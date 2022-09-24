Read full article on original website
Related
cnyhomepage.com
New York ranks among highest in US for pedestrian deaths
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to a new study by Rosenberg, Minc, Falkoff & Wolff, LLP (RMFW Law), personal injury lawyers in New York City, New York is among the top 10 states with the highest amount of pedestrian deaths. New York ranks 4th with 2,534 fatalities over an eight-year period.
cnyhomepage.com
Improving ballot access for visually impaired voters
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Election Day is now only 6 weeks away. To make absentee voting easier for New Yorkers who are visually impaired, a new electronic accessible ballot delivery system can help. “Any voter with a visual disability that impairs them from being able to easily read text, the system...
cnyhomepage.com
Stony Brook State Park to receive $4.5M in renovations
DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — Stony Brook State Park will be receiving $4.5 million to improve public facilities adjacent to the swim area, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday. Among the major renovations includes a new modern bath house and lifeguard office for the summer tourist destination. “The breathtaking scenery at...
cnyhomepage.com
‘Utica Welcome Center’ prepared for visitors as beautiful fall foliage emerges
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Fall finally arrives. In a week or two people around Central New York may enjoy the luxury of feeding their eyes with splendid foliage scenery. The Oneida County welcome center has everything planned out beforehand. Starting from the summer, the Oneida County Welcome Center has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cnyhomepage.com
Is Disney World closing due to Hurricane Ian?
ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — As Hurricane Ian zeroes in on the Tampa Bay area in Florida, those with plans to visit Disney World may be confused about where their reservations/tickets currently stand. Here’s what we know. Disney Parks said Tuesday afternoon that based on current projections, its theme...
cnyhomepage.com
Scattered showers in the forecast Tuesday
CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Low temperatures will be in the 40s and low 50s Monday night with showers. High temperatures Tuesday will be in the 50s and low 60s with a few scattered showers mainly throughout the day. Showers remain throughout the night into Wednesday. Mostly cloudy skies...
cnyhomepage.com
Fall foliage shuttle begins for Adirondack hikers
NORTH HUDSON, N.Y. (WTEN) — A new fall foliage shuttle service will begin operating in the Adirondacks this weekend. The new shuttle is intended to help ease congestion at some of the most popular trailheads near the Adirondack High Peaks. The free service will operate the first two weekends...
Comments / 0