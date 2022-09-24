Read full article on original website
Related
KOMU
Forecast: A quiet pattern for the week ahead in mid-Missouri weather
Fall officially began last Thursday and mother nature is making sure that we know that for the new week as temperatures remain much more stable than the extremes we saw last week. MONDAY’S FORECAST. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 40s to near 50° as you are headed...
KYTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mild & quiet weather to start our first week of fall
Vandals target Springfield Halloween decor; Springfield Police Department shares how to avoid being the next victim. KY3's Elizabeth VanMetre reports. Crews working to fill sinkhole in Osage Beach, Mo. uncover sewage spill too. ARDOT reminding candidates to keep signs off of state highways. The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) wants...
If you use gas to heat your home, expect to pay 34% more this winter
ST. LOUIS — If your wallet is still aching from last winter's heating bills, you might want to start saving up for this year in Missouri. Supply and demand dictate energy prices, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Demand for energy has increased as business and leisure travel returned to pre-pandemic levels, but supplies remained limited due to the scarcity of materials and workers as well as the global energy shortage.
Which City did a website rank as “Best for Fall Fun” in Missouri?
There are tons of great places to enjoy the fall across the Show-Me State of Missouri. But according to one website, there is one town that does Fall better than all the rest, and no it's not St. Louis or Kansas City...so which town is it?. According to the travel...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Missouri
Do you happen to live in Missouri and are tired of going to the same places. Well, if you are looking for new and exciting places to explore in Missouri then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing places in Missouri that are great for a quick and spontaneous getaway, any time of the year. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list. Continue to read to find out and don't forget to leave your thoughts in the comments.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri
Have you ever been to Missouri? If you have never visited this beautiful state then you are definitely missing out because Missouri might no be as popular as other states in the country but it is absolutely worth visiting, and those who live here can confirm that it has a lot to offer. To help you get started with your next trip, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Missouri that you should visit if you haven't already.
KFVS12
Scoping initiated to prevent spread of invasive carp in Tennessee Rivers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is initiating scoping under the National Environmental Policy Act to evaluate measures and alternatives to manage and prevent the spread of invasive carp in Tennessee Rivers. It was authorized by Section 509 of the Water Resource Development Act...
A Missouri city tops the list of Favorite Places for the Holidays
Now is the time for making holiday travel plans, and one travel website put a Missouri town at the top of their Favorite U.S. Small Towns to Visit During the Holidays. Which city in Missouri made the list?. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, Branson, Missouri is the top...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFVS12
‘Monster’ blue catfish could break Tennessee record
STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A catfish caught in Tennessee Saturday could break the state record pending verification, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Micka Burkhart caught the “monster” blue catfish at 12:30 p.m. on the Cumberland River in Stewart County with skipjack and a 30-pound test line, officials said.
KFVS12
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba; Florida braces for Cat 4 damage
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba on Tuesday as a major hurricane, with nothing to stop it from intensifying into a catastrophic Category 4 storm before it crashes ashore Wednesday in Florida, where officials ordered 2.5 million people to evacuate. Ian made landfall at 4:30 a.m....
Missouri receives around $35.7 million for electric vehicle chargers
The state of Missouri is receiving around $35.7 million to add more electric vehicle charging ports along highways in the state.
Relentless mother drains Missouri pond to find son’s remains
After waiting for authorities to act, Connie Goodwin decided she'd had enough and, with the help of her family, got her son back.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTLO
Deadline for Missouri gas tax refund is Friday
Missouri residents have until Friday to turn in gas receipts to the Department of Revenue if they would like to participate in the gas tax return. According to KYTV/KSPR, receipts from any gas purchases made between October 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022 are eligible and must show the exact number of gallons purchased. Participants will receive $0.025, per gallon in return.
Boat totaled after fire on the Lake of the Ozarks
Miller County, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop F responsed to a boat on fire at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boat was idle at the dock when the engine caught on fire at the 7.7 mile mark channel north of Buck Creek The post Boat totaled after fire on the Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KFVS12
How to file for the Missouri gas tax refund
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Gather up those gas receipts! If you are hoping to cash in on the Missouri gas tax return, you only have a few more days to turn those into the Department of Revenue. In October, the gas tax rate increased from 17 cents per gallon to 19.5...
Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed
Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
missouristate.edu
Missouri sees growth in Amish communities
The Amish community in Missouri has been growing. What does this mean for rural Missouri and community planning?. Dr. Krista Evans, director of planning at Missouri State University, has explored these questions in her recent research. Local student project sparks interest. Evans’s interest in the relationship between the Amish and...
KFVS12
Ford Motor Company bringing 500 jobs to Kentucky
Human remains found in West City, Ill. The discovery of human remains is under investigation in Franklin County, Illinois. Cape Martial Arts is seeing an increase in sign-ups for training the youth self-defense.
KFVS12
Western Ky. farmers impacted by tornado to receive $20M to fund grain storage
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture will distribute $20 million to build temporary grain storage facilities in western Kentucky. According to a release from U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell’s office (R-KY), tornadoes from 2021 destroyed millions of bushels of grain storage capacity, particularly in western Kentucky.
The Official Middle of America is This Tiny Town in Missouri
If X marks the spot and the spot is the exact middle of America, that X would be in a tiny town in Missouri which is officially as "middle" as it gets thanks to the US census. Hartville, Missouri is located in the Missouri Ozarks with a mighty population of 594 according to Wikipedia. It first got a post office way back in 1842 and other than a Civil War battle in 1863 isn't known for much...until now. Robert Santos of the US Census Bureau was in Hartville, Missouri this week to officially declare that this unassuming Missouri town is the population center of the United States of America.
Comments / 0