PHOENIX — The city of Goodyear has developed new regulations for short-term rental owners that will go into effect at the start of the new year. Under the new ordinance taking effect Jan. 1, owners will be required to obtain a short-term rental license, emergency and complaint contacts will be required to respond within a certain amount of time and neighbors must be notified, Goodyear said in a press release.

GOODYEAR, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO