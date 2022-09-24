Tyler Perry’s personal connection to ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ and his surprising confession about watching himself as Madea

Read full article on original website
Related
Kelly Ripa Announces New Co-Host
Drum roll, please. Kelly Ripa announced her new co-host on ‘Live With Kelly’ — and he’s no stranger to TV.
David Letterman Reveals His Embarrassing Attempt at Befriending Kevin Durant
“I’ve spoken a lot over the years about how much I love Dave [Letterman]—about the impact he’s had on me as a comedian and a talk show host,” Jimmy Kimmel said at the top of his show Tuesday night. “And Dave is here tonight to ask me to stop doing that. He’s getting uncomfortable with it.”Yes, for his second consecutive show broadcasting out of Brooklyn, New York, Kimmel welcomed his hero, David Letterman, to the Jimmy Kimmel Live! couch. And Kimmel wasn’t exaggerating. The fellow late-night host grew up worshipping Letterman—he joked about losing his virginity on a bed with...
Deliverance reviewed: ‘a finely structured allegory about America’ – archive, 1972
The great thing about John Boorman’s Deliverance (Warner Rendezvous, X) is that it’s a cracking good story. One puts it in these terms first because that’s just what most new films meanderingly aren’t. The cinematic art of narrative drive, often the prime quality of those film-makers we tend to deride, has largely been lost by less instinctive successors it is possible to admire too much for what they are saying, rather than how.
Comments / 0