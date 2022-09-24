ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

After hammering Florida, Ian to make a run up the East Coast

Hurricane Ian is projected to continue rapidly strengthening after moving over Cuba, and AccuWeather forecasters have rated the storm a 3 on its RealImpact Scale for hurricanes when it slams into Florida due to threats including excessive rainfall, storm surge, winds and even severe weather. But, Ian’s impacts will be far from over in the United States.
FLORIDA STATE
Advocates call for senator to resign, changes to roundhouse rules

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Roughly 30 people were gathered in front of the roundhouse demanding the resignation of New Mexico Senator Daniel Ivey-Soto and asking lawmakers to change the way allegations are investigated. Soto has been under fire throughout the year after lobbyist Marianna Anaya accused him of sexually harassing her in 2015. Sen. Ivey-Soto has […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
State Supreme Court rules on unused New Mexico water

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Supreme Court has issued a decision on what could be a precedent-setting water rights case, basically saying, “you use it or lose it.” The case stemmed from a property in Sierra County near what used to be the railroad town of Cutter, New Mexico. The water was originally used to […]
SIERRA COUNTY, NM
Hurricane Ian nears Florida coast, threatening floods, winds

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida residents rushed to board up their homes, stash precious belongings on upper floors and flee from oncoming Hurricane Ian, fearing the monstrous storm that knocked out power to all of Cuba and left 11 million people without power would slam into their state’s west coast with catastrophic winds and flooding on Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE

