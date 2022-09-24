ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

wfft.com

Indiana Teacher of the Year top three finalists announced

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFFT) - The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) has announced the three finalists for Indiana Teacher of the Year. The finalists are Jason Beer, English teacher at Homestead High School in Fort Wayne, Tara Cocanower, World History and AP U.S. History teacher at Bluffton High School in Bluffton, and Joshua DeBard, Social Studies teacher at Lebanon High School in Lebanon.
cbs4indy.com

Teen builds bridge for an Indy park

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager used his Eagle Scout service project to build a bridge for an Indianapolis park. It took him a few years to complete because of delays caused by the pandemic. The new bridge at Jameson Camp connects two major parts of the park that are separated...
WHAS 11

Indiana will be part of new 'extreme heat belt' coming to US

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will be part of a new “extreme heat belt” coming to the United States. The belt, stretching from Texas and Mississippi north to Indiana, will have the highest risk of extreme heat in the country. “Extreme heat” means heat indices over 125 degrees. Right...
Current Publishing

Zionsville resident Kristi Lee to be inducted into Broadcast Hall of Fame

Kristi Lee, a Zionsville resident and longtime radio personality, has been working in the media industry in various capacities since the age of 15. Although she was interested in aviation when she attended Ben Davis High School, said she took a radio class because a friend said it was easy, and soon after she fell in love with the industry.
progressivegrocer.com

1st BJ’s Opens in Indiana

BJ’s Wholesale Club continues its march in the Midwest. The retailer is set to open its first store in Indiana on Sept. 30. The location at 13210 Tegler Drive in Noblesville will serve customers in the Indianapolis metro area. The opening comes a few weeks after BJ's welcomed members to its latest store in Michigan, in the town of Canton.
WTHR

Indiana making major investment in affordable housing

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana announced five developments have received millions in awards from the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program. The funding is used to incentivize developers to fund the acquisition, rehabilitation and construction of affordable housing. “Affordable housing is critical to Indiana’s success, and this investment is a huge piece...
The Associated Press

Knightscope Robot Roadshow Arrives in Indianapolis, Indiana

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced its Robot Roadshow - an engaging experiential event used to grab attention fast, forge direct connections with potential clients, and strike up conversations in a compelling fashion – will land at Indiana Health, 714 N Senate Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202, on 27 September 2022 from 10:00am to 2:00pm ET. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005569/en/ Knightscope Robot Roadshow Arrives in Indianapolis, Indiana (Photo: Business Wire)
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Indiana

If you love good burgers and you also happen to live in Indiana then this article is for your because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Indiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients so make sure to pay them a visit next time you are around.
guideposts.org

Greetings from Small-Town America: Nashville, Indiana

My career as a photographer has taken me to wonderful small towns in 49 of the 50 U.S. states. But only one town has a place deep in my heart: Nashville, Indiana (population: 1,256). I’ll never forget my first visit, when I was 11. Mom and Dad packed the family...
WLFI.com

Latino Festival brings visibility, color to Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Saturday brought the Tippecanoe Latino Festival back to Lafayette. Against the backdrop of Columbian Park, families, friends and community members enjoyed local food, shopping and live performances. The festival is once again hosted by the Latino Center for Wellness and Education. Its president, Allison Maldonado-Ruiz,...
Indianapolis Recorder

What’s In a Name, Indy? Haughville — Part 2: Immigration into Haughville

In the late 1800s, a rural area of Wayne Township was developing into what became known as Haughville. Among the initial residents of the farmland in the area as well as of this new community were, according to a registration form from the National Register of Historic Places, people who had immigrated here from Ireland. Information presented by The Polis Center indicated that the population of Haughville was primarily composed of people of Irish and German heritage in the early 1880s.
Inside Indiana Business

Greenwood: Cosmetics maker behind in promised jobs

The Greenwood Common Council may revoke a tax break granted 16 years ago to a skincare company after it apparently failed to meet job creation promises. The Daily Journal reports California-based Arbonne International LLC received tax abatement in 2006 based on the creation of 435 jobs over ten years. According...
indianapolismonthly.com

The Feed: Downtown Social Cantina, Castleton MOTW, And More

Taco and tequila joint Social Cantina ​(148 S. Illinois St., 317-218-3342)​ opened its newest location in downtown Indy, inside the former Mikado. The locally based restaurant blends traditional taco recipes with modern Mexican street food. ​MOTW Coffee and Pastries will add a third location by the end of...
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you love to eat seafood and your live in Indiana or travel there often, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that you should visit if you love good food.
roadtirement.com

New viewing deck overlooks Blue River

Craftsmen just yesterday put the finishing touches on the new viewing deck overlooking Blue River in Shelbyville, Indiana. This nice observation deck is just across the Blue River Trail pavement at the end of the new A to Z Storybook Trail. We just published a post about that trail feature here. Shelbyville and Shelby County are in central Indiana, and are continuing to expand the popular Blue River Trail. These additions add to the enjoyment of trail users.
WTWO/WAWV

A Happy ending for an abandoned potbelly pig

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It’s a happy ending for a potbelly pig that was abandoned at a Vigo County property. Tuesday, MyWabashValley.com told you about a man who’d found an unexpected visitor on his property in southern Vigo County. As of Friday morning, John Holcomb said the pig is on its way to a […]
FOX59

5 winning Powerball tickets worth more than $3 million sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Check your tickets! Five winning Powerball tickets worth more than $3.1 million collectively were sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing. According to the Hoosiers Lottery, the winning tickets included a $2 million ticket sold in New Albany and a $1 million ticket sold in Laurel. The tickets were for the Sept. 24 Powerball […]
