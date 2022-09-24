Read full article on original website
Classic Burger Chain Opens New RestaurantGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Who Killed The Pride Family?Jeffery MacPhoenix, AZ
Popular Black-Owned Restaurant Has ClosedGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Billionaire Def Jam artist Rihanna named as the Super Bowl LVII headliner in PhoenixJalyn SmootPhoenix, AZ
Rihanna to headline Super Bowl 57 halftime showTina HowellGlendale, AZ
KTAR.com
Work to begin Monday night on I-17 improvement project north of Phoenix
PHOENIX – Work is scheduled to begin Monday night on a long-planned freeway improvement project north of Phoenix, transportation officials said. Construction to widen Interstate 17 from Anthem to Black Canyon City and add “flex” lanes from Black Canyon City to Sunset Point is expected to take three years at a cost of $446 million, the Arizona Department of Transportation said Monday.
KTAR.com
State Route 88 improvement along 11-mile gravel section begins this week
PHOENIX — An 11.16-mile gravel section of State Route 88 between Apache Lake and the Theodore Roosevelt Dam will undergo paving and other improvements starting this week. The Arizona Department of Transportation and the Tonto National Forest’s project will work to improve the roadway’s resilience during heavy rainfall and limit the repairs needed after flooding, according to a press release.
KTAR.com
2 people in helicopter survive ‘hard landing’ in desert north of Mesa
PHOENIX – Two people aboard a small helicopter survived a “hard landing” Monday morning in a desert area of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, authorities said. The occupants avoided serious injury and were able to walk away from the scene near State Route 87 (Beeline Highway)...
KTAR.com
Chandler-based Peixoto Coffee expands to new mixed-use development in Gilbert
PHOENIX – An East Valley coffee roaster will begin brewing drinks and beverages at a second location starting Tuesday morning. Family-owned Peixoto Coffee opened in Gilbert’s Epicenter at Agritopia near Ray and Higley roads, operating from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The specialty coffee sellers opened their first...
KTAR.com
Phoenix nonprofit rescues nearly 200 people from heat during summer months
PHOENIX — A Phoenix nonprofit announced Friday it rescued nearly 200 people from the heat during the 2022 summer. Phoenix Rescue Mission said it rescued 185 individuals experiencing homelessness during its Code:Red Summer Heat Relief Campaign, which ran from the start of May until the end of August. “Helping...
KTAR.com
Last repairs on US 60 water transmission line break to begin Oct. 2
PHOENIX — The final repairs on the U.S. 60 water line will shut down a portion of the freeway for several weeks starting next month. From Oct. 2-28, the eastbound U.S. 60 ramp to southbound Loop 101 and the eastbound U.S. 60 off-ramp to McClintock will be closed, the city of Tempe said in a press release.
KTAR.com
Pedestrian asking for help in Phoenix killed when car gets knocked into her
PHOENIX – A pedestrian was killed in Phoenix early Monday when a vehicle hit the car she’d flagged down to ask for help, authorities said. Candice Russell, 41, had stopped a car on eastbound Buckeye Road at Ninth Avenue around 4:45 a.m. and was asking the driver to call 911 when the collision occurred, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
KTAR.com
Phoenix police investigating death after man was run over by train
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating the death of a man who was run over by a train Monday morning. Officers responded to the area near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road to a report of an injured person near the the train tracks. Victor Gonzalez, 47, was seen on...
KTAR.com
Taste of Italy and Music festival coming to Scottsdale waterfront Oct. 15-16
PHOENIX — For wine, panini and pizza fanatics in the Valley, a festival highlighting Italian culture is set to come next month. Visitors are invited to attend the Taste of Italy and Music Festival, located at the Scottsdale Water Front on Camelback and Scottsdale roads, on Oct. 15-16. Musicians...
