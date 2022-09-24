Here’s how the Port of Bellingham is honoring the Lummi Nation

A Double Thunderbird totem pole now sits along the Squalicum Harbor at the Bellwether Plaza in Bellingham to honor the Lummi Nation and celebrate the cultural heritage of the region.

The native artwork serves as a community gathering area that features three individual story poles with carvings and paintings that connect into an archway.

Jewel James, head carver with the Lummi Nation’s House of Tears Carvers studio, created the poles. He used animals and symbols on the poles to tell stories about morality, responsibility and integrity.

The Port of Bellingham, which organized the art installation, hosted a dedication ceremony for the Double Thunderbird Thursday, Sept. 22.

“We are forever here to coexist and take care of mother earth,” said Lummi Indian Business Council Vice Chair Terrance Adams in a public speech at the dedication ceremony. “I truly hold my hands up to the Port of Bellingham for always being a friend and ally to the Lummi Nation. It means a lot to my people.”

Lummi Indian Business Council Vice Chair Terrance Adams thanked the Port of Bellingham at the dedication ceremony for supporting the installation of the Lummi Carver’s Double Thunderbird at Bellwether Plaza on Thursday, Sept. 22, in Bellingham. Rachel Showalter/The Bellingham Herald

Three plaques are installed at the base of the Double Thunderbird with explanations of the stories told by the artwork. Each plaque has a QR code for members of the public to scan and read more about the exhibit.

“These stories teach us to respect everything — that everything has a spirit,” said Port of Bellingham Public Affairs Administrator Mike Hogan in a public speech at the dedication ceremony.

More than 30 people attended the dedication ceremony.