Concord, VA

WSET

Woman killed in Garden City motorcycle collision

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Virginia woman died over the weekend in a motorcycle crash in Garden City. Two motorcycles collided on Highway 17 near Woodland Drive about two miles south of Surfside Beach Sunday night around 9:40, South Carolina Highway Patrol said. Both bikes were heading north...
AMHERST, VA
WSET

Motor World Offers 30-Day Promise on Purchase

MADISON HEIGHTS, Va (WSET) — Managers at Motor World said they are getting new inventory on their lot every day and with that, comes their 30-day promise. Emily finds out how it works and why Motor World feels it ensures you'll love your new ride!
MADISON HEIGHTS, VA
Concord, VA
Virginia Crime & Safety
thenewsprogress.com

Chase City man killed in single vehicle crash

At 10:56 p.m. on Wednesday (Sept. 21), Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 47 just south of Route 683. A 2004 Honda Accord was traveling north on Route 47 when it ran off the left side of the road and struck a mailbox and a ditch. The vehicle then overturned and struck a utility wire and several trees.
CHASE CITY, VA
WSET

Carport fire on Gatewood Ave. SW in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Fire-EMs crews responded to a carport fire on Sunday. This incident happened at the 5000 block of Gatewood Avenue SW. The department said there were no injuries reported. The fire was determined to be accidental, with damages to the structure and content estimated at...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Several vehicles damaged in fire on 9th Street in Salem: Firefighters

SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to a structure fire at 423 9th Street on Sunday morning. This incident happened at approximately 3:35 a.m. The department said that there were four people inside the building at the time, and were able to escape without injury.
SALEM, VA
WSET

Danville Fire Dept. makes 'quick work' of house fire

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A house on Harrison Street caught fire, but the blaze was no match for the Danville Fire Department. On Sunday DFD said they responded to a house fire and found moderate smoke showing. A small fire in the front room gave the building smoke damage, but the fire department "made quick work" of the flames.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Mountain View Vintage Market to Welcome More than 60 Vendors

Bedford, VA (WSET) — The Mountain View Vintage Market is set for October 14 and 15 in Bedford. The event organizers said there will be more than 60 vendors taking part. Emily finds out how you can get VIP tickets and the giveaways you could win by going!
BEDFORD, VA
WHSV

Hampton Street in Staunton remains closed

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Hampton Street in Staunton remains closed after a car accident split two power lines in half, police said. According to the Staunton Police Department, crews are out working to repair the poles, but they are unsure of how long it will take. In a Facebook post,...
STAUNTON, VA
cbs19news

Charlottesville man killed in weekend motorcycle crash in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Richmond Police Department says a man from Charlottesville was killed in a motorcycle crash on Saturday. According to police, the crash occurred at the intersection of East Broad Rock Road and East 35th Street around 5:50 p.m. Police say the motorcyclist, identified as 31-year-old...
RICHMOND, VA
WSLS

WSET

Blue Ridge Medical Center opens Appomattox office

APPOMATTOX, Va. (WSET) — The Blue Ridge Medical Center opened a new health care office in Appomattox County on Monday. The facility will mostly offer primary care to adults, but will also have some behavioral health and dental services. Previously a group home, the building was gutted in order...
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
WSET

Danville Fire Department investigating suspected arson

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Fire Department said they got a call on Sunday to an abandoned house on Harrison Street. When the firefighters arrived, the department said they saw fire blowing from one of the windows. They said firefighters found a small fire in the front room of...
DANVILLE, VA

