(WFRV) – Ever driven past a vehicle with an excessively cracked windshield and wonder if that was illegal? Well, the Wisconsin State Patrol wants to remind motorists of the law following an incident on I-43. The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook page about a recent incident involving a smashed windshield. A trooper stopped a vehicle that was driving on I-43 in a work zone with a smashed windshield.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO