5 Reasons Why You Should Buy ZTO Express (ZTO) Stock Now
ZTO Express' (. top line continues to benefit from the upbeat performance of its core express delivery services segment. Against this backdrop, let’s look at the factors that make this stock an attractive pick. What Makes ZTO Express an Attractive Pick?. Solid Rank & VGM Score: ZTO Express currently...
Should Value Investors Buy Suzano (SUZ) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Coterra Energy (CTRA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
CTRA - Free Report) closed at $25.51, marking a +0.75% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.01%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the independent oil and gas company...
Icahn Enterprises (IEP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
IEP - Free Report) closed at $49.71 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.76% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of the diversified...
Here's Why You Should Retain Integer Holdings (ITGR) Stock Now
ITGR - Free Report) is well-poised for growth, courtesy of improving non-medical sales. A robust second-quarter 2022 performance, along with its solid presence in the broader MedTech space, is expected to contribute further. However, stiff competition and a decline in Non-Medical segmental revenues continue to raise concerns. Shares of this...
4 Low-Beta Tech Stocks to Hedge Against a Volatile Market
Technology sector stocks have been hit the hardest amid the U.S broader market sell-off year to date (YTD). Since early 2022, Wall Street has been witnessing high volatility due to several economic issues. These include Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes, the Russia-Ukraine war-led energy crisis and persistent inflation over the last year.
Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
WSM - Free Report) closed at $123.31 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.75% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.01%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Stock Market News for Sep 27, 2022
Wall Street continued its free fall for five straight days as market participants were rattled by the Fed’s rigorous interest rate hike decision. Investors’ confidence on risky assets like equities have dented significantly as a global financial crisis looms large. The threat of a near-term recession has unnerved market participants. All the three major stock indexes ended in negative territory.
Advanced Drainage (WMS) Looks Promising: Invest in the Stock
WMS - Free Report) is gaining strength from solid contributions from Allied Products, Infiltrator and the residential end markets. Also, the new production equipment installation has been added to the positives. Shares of this leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and onsite septic wastewater industries have...
Jabil (JBL) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
JBL - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.34 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.14 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.44 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 9.35%. A...
