influx of human trafficking for Super Bowl

PHOENIX — An estimated 5% of men have or will be buyers of sex workers, according to police. That number could go up with Super Bowl LVII coming to town next year. According to the Glendale Police Department, back in 2015 when the state hosted the NFL title game, detectives encountered multiple sex workers that had traveled to Arizona from California and Nevada.
GLENDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

2 Arizona defense companies awarded contract worth nearly $1 billion

PHOENIX — Two Arizona defense companies were awarded a nearly $1 billion cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for hypersonic missiles last week. Raytheon Technologies and Northrop Grumman were awarded $985,348,124 to design, development and deliver the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile (HACM) by March 2027, the U.S. Department of Defense announced. A scramjet...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Phoenix police shoot, kill man throwing rocks at patrol car

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating an officer-involved shooting after a man throwing rocks at a patrol car died Saturday evening. Two Phoenix patrol units were driving near 19th and Glendale avenues around 6:45 p.m. when their cars were struck by unknown items causing damage, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

New Goodyear short-term rental regulations to go into effect Jan. 1

PHOENIX — The city of Goodyear has developed new regulations for short-term rental owners that will go into effect at the start of the new year. Under the new ordinance taking effect Jan. 1, owners will be required to obtain a short-term rental license, emergency and complaint contacts will be required to respond within a certain amount of time and neighbors must be notified, Goodyear said in a press release.
GOODYEAR, AZ
KTAR.com

Woman in El Mirage arrested for managing human smuggling operations

PHOENIX — A woman was arrested Friday evening for her role in a human smuggling operation based in El Mirage, authorities said. Tania Estudillo Hernandez, 24, was booked into Fourth Avenue Jail on charges including kidnapping, money laundering, conspiracy and illegally conducting a criminal enterprise, the El Mirage Police Department said in a press release.
EL MIRAGE, AZ
KTAR.com

Maricopa County attorney says court ruling didn’t resolve Arizona abortion law

PHOENIX – Maricopa County’s top prosecutor said Tuesday that last week’s court ruling on abortion didn’t resolve the issue of what the law actually is in Arizona. In a video posted to social media, Interim County Attorney Rachel Mitchell went on to say her office wouldn’t prosecute any abortion cases, if brought, without further judicial guidance.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

New Arizona law doubles duration of protective orders to 2 years

PHOENIX – A new Arizona law that went into effect Saturday doubles the duration of protective orders from one year to two. House Bill 2604 also extends the length of emergency orders of protection to seven days. State law previously limited emergency orders to the close of the judicial business day after it was issued or 72 hours, whichever was longer.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Scottsdale businessman found guilty on federal tax evasion charges

PHOENIX — A Scottsdale businessman was found guilty on three counts of federal tax evasion on Friday. Ryan C. Patterson, 33, was indicted on Sept. 7, 2021, for underreporting taxable income and signing fraudulent income tax returns, according to the indictment filed in U.S. District Court, District of Arizona.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

