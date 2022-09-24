ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Bubble tea shop opens, dance and downtown party planned in Bellingham

By Zach Kortge
Bellingham Herald
 3 days ago

Here’s a roundup of business activity around Bellingham:

▪ A Happy Lemon bubble tea shop celebrated its grand opening Sept. 17. The shop, which is located at 1155 E. Sunset Dr., Suite 105, offers a variety of milk teas, smoothies and bubble waffles.

▪ Fujisan Sushi in Downtown Bellingham announced a temporary closure from Sept. 19 to Oct. 18. According to its website, the closure is for a family vacation.

▪ The Majestic Artisan Market will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at The Majestic Art Cafe located downstairs in the Majestic Ballroom. Located at 1027 N Forest St. in Bellingham, the market will offer a showing of Britniann Art.

The market will also be open for coffee and lemonade. It was first opened Sept. 3 and will continue to show local vendors every Saturday.

▪ Garden Path Fermentation in Burlington will be holding a “Zwanze Day” celebration Saturday, Sept 24, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event, held at 11653 Higgins Airport Way, will offer brews on draft and this year’s special Zwanze. The Zwanze this year is called Poivre de Gorilles.

Zwanze is a yearly celebration by the Cantillon Brewery out of Belgium. The brewery releases a special “lambic blend” that is only offered at selected locations around the world. Tickets for the event can be purchased online.

▪ A parking lot party will be hosted by Downtown Bellingham and The FAB Studios this Saturday, Sept. 24. The event goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Herald Building parking lot and features a mix of food, art and retail. According to the event’s Facebook page, there will be over 20 vendors participating in the event including Fab Studios, Mo’s Parlor, Mallard Ice Cream and many more.

From 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., The Blue Room is hosting a stage featuring Madam Monarch, Diego Romero and North Soul Sound.

▪ B’ham Hop hosts a free outdoor swing dance event Sunday, Sept. 25, at the Commercial Street Plaza. Beginner dance lessons begin at 1 p.m. and live music will be played from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

A portable dance floor and swing band will be at the event and were paid for through a grant provided by the Downtown Bellingham Partnership, according to the event’s page.

