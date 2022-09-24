ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierre, SD

New California abortion laws set up clash with other states

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed more than a dozen new abortion laws Tuesday, including some that deliberately clash with restrictions in other states — a sign of the coming conflicts that must be sorted out as lawmakers rush to set their own rules now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Local Red Cross volunteers deployed to Hurricane Ian

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Several Red Cross Central California volunteers were sent to Florida to offer additional relief as Hurricane Ian threatens to impact the entire Sunshine State. Red Cross Central California officials posted on the organization’s Twitter account that Ray, Michael, Oscar, and Dave were some of...
FLORIDA STATE
PANEL: Should Bonta pursue Smittcamp allegations?

Will California’s top cop, state attorney general Rob Bonta pursue a probe of Fresno county district attorney Lisa Smittcamp? Bonta’s office has remained silent since the Fresno county Democratic party demanded Bonta investigate Smittcamp, accusing her of “weaponizing” the Public Integrity Unit by prosecuting elected democrats and turn a blind eye to elected republicans.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
Pierre, SD
Government
State
Montana State
EXCLUSIVE: Race for CA controller turns into twitter battle

The race for state controller is turning into a Twitter battle with no debates scheduled. Republican candidate Lanhee Chen joins Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to discuss how he would protect taxpayer money if he is elected state controller.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Candy corn recalled over allergy alert

AUBURN, Mass. (WXIN) — Those who like candy corn should be on the lookout for a recall due to an allergy alert. Arcade Snacks is recalling its 15-ounce packages of candy corn because egg is not listed as an allergen. People who have egg allergies run the risk of serious or life-threatening reactions if they eat the candy.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

