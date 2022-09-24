Read full article on original website
WSET
Woman killed in Garden City motorcycle collision
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Virginia woman died over the weekend in a motorcycle crash in Garden City. Two motorcycles collided on Highway 17 near Woodland Drive about two miles south of Surfside Beach Sunday night around 9:40, South Carolina Highway Patrol said. Both bikes were heading north...
WSET
Motor World Offers 30-Day Promise on Purchase
MADISON HEIGHTS, Va (WSET) — Managers at Motor World said they are getting new inventory on their lot every day and with that, comes their 30-day promise. Emily finds out how it works and why Motor World feels it ensures you'll love your new ride!
WDBJ7.com
Three dead identified after driver hits tree in Halifax County
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Francisco J. Chavez, 19 of San Benito, Texas, was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. Victor H. Mata, 20 of Mission, Texas, was a passenger in the vehicle who also was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. Another...
WSET
The Forest Fire Department responded to structure fire on New London Road
FOREST, Va. (WSET) — The Forest Fire Department responded to a working structure fire Tuesday morning. This incident happened on New London Road at old Evington Road. There were no injuries reported.
thenewsprogress.com
Chase City man killed in single vehicle crash
At 10:56 p.m. on Wednesday (Sept. 21), Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 47 just south of Route 683. A 2004 Honda Accord was traveling north on Route 47 when it ran off the left side of the road and struck a mailbox and a ditch. The vehicle then overturned and struck a utility wire and several trees.
WSET
Carport fire on Gatewood Ave. SW in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Fire-EMs crews responded to a carport fire on Sunday. This incident happened at the 5000 block of Gatewood Avenue SW. The department said there were no injuries reported. The fire was determined to be accidental, with damages to the structure and content estimated at...
WSET
Several vehicles damaged in fire on 9th Street in Salem: Firefighters
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to a structure fire at 423 9th Street on Sunday morning. This incident happened at approximately 3:35 a.m. The department said that there were four people inside the building at the time, and were able to escape without injury.
WDBJ7.com
Coroner identifies victim of 2-motorcycle crash Sunday; said she was not wearing a helmet
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were hospitalized and one person died after a two-motorcycle crash Sunday night. The Horry County Coroner said the crash occurred at 9:40 p.m. at Woodlawn Dr and US Hwy 17 Business in Garden City. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, both motorcycles were...
WSET
Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department dispatched to car accident on Calohan Rd.
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a two-car crash on Friday. They said this incident happened at 1083 Calohan Road in Rustburg. Units arrived on the scene and said they found two vehicles with heavy front-end damage. The department also said that one...
WDBJ7.com
Tips for preparing for possible tropical weather impacts in Southwest Virginia from Hurricane Ian
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With the threat of possible tropical weather impacts from Hurricane Ian, WDBJ7 and the American Red Cross have some tips and reminders to make sure you are prepared. The important point is to prepare now instead of waiting until later this week. Jackie Grant with the...
WSET
'Happy hunting!' Lynchburg Treasure Hunt opening new location in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) - — Lynchburg Treasure Hunt has outgrown its home and is moving into a bigger and better one!. The store is closing its doors at the Lakeside Drive location and is opening up at 2819 Candler's Mountain Road in the Old Texas Steakhouse building. Owner Jenna...
WSET
Danville Fire Dept. makes 'quick work' of house fire
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A house on Harrison Street caught fire, but the blaze was no match for the Danville Fire Department. On Sunday DFD said they responded to a house fire and found moderate smoke showing. A small fire in the front room gave the building smoke damage, but the fire department "made quick work" of the flames.
WSET
Mountain View Vintage Market to Welcome More than 60 Vendors
Bedford, VA (WSET) — The Mountain View Vintage Market is set for October 14 and 15 in Bedford. The event organizers said there will be more than 60 vendors taking part. Emily finds out how you can get VIP tickets and the giveaways you could win by going!
WHSV
Hampton Street in Staunton remains closed
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Hampton Street in Staunton remains closed after a car accident split two power lines in half, police said. According to the Staunton Police Department, crews are out working to repair the poles, but they are unsure of how long it will take. In a Facebook post,...
cbs19news
Charlottesville man killed in weekend motorcycle crash in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Richmond Police Department says a man from Charlottesville was killed in a motorcycle crash on Saturday. According to police, the crash occurred at the intersection of East Broad Rock Road and East 35th Street around 5:50 p.m. Police say the motorcyclist, identified as 31-year-old...
WSLS
Salem fire displaces four people
SALEM, Va. – The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to a structure fire at 423 9th Street Sunday morning at approximately 3:35 a.m. Four people were inside the building at the time, and all were able to escape without injury. The crews arrived within six minutes of receiving...
WSET
'He took his heart away from him:' Amherst Co. man mourns killed girlfriend
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — An Amherst County woman died and her boyfriend is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash while on vacation in Myrtle Beach. Bliss Viar died and Tim Fuller was hurt after their motorcycle was hit by another motorcycle. Lee Fuller is Tim's father and he...
Police ID motorcyclist killed in crash at Richmond intersection
Police have released the name of the 31-year-old man on a motorcycle killed in a crash at at intersection on Richmond's Southside Saturday evening.
WSET
Blue Ridge Medical Center opens Appomattox office
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WSET) — The Blue Ridge Medical Center opened a new health care office in Appomattox County on Monday. The facility will mostly offer primary care to adults, but will also have some behavioral health and dental services. Previously a group home, the building was gutted in order...
WSET
Danville Fire Department investigating suspected arson
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Fire Department said they got a call on Sunday to an abandoned house on Harrison Street. When the firefighters arrived, the department said they saw fire blowing from one of the windows. They said firefighters found a small fire in the front room of...
