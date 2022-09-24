ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

HPD: Deadly altercation under investigation in SE Houston

HOUSTON — Houston Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place on the southeast side. The shooting happened late Monday night on Rockhill Street near Broadway Street, which is just north of Hobby Airport. When police arrived, they discovered one person dead. Investigators said the incident started as...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

1 person dead after car attempts to avoid a crash in southeast Houston

HOUSTON - One person is dead following a crash near southeast Houston on Sunday. Police reported that around 2:30 p.m., a man, 37, was driving a gray Kia Sportage going westbound on Fuqua Street towards the 9900 block intersection of Galveston Road. He was not aware that the traffic signal was out and went through the intersection.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
fox26houston.com

1 killed, another injured: Houston police search for man known as "Atlanta"

HOUSTON - One man was arrested and another is wanted for questioning after a deadly shooting in south Houston. Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at 1221 Redford Street near Hobby Airport around 1 a.m. last week. According to authorities, two people were in an apartment when two men entered and shot them. The men took money and other items from the apartment and left the home.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Police Department#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Hpd Homicide
Click2Houston.com

Man charged after shooting neighbor’s dog following dispute over dinged vehicle; also charged with DWI, docs say

HOUSTON – A man is facing several charges after shooting a neighbor’s dog following an argument over him striking that neighbor’s vehicle, according to court documents. Emanuel Bonilla, 65, has been charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals, aggravated assault and driving while intoxicated from a series of events that happened on Sunday in southwest Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox26houston.com

Sister of victim killed in hit-and-run crash talks to FOX 26

HOUSTON - Shaye Thomas, sister to 36-year-old Evelina McKenzie, known by her family, friends and loved ones as Lina, spoke with FOX 26 hours after learning her sister was killed in a hit-and-run crash in southeast Houston. "I don’t know too much. All I know is that I was leaving...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

2-alarm fire breaks out at southwest Houston tire shop

HOUSTON – Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at a tire shop in southwest Houston Tuesday morning. According to officials with the Houston Fire Department, the fire broke out in the 3400 block of Fondren near Bellflower. No injuries have been reported. Firefighters have asked residents to avoid the area...
HOUSTON, TX
louisianaradionetwork.com

A missing sixth grade teacher from Houston vehicle found in New Orleans

The vehicle of a sixth grade teacher reported missing in the Houston-area has been found in New Orleans. The husband of 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds reported his wife missing last Thursday. Sergeant Danny Lares, with the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office in Texas says they do not know what Reynolds was doing...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy