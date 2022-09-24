ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Public Library celebrates the freedom to read during Banned Books Week

By Nicole Maxwell, Alamogordo Daily News
Alamogordo Daily News
Alamogordo Daily News
 3 days ago

Alamogordo Public Library Youth Services Librarian Ami Jones keeps a spreadsheet of banned or challenged books from across the country that has almost 1,500 entries of juvenile and young adult books.

There have not been any formal challenges to books in Alamogordo in recent years.

"Occasionally, I have parents who bring me a book and say, 'Oh, I don't think this book is for children,'" Jones said. "What we usually come around and say is they don't feel it's right for their children which is absolutely fine. Parents absolutely have the right to decide what is best for their minor children to read. They just don't have the right to decide what other people's children can read."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GB235_0i8dRH2x00

Jones adds books to the list when she sees media reports or other formal documentation that a book has been challenged or banned.

At the Alamogordo Public Library, when a parent or guardian approaches Jones with a book that they do not feel is appropriate, Jones shows the parent or guardian a similar book that could be deemed more suitable for their family, Jones said.

"Usually, everyone goes away happy," Jones said.

From March: Reading to ocelots, hawks and otters, oh my!

Sept. 18-24 is Banned Books week where books that have banned or challenged are showcased at libraries across the country.

The Alamogordo Public Library celebrated Banned Books week with displays featuring books that have either been banned or challenged in the U.S.

Some banned or challenged books

The following books were banned or challenged in the U.S. and Canada.

One banned book is "Strega Nona" By Tomie De Paola which was banned from libraries across the country for depicting magic in a positive light.

"Strega Nona" was awarded the Caldecott Honor in 1976.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZHkYL_0i8dRH2x00

Other books challenged for the same reasons as "Strega Nona" include the Roald Dahl's "James and the Giant Peach," L. Frank Baum's "Wizard of Oz" and J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter" series.

In December 2001, an Alamogordo church held an annual holy bonfire where parishioners would write down their sins and bring items to purge from their lives, according to a Dona Ana County's "Southern New Mexico Historical Review from January 2013 in an article titled "Banned Books in New Mexico" by Cary G. Osborne, MLIS.

In 2001, the pastor preached the Harry Potter "books burned were 'a masterpiece of satanic deception,'" the Southern New Mexico Historical Review article states.

According to reports, people showed up to protest the book burning.

Another reason books are banned or challenged is depictions of violence contained within them.

One such novel is Jack London's "The Call of the Wild" which has been cited for its violence, dark tone and was among books banned in Europe in the 1920 and 1930s due to it being deemed "'politically dangerous." It was among the books burned by the Nazis in 1933.

Another book that has been banned or challenged for violence is "Hop on Pop" by Ted Geisel, also known as Dr. Seuss.

The book came up for review in Toronto, Canada in 2014 after library "Patrons complained to the Toronto Public Library that the book be removed, saying it 'encourages children to use violence against their fathers,'" according to BannedLibrary.com . "The library's Materials Review Committee decided to keep the book, citing as a reason for keeping the book, 'The children are actually told not to hop on pop'."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cz601_0i8dRH2x00

One young adult book that was banned or challenged is the autobiographical "SCARS" by Cheryl Rainfield. It was banned or challenged for its discussions of self-harm, child abuse and homosexuality.

The book was published in 2010 and is about a 15-year old girl named Kendra who is an abuse survivor who is haunted by her memories of sexual abuse she experienced when she was younger.

Nicole Maxwell can be contacted by email at nmaxwell@alamogordonews.com, by phone at 575-415-6605 or on Twitter at @nicmaxreporter.

If you have questions about your subscription, please contact Customer Service at AlamogordoDailyNews@Gannett.com or call 1-877-301-0013.

This article originally appeared on Alamogordo Daily News: Alamogordo Public Library celebrates the freedom to read during Banned Books Week

Comments / 11

Related
KRQE News 13

Alamogordo to restore lake, asking for public input

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Alamogordo wants your input on its plans to restore Bonito Lake. The lake was filled with debris from the Little Bear Fire in 2012, significantly impacting the area. Story continues below:. Albuquerque: UNMH breaks ground on new behavioral health crisis center. Crime:...
ALAMOGORDO, NM
newmexicomagazine.org

Five Things to Do This Weekend

Hit the harvest, dust off your lederhosen, experience Japanese food, art, and culture, catch live theater, and travel the world at ¡Globalquerque!. Harvest season is in full swing with three ways to celebrate the bounty this weekend. The Corrales Harvest Festival bustles with events on Saturday and Sunday throughout the village just north of Albuquerque—tractor rides, an arts and crafts market at La Entrada Park, a petting zoo at the Village Mercantile, and festivities at Casa San Ysidro. Find heritage craft demonstrations, live music, Native dances, and roasted corn with red, green, or Christmas chile.
CORRALES, NM
KFOX 14

Holloman airman died over the weekend

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Holloman Airman died Saturday in Alamogordo, New Mexico. The death is still being investigated by authorities. No further details are available at this moment. “My heart goes out to all the people who lost a friend and a loved one last...
ALAMOGORDO, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alamogordo, NM
Government
City
Alamogordo, NM
KVIA

Investigation into Holloman service member death

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico -- Law enforcement are investigating the death of a Holloman service member in Alamogordo. Holloman authorities say the Airman died on Saturday but they did not release the name of the person that died. “My heart goes out to all the people who lost a friend and...
ALAMOGORDO, NM
koxe.com

Lillie Doris Bamber, 90, of Alamogordo, New Mexico

Lillie Doris Bamber, age 90, of Alamogordo, New Mexico passed to the arms of Jesus on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 4:10 am at the Bee Hive Nursing Home in Alamogordo.. Services will be graveside Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 10:00 am at Coleman City Cemetery with Bro Vic Williford officiating. Services are under the direction and care of Henderson Funeral Home of Coleman.
ALAMOGORDO, NM
Alamogordo Daily News

Alamogordo Daily News

1K+
Followers
353
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

Alamogordo Daily News, founded in 1898, is a daily newspaper published in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

 http://alamogordonews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy