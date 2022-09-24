ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

shepherdexpress.com

Local and International Artists will be Inking at Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival

Milwaukee’s largest event dedicated to tattoo art, the Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival, returns to the Wisconsin Center Sept. 30 through Oct. 2. Event founder Troy Timpel says this will be their biggest Milwaukee event yet, “with over 400 artists from all over. We have artists from Italy, England, South America, and all over the US. We have several stars from shows like “Ink Master” “Black Ink Crew” and other tattoo TV celebs.”
Greater Milwaukee Today

Milwaukee Harbor Fest

Milwaukee Harbor Fest is a free family friendly festival celebrating all things fish, water, and boats. Join Harbor District, Inc., Milwaukee Riverkeeper, and Riveredge Nature Center at Harbor Fest for another year of family fun celebrating all things fish, water, and boats! Harbor Fest will take place on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at the 600 block on E. Greenfield Avenue. Release a baby sturgeon with Riveredge Nature Center, cheer on the artist and their boat floats during the Milwaukee Riverkeeper Boat Parade, and enjoy the live music, local food, and activities at Harbor Fest!
Greater Milwaukee Today

Music, food and more at Mukwonago Fall Fest

The Mukwonago Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Center held its annual Fall Fest on Saturday, Sept. 24, in downtown Mukwonago. The event featured a chili cook-off, animal rides, pumpkin painting, music from local artists, vendors and more. Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson and Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels attended the...
NBC Chicago

Haunted 45-Acre Immersive Experience to Open for Season in Wisconsin

As October crawls closer, preparations for spooky season are ramping up. One event in particular is getting ready to make its seasonal debut in Wisconsin. The Hill Has Eyes, an outdoor immersive experience sprawling 45 acres, will bust its doors open for "thrills, chills and ghastly apparitions" Sept. 30 in Franklin, according to organizers.
milwaukeerecord.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken to open first Milwaukee location this week

We’re currently living in the golden era of the chicken sandwich. There’s never been more places to procure these portable poultry preparations, and it’s safe to say there’s never been more inventive or more delicious takes on chicken sandwiches than there are right now. Milwaukee is no exception, with countless local establishments getting in on the hot chicken trend, as national chains (with local availability) also throw their hat into the ring.
cohaitungchi.com

Milwaukee Date Ideas: Romantic Things to do for Couples

You are reading: Things for couples to do in milwaukee | Milwaukee Date Ideas: Romantic Things to do for Couples. Such a diverse place with tonnes of awesome things to do this weekend. No more boring indoor date nights with these fun and unique date night ideas in Milwaukee. Whether...
Greater Milwaukee Today

Former YMCA training director opens Body Ignite in Cedarburg

CEDARBURG - Self care has been in the spotlight ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, but for Dawn Coleman, it has been a lifelong passion. Coleman owns and operates Body Ignite, which caters to a variety of client needs. Whether at her studio in Cedarburg, in home visits, or in virtual sessions, Coleman has been serving as a resource for many people in their physical and spiritual recoveries.
On Milwaukee

Yum-Yum Fish and Chicken to open on Milwaukee's North Side on Sept. 28

Yum-Yum Fish and Chicken, a new carry-out and delivery only restaurant will host their grand opening at 1912 W. Hampton Ave. on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Behind the restaurant is industry veteran Myron Smith, who co-founded Skybox Sports Bar (operating it from 2014 through 2017) and Brownstone Social Lounge, and Jonathan Adam, an estate investor and local business consultant.
Greater Milwaukee Today

Gary L. Hartley Jr.

Feb. 13, 1965 - Sept. 23, 2022. Gary L. Hartley Jr. of Waukesha died on September 23, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice after a short battle with lung cancer. He was born in Milwaukee on February 13, 1965, to Gary and Jean (nee Burton) Hartley. He will be sadly missed by...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Massive Milwaukee concrete pour; foundation for transit hub

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee is in the process of adding a massive building to city's skyline – this construction could affect your daily commute. The new construction will reveal a new skyscraper – a building that will be known as The Couture. The center will feature plazas, parks, stores, and a restaurant in addition to serving as a transportation center.
wuwm.com

Exploring the history of Milwaukee's 'Hooverville'

The 1930s were a volatile time for the nation, and Milwaukee was no exception. After a prosperous period during the Roaring '20s, the Great Depression gripped the city as massive unemployment, hunger and homelessness ran rampant under President Herbert Hoover. Bubbler Talk explores question asker Elizabeth Harrington's curiosity about Milwaukee...
Greater Milwaukee Today

The Barry Company announces Pewaukee Lake properties sale

PEWAUKEE — The Barry Company, a commercial real estate company headquartered in downtown Milwaukee, announced Monday the sale of a series of properties located along Prospect Avenue, with frontage on Pewaukee Lake to a private investor. Jim Barry, Kurt Van Dyke, and David Buckley of The Barry Company represented...
