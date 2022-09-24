(SPRINGFIELD) In yesterday’s Illinois Crop Progress Report, there were 5.6 days suitable for field work on average last week around the state. Illinois’ average temperature was 68.3 degrees last week, 6.4 degrees above normal. The statewide average precipitation was 0.88 inches last week, only 0.05 inches above normal. As of Sunday, the statewide corn crop was 96% in the dough stage, 81% dented, and 6% harvested. Soybeans setting pods were at 96%, beans dropping leaves were at 63%, and 2% was harvested. Both the corn and soybean crops are mostly in good to excellent condition with the harvest underway, corn at 69% and beans at 66%. Farmers are continuing to use the dry weather conditions to bring in the harvest. All workers out there are reminded to think “safety first” as the fall harvest rolls on.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO