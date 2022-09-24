ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierre, SD

spectrumlocalnews.com

Jan. 6 panel delays hearing as Hurricane Ian aims at Florida

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol announced Tuesday that it had postponed a hearing scheduled for Wednesday as a hurricane hurtled toward the Florida coast. The committee had planned to hold what was likely to be its final investigative hearing...
FLORIDA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Survey: Most Mainers want to move away from criminal punishment for low-level drug offenses

A survey of Maine voters shows 74% support a move away from criminal punishment for low-level, non-violent drug offenders and toward rehabilitation programs. Two University of Maine professors highlighted the survey results on Tuesday, saying the results should convince state lawmakers that there is sufficient support to decriminalize possession of a small amount of drugs for personal use.
MAINE STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Records: Texas attorney general fled home to avoid subpoena

DALLAS (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton ran out of his house and jumped into a truck driven by his wife, a state senator, to avoid being served a subpoena to testify Tuesday in an abortion access case, according to court documents. A process server wrote in an...
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul doles out money near Republican rival's base of support

Heading to the home turf of her opponent, Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday played up the power of her incumbency at an economic development announcement. Meanwhile, the governor defended her decision to take part in only one debate next month. Dipping onto Long Island six...
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York launches unemployment fraud crackdown

New York is launching an effort to curtail unemployment insurance scams following an investigation that found $11 million in fraudulent benefit payments made last month, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday said. The scale and scope of the fraudulent benefits underscores the massive amount of money sent out the door meant...
PUBLIC SAFETY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Dueling law enforcement nods for Hochul and Zeldin

Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and her Republican opponent Lee Zeldin on Tuesday rolled out dueling endorsements from law enforcement organizations in the race for governor. Hochul was endorsed by the Police Benevolent Association of New York State, a group that represents about 1,200 members of the New York State Agency Police Services, including SUNY police, state Environmental Conservation Police, the state Park Police and the Forest Rangers.
PUBLIC SAFETY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rallies call for an end to prison package restrictions in New York

The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) implemented a new Vendor Package Program to crack down on contraband in correctional facilities. This has caused some backlash from the family and friends of incarcerated New Yorkers, who are concerned their loved ones won't get the items they need.
ALBANY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Prototype electric airplane takes first flight

MOSES LAKE, Wash. (AP) — A prototype, all-electric airplane took its first flight Tuesday morning in central Washington state. The Seattle Times reports that if the Federal Aviation Administration eventually certifies the small airplane to carry passengers, it could become the first all-electric commercial airplane. The plane, built by...
MOSES LAKE, WA
spectrumlocalnews.com

Live webcams in the path of Hurricane Ian

See what conditions are like as Hurricane Ian hits Florida with these views from live webcams. Spectrum News does not control many of these cameras. Some cameras may experience issues as the storm moves through and could freeze up or drop their signal. Bradenton Riverwalk. Pine Island. Flagler Pier. The...
FLORIDA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

North Texas school districts reflect on year of new safety precautions

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Uvalde school shooting was a wake-up call for many North Texas schools, including some that were already in the process of implementing new security measures for the current school year. Tommy Corcoran does his daily patrols of Glen Rose ISD, a school district about...
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York commits $10M to medical research, bioelectric medicine

New York state will invest $10 million of a budgeted $350 million fund for economic development on Long Island to advance medical research and the life sciences. The grant will be awarded to the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, of Northwell Health, to build 10 new laboratories, renovate existing lab space and commercialize research in cancer, neurosciences, autoimmune diseases and bioelectric medicine.
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Ian to bring heavy rain to North Carolina by the weekend

The west coast of Florida will take a direct hit from powerful Hurricane Ian this week. The storm will then eventually impact our weather in the Carolinas by Friday and the weekend. Florida's Gulf Coast will experience the worst conditions from the storm, including a life-threatening storm surge, flooding rains...
FLORIDA STATE