KTAR.com
Katie Hobbs, Kari Lake set to participate in town hall event next week
PHOENIX – Democrat Katie Hobbs and Republican Kari Lake won’t be debating anytime soon, but Arizona’s gubernatorial candidates are both scheduled to participate in a forum next week in Phoenix. The U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is hosting an Arizona governor’s race town hall at 6 p.m....
KTAR.com
Glendale Community College teams with police on law enforcement training academy
PHOENIX — Glendale Community College and nine West Valley police departments announced Thursday they’ve partnered to launch a fulltime law enforcement training academy. The first class consisting of 30 recruits will begin Monday at the Glendale Regional Public Safety Training Center located on Glendale Avenue and El Mirage Road, Glendale Community College said in a press release.
KTAR.com
Glendale police to work with Valley agencies for influx of human trafficking for Super Bowl
PHOENIX — An estimated 5% of men have or will be buyers of sex workers, according to police. That number could go up with Super Bowl LVII coming to town next year. According to the Glendale Police Department, back in 2015 when the state hosted the NFL title game, detectives encountered multiple sex workers that had traveled to Arizona from California and Nevada.
KTAR.com
2 Arizona defense companies awarded contract worth nearly $1 billion
PHOENIX — Two Arizona defense companies were awarded a nearly $1 billion cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for hypersonic missiles last week. Raytheon Technologies and Northrop Grumman were awarded $985,348,124 to design, development and deliver the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile (HACM) by March 2027, the U.S. Department of Defense announced. A scramjet...
KTAR.com
Silver Alert issued for 80-year-old woman with dementia last seen in Peoria
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday for an 80-year-old woman diagnosed with dementia from Peoria. Dianne Gabriel Cola was last seen by family at her home near 103rd and Olive avenues around 1 p.m. Monday. Cola is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds, with...
KTAR.com
Phoenix police shoot, kill man throwing rocks at patrol car
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating an officer-involved shooting after a man throwing rocks at a patrol car died Saturday evening. Two Phoenix patrol units were driving near 19th and Glendale avenues around 6:45 p.m. when their cars were struck by unknown items causing damage, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
KTAR.com
New Goodyear short-term rental regulations to go into effect Jan. 1
PHOENIX — The city of Goodyear has developed new regulations for short-term rental owners that will go into effect at the start of the new year. Under the new ordinance taking effect Jan. 1, owners will be required to obtain a short-term rental license, emergency and complaint contacts will be required to respond within a certain amount of time and neighbors must be notified, Goodyear said in a press release.
KTAR.com
Woman in El Mirage arrested for managing human smuggling operations
PHOENIX — A woman was arrested Friday evening for her role in a human smuggling operation based in El Mirage, authorities said. Tania Estudillo Hernandez, 24, was booked into Fourth Avenue Jail on charges including kidnapping, money laundering, conspiracy and illegally conducting a criminal enterprise, the El Mirage Police Department said in a press release.
KTAR.com
Maricopa County attorney says court ruling didn’t resolve Arizona abortion law
PHOENIX – Maricopa County’s top prosecutor said Tuesday that last week’s court ruling on abortion didn’t resolve the issue of what the law actually is in Arizona. In a video posted to social media, Interim County Attorney Rachel Mitchell went on to say her office wouldn’t prosecute any abortion cases, if brought, without further judicial guidance.
KTAR.com
New Arizona law doubles duration of protective orders to 2 years
PHOENIX – A new Arizona law that went into effect Saturday doubles the duration of protective orders from one year to two. House Bill 2604 also extends the length of emergency orders of protection to seven days. State law previously limited emergency orders to the close of the judicial business day after it was issued or 72 hours, whichever was longer.
KTAR.com
Scottsdale businessman found guilty on federal tax evasion charges
PHOENIX — A Scottsdale businessman was found guilty on three counts of federal tax evasion on Friday. Ryan C. Patterson, 33, was indicted on Sept. 7, 2021, for underreporting taxable income and signing fraudulent income tax returns, according to the indictment filed in U.S. District Court, District of Arizona.
