This article is sponsored by QVC. These items were selected from QVC because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Watch Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Officially Debut Her Baby Bump
Watch: Kelly Osbourne Announces She's Expecting Baby No. 1!. Kelly Osbourne's baby bump just made its Red Table Talk debut. The Osbournes star, 37, gave fans a look at her bump on the Sept. 28 episode of the Facebook Watch series. "Come on out here, mom-to-be Kelly Osbourne," Jada Pinkett...
Kim Kardashian Shares a Hilarious Look at Her Attempt to Walk in a Dolce & Gabbana Dress
Watch: See Kim Kardashian Struggle to Walk in Tight Dress. Kim Kardashian hilariously showed fans that glamour isn't all it's cracked up to be. The SKIMS founder is no stranger to pulling out all the stops for a fashion moment, but her skin-tight glitzy look for Dolce & Gabbana's Milan Fashion Week after party on Sept. 24 came with more than a few challenges.
Hailey Bieber Addresses Claim She "Stole" Justin Bieber From Selena Gomez
Watch: Justin & Hailey Bieber Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary. Hailey Bieber is ready to share her truth. Though the model recently celebrated her fourth wedding anniversary with husband Justin Bieber, she's aware that questions still remain about their relationship and the end of the singer's romance with Selena Gomez. Now that years have passed since the end of #Jelena, Hailey is putting the rumors to rest once and for all during a sit-down for Call Her Daddy.
See Kirsten Dunst's Dramatic New Haircut at Milan Fashion Week
Watch: Kirsten Dunst & Fiance Jesse Plemons Talk Working Together. Kirsten Dunst seems to have been beguiled by the fun and fierceness of Milan Fashion Week. The Bring It On actress stepped out in style to attend the Bottega Veneta runway show on Sept. 24, wearing a sleek black sweater, cuffed denim jeans and black angular heels. And while her effortlessly chic outfit was noteworthy, it was her dramatic hair change that stole the spotlight.
Jessica Simpson's Husband and 3 Kids Join Her at Fashion Launch Event
Watch: Jessica Simpson's Daughter Is BFFs With THIS Kardashian Kid. Stepping out for a family affair. On Sept. 24, Jessica Simpson celebrated the launch of her fashion line's fall 2022 collection at Nordstrom at The Grove in Los Angeles. The "Sweetest Sin" singer was joined at the event by her husband Eric Johnson and their three kids Maxwell Drew, 10, Ace Knute, 9, and Birdie Mae, 3.
Coco Austin Responds to Criticism of 6-Year-Old Daughter Chanel Bathing in Sink
Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School. On Sept. 25, Coco Austin—who shares daughter Chanel, 6, with husband Ice-T—defended her parenting practices after receiving criticism for bathing her daughter in the kitchen sink last week. "Wow just Wow!" the 43-year-old tweeted alongside a...
Who Does Kim Kardashian See Herself Dating Next? She Says…
Watch: Who Does Kim Kardashian See Herself Dating Next? She Says…. Kim Kardashian is exploring her options when it comes to dating in the future. The Kardashians star shared who she would be open to dating next during her sit down with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on Live with Kelly and Ryan. When asked by Ryan, during the Sept. 26 episode, what kind of man Kim sees herself with at this point in her life, the SKIMS founder initially joked, "Absolutely no one."
Proof Jessica Simpson’s Daughter Maxwell Drew Has Inherited Her Eye for Fashion
Watch: North West's 9th Birthday Features Private Jet & Bloody Tents. At the launch of Jessica Simpson's fall collection, held at Nordstrom at The Grove in Los Angeles, the fashion mogul's oldest daughter Maxwell Drew proved that there is more than one style star in their family. The 10-year-old showed...
Kim Kardashian Prowls Around Italy in Sexy Leopard Print Outfit After Dolce & Gabbana Runway Debut
Watch: Kim Kardashian Channels Marilyn Monroe AGAIN. Kim Kardashian is serving major cattitude. After walking in the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show during Milan Fashion Week, the 41-year-old continued to strut her stuff, making the streets of Italy her own personal runway. On Sept. 25, Kim was spotted rockin' a...
Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice Shares Bridesmaid Gifts You'll "Love, Love, Love"
Khloe Kardashian Proves Niece Chicago West Is Already a Makeup Pro
Watch: Kim Kardashian Shares Pic Comparing Chicago West to Kendall Jenner. Chicago West has certainly inherited the creativity gene. Kim Kardashian's youngest daughter might have a future in makeup, just like her aunt Kylie Jenner, but it's Khloe Kardashian who she currently chose to work her magic on. In a sweet series of Instagram stories on Sept. 26, Khloe shared videos of Chicago applying lip liner on her during their trip to Milan for fashion week. The Good American Founder captioned the video with, "Chicago picked this filter. She is creative directing my glam and filters currently."
Gwyneth Paltrow Says Daughter Apple Martin Leaving for College "Feels Almost as Profound as Giving Birth"
Watch: Gwyneth Paltrow Proves Apple Martin Is Her Mini-Me in NYC. It's a new chapter for both Gwyneth Paltrow and her daughter Apple Martin. The Oscar winner just sent her eldest child off to college and didn't hold back when reflecting on the experience, telling CBS Sunday Morning, "I know it sounds nuts, but it feels almost as profound as giving birth."
Hearing Kelly Ripa Talk About Her Love Story With Mark Consuelos Will Make You Want a Rom-Com Version
Watch: Kelly Ripa's Insane Love at First Sight Story With Mark Consuelos. "I fear it might be so damn boring." That was Kelly Ripa's chief concern about her newly released book Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, a collection of hilarious, honest and heartfelt essays about her career, family and fame. But, as anyone who has watched even just a minute of Live With Kelly and Ryan knows, Kelly is anything but dull. And we can attest that her book is just as electric and compelling as she is on-air every morning—especially the juicy insight she graciously offers up about her 26-year marriage with Mark Consuelos, which now has us ready to launch a campaign for a rom-com based on their relationship.
How Nikita Dragun Turned Her Fantasies Into Reality
Nikita Dragun's personal motto couldn't be more fitting. "Live your fantasy" is the YouTuber's ultimate mantra—as well as the tagline for her makeup brand, Dragun Beauty—and she explained what exactly it means to her on the Sept. 26 episode of E!'s digital series DRIVE!. "It's whatever fantasy or...
