New California abortion laws set up clash with other states
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed more than a dozen new abortion laws Tuesday, including some that deliberately clash with restrictions in other states — a sign of the coming conflicts that must be sorted out as lawmakers rush to set their own rules now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned.
Local Red Cross volunteers deployed to Hurricane Ian
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Several Red Cross Central California volunteers were sent to Florida to offer additional relief as Hurricane Ian threatens to impact the entire Sunshine State. Red Cross Central California officials posted on the organization’s Twitter account that Ray, Michael, Oscar, and Dave were some of...
All undocumented Californians can now obtain state ID under new law
A new bill signed on Friday gives all undocumented immigrants the chance to obtain a California state ID card. Signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom, the bill, AB 1766, also known as “California ID’s For All” was introduced by Assemblyman Mark Stone back in Feb. 2022.
PANEL: Should Bonta pursue Smittcamp allegations?
Will California’s top cop, state attorney general Rob Bonta pursue a probe of Fresno county district attorney Lisa Smittcamp? Bonta’s office has remained silent since the Fresno county Democratic party demanded Bonta investigate Smittcamp, accusing her of “weaponizing” the Public Integrity Unit by prosecuting elected democrats and turn a blind eye to elected republicans.
EXCLUSIVE: Race for CA controller turns into twitter battle
The race for state controller is turning into a Twitter battle with no debates scheduled. Republican candidate Lanhee Chen joins Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to discuss how he would protect taxpayer money if he is elected state controller.
Candy corn recalled over allergy alert
AUBURN, Mass. (WXIN) — Those who like candy corn should be on the lookout for a recall due to an allergy alert. Arcade Snacks is recalling its 15-ounce packages of candy corn because egg is not listed as an allergen. People who have egg allergies run the risk of serious or life-threatening reactions if they eat the candy.
