Hurricane Ian – live: Cuba hit by total blackout as 2 million evacuate in Florida
Two people have died and the power supply has been severed to Cuba’s entire population of 11 million after Hurricane Ian hammered one of the island’s main power plants.The hurricane is now gathering strength and bearing down on Florida as the state races to prepare for a “life-threatening” storm expected to pass over the Florida Keys.More than 2.5 million Floridians have been placed under evacuation orders or warnings with the sprawling storm on track to make landfall as a Category 3 or Category 4 hurricane later today.Governor Ron DeSantis urged Floridians to heed warnings to evacuate to higher ground...
Hurricane Ian knocked out power to all of Cuba and is now heading toward Florida where officials urge evacuations
More than 2.5 million Floridians were under some kind of evacuation warning Tuesday as Hurricane Ian marched closer to the state's west coast after knocking out power across all of Cuba.
Hurricane Ian is growing stronger as it heads toward Florida
(CNN) — Southern Florida is starting to feel its first storm impacts as Hurricane Ian marches closer to the coast, bringing rain and the threat of tornadoes across parts of Miami-Dade County, Broward County and parts of the Keys Tuesday afternoon. Ian is growing stronger and will approach Florida...
Pollution from Florida mining a concern with Hurricane Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The polluted leftovers of Florida’s phosphate fertilizer mining industry, more than 1 billion tons in “stacks” that resemble enormous ponds, are at risk for leaks or other contamination when Hurricane Ian comes ashore in the state, environmental groups say. Florida has 24 such phosphogypsum stacks, most of them concentrated in mining areas in the central part of the state. About 30 million tons of this slightly radioactive waste is generated every year, according to the Florida Industrial and Phosphate Research Institute. “A major storm event like the one we are bracing for can inundate the facilities with more water than the open-air ponds can handle,” Ragan Whitlock, staff attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity environmental group, said in an email Tuesday. “We are extremely concerned about the potential impacts Hurricane Ian may have on phosphate facilities around the state,” Whitlock added.
Hurricane Ian nears Florida coast, threatening floods, winds
Hurricane Ian is bearing down on Florida as a menacing major hurricane, and many residents have heeded orders to flee from its path
Stunning visuals show lightning crackling around the eye of Hurricane Ian as it sweeps over the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida
Bolts of lightning were seen flashing in stark footage of the Hurricane Ian's eye.
Miami-Dade, Broward County Public schools to close as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida
(WSVN) - School district officials in Miami-Dade and Broward counties have announced that classes will be closed as Florida residents continue to monitor Hurricane Ian. Broward County and Miami-Dade public schools will close on Wednesday and Thursday. All after-school activities and athletics have also been canceled. A decision about the...
South Florida universities, colleges to suspend classes due to Hurricane Ian
(WSVN) - Due to weather conditions from Hurricane Ian, a number of South Florida universities and colleges have suspended in-person classes beginning Tuesday afternoon. The University of Miami announced that all classes on the Coral Gables and Marine campuses will move to an online format starting at 2 p.m., through Wednesday.
Cuba left ‘entirely without power’ after Hurricane Ian strikes
The entire island of Cuba was left without power after it was struck by Hurricane Ian - wrecking its electricity grid.Cuba’s Electric Union said in a statement that work was being done to gradually restore service to the country’s 11 million people between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.Power was initially knocked out in Cuba’s western provinces, but subsequently, the entire grid collapsed.“The SEN has an exceptional condition, 0 electricity generation, associated with the complex weather system,” Cuba’s ministry of energy and mines said in a tweet.“The failure is in the western, central and eastern links, it will be restored...
Miami Dade College suspends classes through Wednesday
(WSVN) - Due to weather conditions from Hurricane Ian, Miami Dade College has suspended classes beginning Tuesday afternoon. All operations and classes will be suspended starting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday evening and all day Wednesday. The decision to suspend classes was made to align with the closures of Miami-Dade and...
