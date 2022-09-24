Read full article on original website
Local and International Artists will be Inking at Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival
Milwaukee’s largest event dedicated to tattoo art, the Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival, returns to the Wisconsin Center Sept. 30 through Oct. 2. Event founder Troy Timpel says this will be their biggest Milwaukee event yet, “with over 400 artists from all over. We have artists from Italy, England, South America, and all over the US. We have several stars from shows like “Ink Master” “Black Ink Crew” and other tattoo TV celebs.”
wuwm.com
Landmark Lanes at 95: The 'Underground City' continues to entertain new generations of Milwaukeeans
A Milwaukee institution is celebrating a big milestone: Landmark Lanes turns 95. When it was first created in 1927, it would’ve been hard to imagine how the east side would evolve in the coming decades. As a longtime East Sider, Milwaukee Record’s Matt Wild is a regular visiter to...
TMZ.com
Jeffrey Dahmer Victims Memorial Plan Causing Concerns for Milwaukee Officials
Discussions are underway on how best to honor the victims of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer ... but officials in Milwaukee are concerned a physical memorial site could attract the wrong folks. On the heels of the new Netflix series "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" -- which has stirred plenty of...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Milwaukee Harbor Fest
Milwaukee Harbor Fest is a free family friendly festival celebrating all things fish, water, and boats. Join Harbor District, Inc., Milwaukee Riverkeeper, and Riveredge Nature Center at Harbor Fest for another year of family fun celebrating all things fish, water, and boats! Harbor Fest will take place on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at the 600 block on E. Greenfield Avenue. Release a baby sturgeon with Riveredge Nature Center, cheer on the artist and their boat floats during the Milwaukee Riverkeeper Boat Parade, and enjoy the live music, local food, and activities at Harbor Fest!
Jeffrey Dahmer Victims' Wisconsin Memorial Sparks Controversy
The series is currently available to watch on the streaming app.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Music, food and more at Mukwonago Fall Fest
The Mukwonago Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Center held its annual Fall Fest on Saturday, Sept. 24, in downtown Mukwonago. The event featured a chili cook-off, animal rides, pumpkin painting, music from local artists, vendors and more. Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson and Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels attended the...
Giant Miller Brewing Company sign installed in downtown Milwaukee
A giant Miller Brewing Company sign has been installed ontop of a 22-story building near 6th and Wisconsin in downtown Milwaukee.
Haunted 45-Acre Immersive Experience to Open for Season in Wisconsin
As October crawls closer, preparations for spooky season are ramping up. One event in particular is getting ready to make its seasonal debut in Wisconsin. The Hill Has Eyes, an outdoor immersive experience sprawling 45 acres, will bust its doors open for "thrills, chills and ghastly apparitions" Sept. 30 in Franklin, according to organizers.
milwaukeerecord.com
Dave’s Hot Chicken to open first Milwaukee location this week
We’re currently living in the golden era of the chicken sandwich. There’s never been more places to procure these portable poultry preparations, and it’s safe to say there’s never been more inventive or more delicious takes on chicken sandwiches than there are right now. Milwaukee is no exception, with countless local establishments getting in on the hot chicken trend, as national chains (with local availability) also throw their hat into the ring.
cohaitungchi.com
Milwaukee Date Ideas: Romantic Things to do for Couples
You are reading: Things for couples to do in milwaukee | Milwaukee Date Ideas: Romantic Things to do for Couples. Such a diverse place with tonnes of awesome things to do this weekend. No more boring indoor date nights with these fun and unique date night ideas in Milwaukee. Whether...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Former YMCA training director opens Body Ignite in Cedarburg
CEDARBURG - Self care has been in the spotlight ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, but for Dawn Coleman, it has been a lifelong passion. Coleman owns and operates Body Ignite, which caters to a variety of client needs. Whether at her studio in Cedarburg, in home visits, or in virtual sessions, Coleman has been serving as a resource for many people in their physical and spiritual recoveries.
On Milwaukee
Yum-Yum Fish and Chicken to open on Milwaukee's North Side on Sept. 28
Yum-Yum Fish and Chicken, a new carry-out and delivery only restaurant will host their grand opening at 1912 W. Hampton Ave. on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Behind the restaurant is industry veteran Myron Smith, who co-founded Skybox Sports Bar (operating it from 2014 through 2017) and Brownstone Social Lounge, and Jonathan Adam, an estate investor and local business consultant.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Gary L. Hartley Jr.
Feb. 13, 1965 - Sept. 23, 2022. Gary L. Hartley Jr. of Waukesha died on September 23, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice after a short battle with lung cancer. He was born in Milwaukee on February 13, 1965, to Gary and Jean (nee Burton) Hartley. He will be sadly missed by...
CBS 58
Local organization distributing free diapers and wipes this Tuesday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The number of families in need of basic child care supplies can be shocking to many, as one in three American families don't have enough diapers to keep their baby clean, dry and healthy. One organization is aiming to help improve that number, one diaper at a time.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Massive Milwaukee concrete pour; foundation for transit hub
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee is in the process of adding a massive building to city's skyline – this construction could affect your daily commute. The new construction will reveal a new skyscraper – a building that will be known as The Couture. The center will feature plazas, parks, stores, and a restaurant in addition to serving as a transportation center.
wuwm.com
Exploring the history of Milwaukee's 'Hooverville'
The 1930s were a volatile time for the nation, and Milwaukee was no exception. After a prosperous period during the Roaring '20s, the Great Depression gripped the city as massive unemployment, hunger and homelessness ran rampant under President Herbert Hoover. Bubbler Talk explores question asker Elizabeth Harrington's curiosity about Milwaukee...
Greater Milwaukee Today
The Barry Company announces Pewaukee Lake properties sale
PEWAUKEE — The Barry Company, a commercial real estate company headquartered in downtown Milwaukee, announced Monday the sale of a series of properties located along Prospect Avenue, with frontage on Pewaukee Lake to a private investor. Jim Barry, Kurt Van Dyke, and David Buckley of The Barry Company represented...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Flippin' Fabulous: New business selling refinished furniture and décor opens downtown
WAUKESHA — A new business, Flippin’ Fabulous LLC, 234 W. Main St., has made its way to downtown Waukesha. Born and raised in Muskego, owner Jessica Smith put together a collection of her own work and that of 60 local artisans, combining everything she considers “flippin’ fabulous.”
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Harvest Fair 2022: West Allis, thousands celebrate everything fall
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Harvest Fair is back in West Allis – and Saturday, Sept. 24 was a perfect day to enjoy all things fall. It is not as easy as it looks. But bring a smile and your favorite flannel, and you are bound to have fun. "Fall...
Brewers giving away brand-new Toyota Corolla on Fan Appreciation Night
One lucky fan at the Milwaukee Brewers game on Saturday, October 1st will win a 2022 Toyota Corolla LE as part of the team's "Fan Appreciation Night."
