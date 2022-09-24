ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierre, SD

cnyhomepage.com

New York ranks among highest in US for pedestrian deaths

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to a new study by Rosenberg, Minc, Falkoff & Wolff, LLP (RMFW Law), personal injury lawyers in New York City, New York is among the top 10 states with the highest amount of pedestrian deaths. New York ranks 4th with 2,534 fatalities over an eight-year period.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Improving ballot access for visually impaired voters

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Election Day is now only 6 weeks away. To make absentee voting easier for New Yorkers who are visually impaired, a new electronic accessible ballot delivery system can help. “Any voter with a visual disability that impairs them from being able to easily read text, the system...
ELECTIONS
cnyhomepage.com

Stony Brook State Park to receive $4.5M in renovations

DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — Stony Brook State Park will be receiving $4.5 million to improve public facilities adjacent to the swim area, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday. Among the major renovations includes a new modern bath house and lifeguard office for the summer tourist destination. “The breathtaking scenery at...
TRAVEL
cnyhomepage.com

Is Disney World closing due to Hurricane Ian?

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — As Hurricane Ian zeroes in on the Tampa Bay area in Florida, those with plans to visit Disney World may be confused about where their reservations/tickets currently stand. Here’s what we know. Disney Parks said Tuesday afternoon that based on current projections, its theme...
ENVIRONMENT
cnyhomepage.com

Scattered showers in the forecast Tuesday

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Low temperatures will be in the 40s and low 50s Monday night with showers. High temperatures Tuesday will be in the 50s and low 60s with a few scattered showers mainly throughout the day. Showers remain throughout the night into Wednesday. Mostly cloudy skies...
ENVIRONMENT
cnyhomepage.com

Fall foliage shuttle begins for Adirondack hikers

NORTH HUDSON, N.Y. (WTEN) — A new fall foliage shuttle service will begin operating in the Adirondacks this weekend. The new shuttle is intended to help ease congestion at some of the most popular trailheads near the Adirondack High Peaks. The free service will operate the first two weekends...
NORTH HUDSON, NY

