HOUSTON - One man was arrested and another is wanted for questioning after a deadly shooting in south Houston. Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at 1221 Redford Street near Hobby Airport around 1 a.m. last week. According to authorities, two people were in an apartment when two men entered and shot them. The men took money and other items from the apartment and left the home.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO