See Kirsten Dunst's Dramatic New Haircut at Milan Fashion Week
Watch: Kirsten Dunst & Fiance Jesse Plemons Talk Working Together. Kirsten Dunst seems to have been beguiled by the fun and fierceness of Milan Fashion Week. The Bring It On actress stepped out in style to attend the Bottega Veneta runway show on Sept. 24, wearing a sleek black sweater, cuffed denim jeans and black angular heels. And while her effortlessly chic outfit was noteworthy, it was her dramatic hair change that stole the spotlight.
Who Does Kim Kardashian See Herself Dating Next? She Says…
Watch: Who Does Kim Kardashian See Herself Dating Next? She Says…. Kim Kardashian is exploring her options when it comes to dating in the future. The Kardashians star shared who she would be open to dating next during her sit down with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on Live with Kelly and Ryan. When asked by Ryan, during the Sept. 26 episode, what kind of man Kim sees herself with at this point in her life, the SKIMS founder initially joked, "Absolutely no one."
Bette Midler Just Revealed We've Been Quoting Hocus Pocus Incorrectly for Nearly 30 Years
Watch: Bette Midler Sparks Debate Over Hocus Pocus Line. This Hocus Pocus revelation will have you saying, "Damn, damn, damn! Double damn." In honor of Hocus Pocus 2's upcoming Sept. 30 premiere, Bette Midler, who plays the leader of the wicked Sanderson Sisters, looked back on one of her more famous lines. "Hello sailors," Bette wrote on Instagram Sept. 23, referencing her greeting during her iconic "I Put a Spell on You" performance. "My name's Winifred, what's yours?"
See the Resemblance Between Brooke Shields and Her Teenage Daughters in New Photos
Watch: Michael Kors Looks at NYFW: Dove Cameron & Brooke Shields. Brooke Shields is seeing double, er, triple. On Sept. 25, Brooke posted a series of photos with her daughters Rowan, 19, and Grier, 16, on Instagram on the occasion of National Daughters Day. The set of four snaps includes two current photos of the actress, 57, with her daughters, as well as two throwback photos of the trio.
Hearing Kelly Ripa Talk About Her Love Story With Mark Consuelos Will Make You Want a Rom-Com Version
Watch: Kelly Ripa's Insane Love at First Sight Story With Mark Consuelos. "I fear it might be so damn boring." That was Kelly Ripa's chief concern about her newly released book Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, a collection of hilarious, honest and heartfelt essays about her career, family and fame. But, as anyone who has watched even just a minute of Live With Kelly and Ryan knows, Kelly is anything but dull. And we can attest that her book is just as electric and compelling as she is on-air every morning—especially the juicy insight she graciously offers up about her 26-year marriage with Mark Consuelos, which now has us ready to launch a campaign for a rom-com based on their relationship.
Scarlett Johansson Shares How She and Colin Jost Landed on Naming Their Son Cosmo
Watch: Scarlett Johansson Wins Female Movie Star Award at 2021 PCAs. Scarlett Johansson is all about that flower power. The actress knows that not everyone understands the name she and husband Colin Jost chose for their 15-month-old son Cosmo, but she recently shared the sweet story behind it. "We just threw a bunch of letters together," she joked on The Kelly Clarkson Show Sept. 26. "No, but I just really thought it was so charming and our friends all liked it."
Why the Family of One of Jeffrey Dahmer’s Victims Is Calling Netflix Series “Harsh and Careless”
Watch: The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories. Jeffrey Dahmer's return to the spotlight is not sitting well with everybody. Evan Peters stars as the notorious serial killer in Netflix's DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. The series tells the grisly story of Dahmer's killing spree from 1978 to 1991 when he murdered and dismembered nearly 20 men.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Cries After Watching Selma Blair Compete on Dancing With the Stars
Week two of Dancing With the Stars had the contestants all shook up. The Sept. 26 episode of the ballroom competition welcomed viewers to Elvis Night, which had some celebrities and their partners feeling the burning love—while others were forced to check into the Heartbreak Hotel. The night was...
How Teresa Giudice Really Feels About Her Dancing With the Stars Elimination
Watch: Teresa Giudice Teases If We'll See Wedding Hair on DWTS. Teresa Giudice is hanging up her dancing shoes. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star danced her final dance on the Sept. 26 episode of Dancing With the Stars. Eliminated after her Elvis Night jive with partner Pasha Pashkov, she revealed how she really feels about being the second contestant sent home this season.
Simu Liu Responds to Haters Of His Celebrity Jeopardy! Performance
Simu Liu doesn't have time for his Jeopardy! critics. The Marvel actor issued a pointed response to viewers who gave him unsolicited advice after having advanced to the semifinals of the celebrity edition of the popular trivia show the day before. "To all the people trying to 'give me tips'...
