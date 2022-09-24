Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Driver kills passenger during gunfight inside car in SE Houston, police say
Officers arrived at the scene and found the backseat passenger dead. Police said an argument sparked a gunfight inside the vehicle.
HPD: Deadly altercation under investigation in SE Houston
HOUSTON — Houston Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place on the southeast side. The shooting happened late Monday night on Rockhill Street near Broadway Street, which is just north of Hobby Airport. When police arrived, they discovered one person dead. Investigators said the incident started as...
fox26houston.com
1 person dead after car attempts to avoid a crash in southeast Houston
HOUSTON - One person is dead following a crash near southeast Houston on Sunday. Police reported that around 2:30 p.m., a man, 37, was driving a gray Kia Sportage going westbound on Fuqua Street towards the 9900 block intersection of Galveston Road. He was not aware that the traffic signal was out and went through the intersection.
Click2Houston.com
Woman killed in west Houston shooting identified as popular Memphis rapper ‘Lotta Cash Desoto’; suspect charged
HOUSTON – The 25-year-old woman who was fatally shot in west Houston over the weekend was a popular rapper who recently moved to Houston. Fans and her record label poured out tributes to Destinee Govan, who performed under the alias, “Lotta Cash Desoto.”. Christian Isaiah Williams, 24, has...
fox26houston.com
Suspect wanted in Houston shooting that left man dead, 2 women injured
HOUSTON - Houston police are searching for a suspect after a shooting that left one man dead and two women injured over the weekend. Reginald Torres, 20, is charged with murder and is not in custody as of Monday morning, police say. The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect hits, kills woman crossing roadway before leaving scene in southeast Houston: HPD
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department said they are looking for a woman accused of fatally striking another woman while driving in southeast Houston and then leaving the scene Monday. It happened in the 9500 block of Clearwood Street around 1:22 a.m. According to HPD, an officer...
fox26houston.com
1 killed, another injured: Houston police search for man known as "Atlanta"
HOUSTON - One man was arrested and another is wanted for questioning after a deadly shooting in south Houston. Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at 1221 Redford Street near Hobby Airport around 1 a.m. last week. According to authorities, two people were in an apartment when two men entered and shot them. The men took money and other items from the apartment and left the home.
Click2Houston.com
Caught on camera: Bandana-wearing suspect calmly walks into cellphone store in SE Houston, robs clerk at gunpoint
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect who robbed an employee at gunpoint at a cellphone store in southeast Houston. The incident was caught on camera and released to the public. On Sept. 20, a man entered the business...
Police investigating after 2-year-old falls down the stairs and dies at NW Houston home, HPD says
According to HPD, an investigation is still ongoing as detectives are trying to determine what led to the child's deadly fall.
Click2Houston.com
2 people shot after argument outside north Houston apartment complex, police say
HOUSTON – A man is in critical condition and a woman is expected to survive after police say they were both shot by a man outside an apartment complex in north Houston early Sunday, police said. Lt. E. Pavel with HPD said it happened in the 4000 block of...
Click2Houston.com
Man charged after shooting neighbor’s dog following dispute over dinged vehicle; also charged with DWI, docs say
HOUSTON – A man is facing several charges after shooting a neighbor’s dog following an argument over him striking that neighbor’s vehicle, according to court documents. Emanuel Bonilla, 65, has been charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals, aggravated assault and driving while intoxicated from a series of events that happened on Sunday in southwest Houston.
Gunman wanted, man hospitalized after being shot at food truck in southwest Houston, police say
Investigators said the shooting happened after the suspect and a woman were waiting in line to get food when a man approached the woman and upset her.
fox26houston.com
Sister of victim killed in hit-and-run crash talks to FOX 26
HOUSTON - Shaye Thomas, sister to 36-year-old Evelina McKenzie, known by her family, friends and loved ones as Lina, spoke with FOX 26 hours after learning her sister was killed in a hit-and-run crash in southeast Houston. "I don’t know too much. All I know is that I was leaving...
Click2Houston.com
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspect seen on video shooting man outside food truck in SW Houston
HOUSTON – A man was shot several times in the abdomen after an argument took place outside of a food truck in southwest Houston early Sunday morning, Houston police said. It happened around 2:20 a.m. in front of the Cluth City Cluckers food truck located in a gas station parking lot in the 9500 block of Main Street near Buffalo Speedway.
Click2Houston.com
2-alarm fire breaks out at southwest Houston tire shop
HOUSTON – Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at a tire shop in southwest Houston Tuesday morning. According to officials with the Houston Fire Department, the fire broke out in the 3400 block of Fondren near Bellflower. No injuries have been reported. Firefighters have asked residents to avoid the area...
Click2Houston.com
1 person airlifted after major crash at FM 2920 near Kermier Road; all mainlanes shut down, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – One person was airlifted to an area hospital after a major crash on FM 2920 and Kermier Road Monday morning. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies are currently investigating the crash. All mainlanes of FM 2920 are currently shut down, Gonzalez said. Drivers...
fox26houston.com
Houston Murder: Lil Uzi Vert rapper Lotta Cash Desto, real name Destinee Govan, killed on Richmond Ave.
HOUSTON - Lil Uzi artist, Lotta Cash Desto, was identified as the victim of a fatal shooting on Richmond Ave. in Houston early Saturday morning. She was shot to death at a traffic light and a passenger in her vehicle was also injured. According to Houston police, Christian Isaiah Williams,...
2 women injured in shootout between group of men arguing in SW Houston, police say
Authorities said the two large groups of men were arguing before they began shooting at each other. The victims are expected to survive.
Boy dies after getting hit by SUV while riding bike in Kingwood neighborhood, DPS says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An 8-year-old boy died Monday after he was struck by an SUV while he was riding his bike in a Kingwood neighborhood, according to Texas Department of Public Safety officials. It happened at about 4 p.m. on Gallant Knight Lane just east of the Eastex...
louisianaradionetwork.com
A missing sixth grade teacher from Houston vehicle found in New Orleans
The vehicle of a sixth grade teacher reported missing in the Houston-area has been found in New Orleans. The husband of 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds reported his wife missing last Thursday. Sergeant Danny Lares, with the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office in Texas says they do not know what Reynolds was doing...
