sunny
3d ago
That is disgusting news, we have homeless people living on the streets here in Philadelphia and welcoming and giving illegal immigrants home, free phones, and medical, I'm glad I've retired .
‘The devil is in the details’: Councilmember Thomas issues Philly gun violence prevention recommendations
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. After spending the summer at “gun court,” the arraignment court where many weapons cases are heard, Philadelphia City Councilmember Isaiah Thomas took a three-pronged approach to the city’s gun violence problem: addressing systemic failures; pushing back on the perception of lawlessness; and coordinated court reform.
Mayor Jim Kenney signs executive order banning guns from Philadelphia park facilities
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is raising the stakes to fight Philadelphia's gun violence. Tuesday morning, he signed an executive order banning guns at city rec buildings and parks. This order comes one day after Tiffany Fletcher's funeral. She was shot in the crossfire outside a West Philly rec center and died. On Tuesday, Mayor Jim Kenney joined other city leaders at City Hall to sign an executive order meant to combat gun violence."We will not tolerate the endangerment of children and families while they are in our treasured community spaces," Kenney said. The order bans guns...
Mayor signs executive order banning guns at Philly rec centers
Mayor Jim Kenney signed an executive order banning guns at recreation facilities in Philadelphia. The signing comes one day after the funeral service for Tiffany Fletcher, a rec center employee who was killed in crossfire earlier this month.
Watch Live: Philadelphia DA Krasner announces arrival of Father Gregory Boyle in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner will announce the arrival of Father Gregory Boyle. He is visiting the city as part of a multi-day violence prevention collaboration between the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office and Homeboy Industries, a gang rehabilitation and re-entry non-profit based in Los Angeles. DA Krasner will also provide his weekly gun crimes update.
The City Of Philadelphia Could Decide The Pennsylvania Senate Race
John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz are both acting accordingly.
Five students shot behind Philadelphia high school, one dies
PHILADELPHIA — Five students were shot behind a Philadelphia high school on Tuesday evening, police said. The incident happened behind Roxborough High School in the Roxborough neighborhood of Philadelphia. The victims are believed to be members of a football team who just finished a scrimmage and walked off the...
Oz uses Philadelphia police union endorsement to push narrative of Fetterman as soft on crime
Philadelphia’s police union endorsed Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz on Monday, giving a boost to his campaign’s efforts to portray opponent John Fetterman as soft on crime, a portrayal the Democrat continues to resist.
Philadelphia Museum of Art workers strike, again
Workers at the Philadelphia Museum of Art are on strike, forming a picket line early Monday morning at the museum’s North Entrance on Kelly Drive. The “wall-to-wall” union of about 180 workers from nearly every department at the museum has been negotiating for its first contract for two years.
This Philly Wawa Now Closes for an Hour Each Afternoon to Avoid Students
And it's literally across the street from the local police station. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. The Philadelphia Police Department now says that the teens caught on video ransacking a Wawa store on Roosevelt Boulevard...
In Philadelphia, the majority of hate crime victims were white people
In 2018, Joseph Messina walked outside his house and saw a racial slur spray-painted on his South Philadelphia home. "SNITCHIN A** DIE CRACKER" was what the hate-filled message read. He was 12 years old at the time. It’s the kind of horrifying situation that you never forget. It’s also the kind of situation that has come to dominate hate crimes in Philadelphia. Despite little, if any, media coverage, data show Messina was part of the racial group most victimized by hate crimes in Philadelphia: white people.
Ransacked Philadelphia, PA, Wawa Video Shows People at Their Worst
Watching the video of teens trashing a Philadelphia Wawa over the weekend and seeing the events of the unauthorized car rally that left the city of Wildwood shaken and two dead on Saturday night has left me thinking about a quote from English writer and poet Samuel Johnson. When once...
The Rising Threat to Homeowners
Housing markets in the United States today are rapidly changing. We are bombarded in the news about corporations purchasing homes across Sun Belt metros like Atlanta, Charlotte, and Phoenix. Reporting and research highlight the challenges faced by renters in private equity-backed properties, from maintenance requests gone unfulfilled to evictions as a core part of a fee-based business model.
Philly care home resident died with paper jammed in windpipe, lawsuit alleges
Cheryl Yewdall spent most of her life at a Philadelphia care home for people with developmental disabilities. It was there, on Jan. 26, that the 50-year-old was found face down on the floor, in a pool of urine, suffocating on a large wad of paper that had been stuffed down her throat.
If You Searched for the Best Suburb in Pennsylvania, Where Would It Be? Hint: It’s in Delaware County
If you could pick any suburb in Pennsylvania to live in, where would you move to? Would you stay right here in Delaware County?. According to 247wallst.com, the best suburb in Pennsylvania is actually in Delaware County’s own back yard. The publication named Swarthmore Borough, population 6,304, as the...
Retrial for Philadelphia Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson set to begin this week
Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson returns to federal court this week to be retried on bribery charges. During the lawmaker’s first trial earlier this year, a judge declared a mistrial, setting up a second proceeding that again threatens to end Johnson’s political career and send the 48-year-old to prison.
Senate race focuses on Philly; Impeachment hearings at Navy Yard; North Broad biz district? | Sunday roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. In one of the nation’s most closely watched Senate races, both candidates set their sights on Philadelphia. A week after his visit to 52nd Street, Democrat Fetterman finally held his first rally in the city that contributed 17% of the state’s votes for Biden, doubling down on support for clemency and reproductive freedom. Republican Oz hosted a panel in East Germantown — which Philly state Rep. Rabb surprised everyone by attending — where he expressed support for reducing the federal prison population, then stopped by Kensington to decry the rampant drug use there. [NPR/Billy Penn/Tribune$/Billy Penn/Inquirer$/KYW]
Video: About 100 juveniles ransack Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A group of about 100 juveniles ransacked a Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section Saturday night. The store is located on Roosevelt Boulevard at Tyson Avenue.Police are working with the Philadelphia School District to identify the young people seen in the video ransacking the store, but they are also pleading for the public's help, especially to the parents of these alleged vandals.Cellphone video captures the chaos as juveniles stole and broke things throughout the store.Police say a large group of young people stormed the convenience store, stealing and vandalizing, while employees watched helplessly around 8:30 p.m. Saturday."It was...
Philly Today: Wawa’s Best (or Is It the Worst?) Sandwich Returns
Plus, a very Philly moment in that disturbing Wawa video, a new state park near us, and more of what we feel like telling you about right now. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com...
Set Sail On This Haunted Cruise In Philadelphia, PA
If you’re looking to add more Halloween adventures to your bucket list this fall, this cruise is worth checking out. Awesome Events Philly is hosting the Spirit of Philadelphia Cruise which is a super awesome haunted dinner cruise that is not taking reservations for the Halloween season. I, personally,...
2 boys, ages 13 and 14, shot in Nicetown neighborhood
Two teenage boys, ages 13 and 14, were shot and injured in the Nicetown section of North Philadelphia early Monday morning. It happened around 3:30 a.m. near Hunting Park Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard.