Deliverance reviewed: ‘a finely structured allegory about America’ – archive, 1972
The great thing about John Boorman’s Deliverance (Warner Rendezvous, X) is that it’s a cracking good story. One puts it in these terms first because that’s just what most new films meanderingly aren’t. The cinematic art of narrative drive, often the prime quality of those film-makers we tend to deride, has largely been lost by less instinctive successors it is possible to admire too much for what they are saying, rather than how.
Robin Wright Files for Divorce From Clément Giraudet After 4 Years of Marriage
Watch: Robin Wright Is on Board for "Wonder Woman" Sequel!. It's over for Robin Wright and Clément Giraudet. The actress filed for divorce from the fashion executive in Los Angeles on Sept. 22 after nearly five years of marriage, according to documents obtained by E! News. In the documents,...
Hayden Panettiere Reflects on "Heartbreaking" Decision to Relinquish Custody of Daughter
Watch: Hayden Panettiere Shares Past Alcohol & Opioid Addictions. Hayden Panettiere is ready to reveal why she signed over custody of her 7-year-old daughter Kaya. The Scream actress—who has previously been about her struggles with opioid and alcohol addiction—recently shared that there initially "wasn't a discussion" between her and her Ukraine-based ex Wladimir Klitschko regarding him getting full custody in 2018.
New The Last of Us Trailer Confirms Melanie Lynskey Casting
Yellowjackets won't be the last you see of actress Melanie Lynskey. In the explosive first trailer for HBO's highly anticipated The Last Of Us, not only did we get a sneak peek of what to expect from the upcoming adaptation, but we got a surprise casting update. The teaser confirmed that the Yellowjackets star will grace our screens in the series, which is set to premiere next year.
The Yellowstone Cast Teases How Marriage Changes Beth and Rip's Relationship in Season 5
Watch: Kevin Costner Talks Bigger Picture of "Yellowstone" at 2022 SAG Awards. Yellowstone's Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip (Cole Hauser) are in marital bliss. Ahead of the upcoming fifth season, the cast of the Paramount Network's dramatic Western is teasing how the couple's marriage will change their dynamic—physically and emotionally. Though Rip has always spent more than his fair share of time on the ranch as John's (Kevin Costner) right-hand man, now, he'll be a permanent fixture.
House of the Dragon Killed Off Three Fan Favorites and the Internet Is Furious
Watch: House of the Dragon: Season 1 FINALE Cast Reactions!. House of the Dragon knows how to set the internet ablaze. The Sept. 25 episode of the Game of Thrones prequel series featured the deaths of three different characters—Laena Velaryon, Harwin Strong and Lyonel Strong—and, predictably, fans had some strong opinions.
Chloë Grace Moretz Calls Paparazzi Attention "an Assault on all the Senses" After "Chaotic" Encounter
Watch: Chloe Grace Moretz Gushes Over "Badass" Mom. Chloë Grace Moretz is reflecting on her life in the spotlight. The 25-year-old actress—who first made her TV debut in 2004 in The Guardian and gained more notoriety in 2005's The Amityville Horror—revealed how a previous experience with paparazzi changed her perspective on fame.
Wynonna Judd Says She and Sister Ashley Judd Are "So United" After Mom Naomi Judd's Death
Watch: Ashley Judd Reveals Her Mother Naomi Judd's Cause of Death. Wynonna Judd and Ashley Judd have each other's backs. While the sisters have been open about the ups and downs in their relationship over the years, they're continuing to lean on each other for support following the death of their mother Naomi Judd. As Wynonna recently shared, their grief has brought them closer together.
How Taylor Hale Made Big Brother History Twice in One Night
Watch: "Big Brother's" Memphis Garrett & Christmas Abbott Are Married. Taylor Hale is a winner—both on the pageant stage and in the Big Brother house. The former beauty queen won season 24 of CBS' Big Brother on Sept. 25, snagging a hefty $750,000 grand prize and becoming the first Black woman to win a non-celebrity edition of the game (Tamar Braxton won Celebrity Big Brother in 2019.) But that's not the only record that Hale broke: she also nabbed the America's Favorite Player prize, winning an additional $50,000 and becoming the first grand-prize winner to also score the fan favorite award.
Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple
Watch: Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad - E! People's Choice Awards Glambot. Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko proudly graced the red carpet for the first time as a couple during for the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Sept. 23, holding hands as they were photographed. For the event, Becca donned a black blazer and shorts while Hayley rocked a sheer flower jumpsuit with a leather skirt and plaid jacket.
