Read full article on original website
Related
WMBF
1 injured, lanes closed in single-vehicle crash in Conway
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday evening. Horry County Fire Rescue said lanes are closed at Dongola Highway and Gobblers Run in Conway. Crews were dispatched to the call at 5:07 p.m. Troopers are investigating. Say with WMBF News...
WMBF
Vehicles, tire pile catch fire in Conway, HCFR investigating
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Firefighters battled a fire that consumed a pile of tires and two vehicles in Conway Tuesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to an outside fire just before 5:30 a.m. on Sunset Drive in Conway. Two vehicles and a pile of tires caught fire,...
wpde.com
Deputies searching for missing woman with autism from Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Deputies are searching for a missing woman from Georgetown County. On Tuesday at 3 p.m., 25-year-old Janie Elizabeth Mihalakis left a note for her parents informing them that she was running away from the family home at 154 Rio Vista Avenue, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office. Mihalakis is autistic.
WIS-TV
One dead, one injured in Clarendon County crash
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person was killed and another was injured in a crash in Clarendon County. The crash happened on Old Georgetown Road and Home Branch Road, according to troopers. A truck was traveling north on Old Georgetown Road and attempted to make a left turn onto Home...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMBF
Coroner identifies victim of 2-motorcycle crash Sunday; said she was not wearing a helmet
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were hospitalized and one person died after a two-motorcycle crash Sunday night. The Horry County Coroner said the crash occurred at 9:40 p.m. at Woodlawn Dr and US Hwy 17 Business in Garden City. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, both motorcycles were...
NTSB: Plane that crashed near Conway hit tree, power lines, killing both on board
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A plane that crashed Sept. 14 in the Conway area experienced problems with the compass and the engine before crashing into power lines and a tree, killing both people on board, according to a preliminary report released by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). The Piper PA-28R-201 took off from […]
Man Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash In Bonneau Identified
The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has identified a man killed in a traffic crash over the weekend. The post Man Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash In Bonneau Identified appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Victim ID’d in deadly Bonneau crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man killed in a Saturday crash in the Bonneau area is identified by the Berkeley County Coroner. Coroner Darnell Hartwell identifies David Condra, 53, of Bonneau who was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision. On September 24, Condra sustained fatal injuries in a single-vehicle accident. An investigation […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man dead following shooting at Summerville barber shop
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting at a Summerville barber shop. Doug Kennerly, 34, was shot at the Creative Cuttin’ Styles barber and beauty salon off Cedar Street around 7:20 p.m., according to Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers. Kennerly was taken to Trident Medical […]
wpde.com
Man suspected in fraud cases wanted by Georgetown PD
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Authorities in Georgetown County are asking for your help in locating a wanted man. Georgetown police are looking for Miguel Ludacris Holmes, 20. Police say Holmes is wanted in multiple causes of fraud over $50,000. He has several outstanding warrants, police say, stemming from a...
Horry County woman awarded $3M after suing Atlantic Beach bar she says overserved driver
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman who sued an Atlantic Beach bar after she was hurt in a crash after leaving the bar with a motorcycle driver has been awarded $3 million, according to Horry County court records obtained by News13. Tanya E. Boyle sued the then-owners of the Off the Hook Social Club […]
live5news.com
Police investigate death of Moncks Corner woman found after fire
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified a 65-year-old woman discovered in a Moncks Corner home on Thursday. Susie Kochever was found inside a home on Bonnoitt Street, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. Kochever was found after firefighters responded to the home for a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpde.com
'He didn't do it:' Friends react to teen suspect charged in deadly Florence hit-and-run
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Friends of a man charged in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Florence said there's no way he committed such a crime. Police said the victim in the crash was believed to have been dragged or moved away from the initial crash scene. Monday at 8:45...
wpde.com
Recovering Horry County motorcyclist takes victory lap around hospital to say 'Thank you'
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — A former trauma patient at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach returned to the very place where his life was saved over a year ago. Ruben Otero was involved in a motorcycle crash on Highway 31 in July of 2021. His injuries were...
Coroner: Williamsburg County woman killed in Georgetown County crash
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 57-year-old Williamsburg County woman was killed and another person injured Friday night in a two-vehicle crash on Browns Ferry Road near Georgetown, authorities said. Loretta McCutcheon of Nesmith was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. The crash happened at about 10 p.m. about […]
live5news.com
Coroner identifies man killed in North Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the 37-year-old man as the victim of a deadly North Charleston shooting late Friday afternoon. Timothy Riley, from North Charleston, died around 6:15 p.m. from a gunshot wound, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. He was pronounced...
live5news.com
Coroner identifies man pulled from Lake Moultrie
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man found Sunday floating in Lake Moultrie. Sean Patrick Walsh, from Summerville, was found near the Hatchery Boat Landing in Pinopolis, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. Hartwell said an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the...
wpde.com
Skeletal remains found in Georgetown; investigators processing the scene, coroner notified
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Skeletal remains have been found in a dense thick area of Ridge Street in the City of Georgetown on Sunday Morning, according to Georgetown Police Deputy Chief Nelson Brown. The Georgetown Police Department and Community United Effort also known as CUE is in day two...
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies body found floating in Lake Moultrie Sunday; SCDNR investigating
LAKE MOULTRIE, S.C. (WCIV) — S.C. Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement officials are investigating after a body was found floating in Lake Moultrie over the weekend. SCDNR officials say a local angler discovered the body floating nearby a boat around 5:17 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25. On Monday,...
wpde.com
Multiple break-ins reported in the Market Common
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach police are looking for a person they say is responsible for multiple break-ins in the Market Common community. On Sunday, officers responded to the area. The break-ins occurred overnight and several cameras captured images of the person involved, police said. If you...
Comments / 0