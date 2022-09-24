ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Independent

Hurricane Ian – live: Cuba hit by total blackout as 2 million evacuate in Florida

Two people have died and the power supply has been severed to Cuba’s entire population of 11 million after Hurricane Ian hammered one of the island’s main power plants.The hurricane is now gathering strength and bearing down on Florida as the state races to prepare for a “life-threatening” storm expected to pass over the Florida Keys.More than 2.5 million Floridians have been placed under evacuation orders or warnings with the sprawling storm on track to make landfall as a Category 3 or Category 4 hurricane later today.Governor Ron DeSantis urged Floridians to heed warnings to evacuate to higher ground...
WSVN-TV

Hurricane Ian is growing stronger as it heads toward Florida

(CNN) — Southern Florida is starting to feel its first storm impacts as Hurricane Ian marches closer to the coast, bringing rain and the threat of tornadoes across parts of Miami-Dade County, Broward County and parts of the Keys Tuesday afternoon. Ian is growing stronger and will approach Florida...
The Associated Press

Pollution from Florida mining a concern with Hurricane Ian

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The polluted leftovers of Florida’s phosphate fertilizer mining industry, more than 1 billion tons in “stacks” that resemble enormous ponds, are at risk for leaks or other contamination when Hurricane Ian comes ashore in the state, environmental groups say. Florida has 24 such phosphogypsum stacks, most of them concentrated in mining areas in the central part of the state. About 30 million tons of this slightly radioactive waste is generated every year, according to the Florida Industrial and Phosphate Research Institute. “A major storm event like the one we are bracing for can inundate the facilities with more water than the open-air ponds can handle,” Ragan Whitlock, staff attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity environmental group, said in an email Tuesday. “We are extremely concerned about the potential impacts Hurricane Ian may have on phosphate facilities around the state,” Whitlock added.
The Independent

Cuba left ‘entirely without power’ after Hurricane Ian strikes

The entire island of Cuba was left without power after it was struck by Hurricane Ian - wrecking its electricity grid.Cuba’s Electric Union said in a statement that work was being done to gradually restore service to the country’s 11 million people between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.Power was initially knocked out in Cuba’s western provinces, but subsequently, the entire grid collapsed.“The SEN has an exceptional condition, 0 electricity generation, associated with the complex weather system,” Cuba’s ministry of energy and mines said in a tweet.“The failure is in the western, central and eastern links, it will be restored...
WSVN-TV

Miami Dade College suspends classes through Wednesday

(WSVN) - Due to weather conditions from Hurricane Ian, Miami Dade College has suspended classes beginning Tuesday afternoon. All operations and classes will be suspended starting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday evening and all day Wednesday. The decision to suspend classes was made to align with the closures of Miami-Dade and...
