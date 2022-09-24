Read full article on original website
STATE NEWS BRIEF (9/27/22)
(CHICAGO) An upstate lawmaker has introduced a plan that would designate a flat 25% of the state budget to the state’s traditional pension payment each year, plus add a new property tax component. State Representative Mark Batinick’s proposal would ensure that as the pension payment drops, so would the overall property tax burden. The projected relief begins at over $1 billion in the next fiscal year and is estimated to increase to over $5 billion in 2045, twenty-three years later. Illinois has the nation’s 2nd highest property taxes. There could be some debate on the proposed solution during the upcoming veto session.
WEEKLY CROP PROGRESS REPORT
(SPRINGFIELD) In yesterday’s Illinois Crop Progress Report, there were 5.6 days suitable for field work on average last week around the state. Illinois’ average temperature was 68.3 degrees last week, 6.4 degrees above normal. The statewide average precipitation was 0.88 inches last week, only 0.05 inches above normal. As of Sunday, the statewide corn crop was 96% in the dough stage, 81% dented, and 6% harvested. Soybeans setting pods were at 96%, beans dropping leaves were at 63%, and 2% was harvested. Both the corn and soybean crops are mostly in good to excellent condition with the harvest underway, corn at 69% and beans at 66%. Farmers are continuing to use the dry weather conditions to bring in the harvest. All workers out there are reminded to think “safety first” as the fall harvest rolls on.
