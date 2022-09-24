ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

WMBF

1 injured, lanes closed in single-vehicle crash in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday evening. Horry County Fire Rescue said lanes are closed at Dongola Highway and Gobblers Run in Conway. Crews were dispatched to the call at 5:07 p.m. Troopers are investigating. Say with WMBF News...
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Vehicles, tire pile catch fire in Conway, HCFR investigating

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Firefighters battled a fire that consumed a pile of tires and two vehicles in Conway Tuesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to an outside fire just before 5:30 a.m. on Sunset Drive in Conway. Two vehicles and a pile of tires caught fire,...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Deputies searching for missing woman with autism from Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Deputies are searching for a missing woman from Georgetown County. On Tuesday at 3 p.m., 25-year-old Janie Elizabeth Mihalakis left a note for her parents informing them that she was running away from the family home at 154 Rio Vista Avenue, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office. Mihalakis is autistic.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

One dead, one injured in Clarendon County crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person was killed and another was injured in a crash in Clarendon County. The crash happened on Old Georgetown Road and Home Branch Road, according to troopers. A truck was traveling north on Old Georgetown Road and attempted to make a left turn onto Home...
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Victim ID’d in deadly Bonneau crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man killed in a Saturday crash in the Bonneau area is identified by the Berkeley County Coroner. Coroner Darnell Hartwell identifies David Condra, 53, of Bonneau who was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision. On September 24, Condra sustained fatal injuries in a single-vehicle accident. An investigation […]
BONNEAU, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man dead following shooting at Summerville barber shop

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting at a Summerville barber shop. Doug Kennerly, 34, was shot at the Creative Cuttin’ Styles barber and beauty salon off Cedar Street around 7:20 p.m., according to Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers. Kennerly was taken to Trident Medical […]
wpde.com

Man suspected in fraud cases wanted by Georgetown PD

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Authorities in Georgetown County are asking for your help in locating a wanted man. Georgetown police are looking for Miguel Ludacris Holmes, 20. Police say Holmes is wanted in multiple causes of fraud over $50,000. He has several outstanding warrants, police say, stemming from a...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Police investigate death of Moncks Corner woman found after fire

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified a 65-year-old woman discovered in a Moncks Corner home on Thursday. Susie Kochever was found inside a home on Bonnoitt Street, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. Kochever was found after firefighters responded to the home for a...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WBTW News13

Coroner: Williamsburg County woman killed in Georgetown County crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 57-year-old Williamsburg County woman was killed and another person injured Friday night in a two-vehicle crash on Browns Ferry Road near Georgetown, authorities said. Loretta McCutcheon of Nesmith was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. The crash happened at about 10 p.m. about […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
live5news.com

Coroner identifies man killed in North Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the 37-year-old man as the victim of a deadly North Charleston shooting late Friday afternoon. Timothy Riley, from North Charleston, died around 6:15 p.m. from a gunshot wound, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. He was pronounced...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Coroner identifies man pulled from Lake Moultrie

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man found Sunday floating in Lake Moultrie. Sean Patrick Walsh, from Summerville, was found near the Hatchery Boat Landing in Pinopolis, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. Hartwell said an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Multiple break-ins reported in the Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach police are looking for a person they say is responsible for multiple break-ins in the Market Common community. On Sunday, officers responded to the area. The break-ins occurred overnight and several cameras captured images of the person involved, police said. If you...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

